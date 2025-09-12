New GST Price For All Cars: Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Toyota, Tata, Volkswagen, Skoda, Mahindra, Renault, MG And Mercedes-Benz Prices Dropped

Kia, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jeep, and Toyota are offering savings of more than Rs 3 lakh, while customers can get a massive up to Rs 30 lakh off on Mercedes-Benz and Land Rover cars

The GST 2.0 has brought a big price relief in the Indian automobile industry, prompting automakers to reduce the prices of their cars under the revised tax slabs. From mass-market players such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata, and Mahindra to luxury marques such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Land Rover, the benefits apply across all car segments in the country. Here’s a brand-wise breakdown of the new GST-driven price reductions.

Maruti

Maruti is yet to announce the price reductions across its Arena and Nexa lineups under the new tax slabs. Note that Maruti currently retails a total of 17 models in the country, out of which 9 are sold via its Arena showrooms and the remaining 8 are retailed via the Nexa chain of dealerships.

Tata

You can save up to Rs 1.55 lakh on Tata cars under the revised GST slabs. More than Rs 1 lakh has been reduced on the Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. Small Tata cars like Tiago, Tigor, and Punch, which have an engine capacity of less than 1200cc, received reductions of up to Rs 85,000, while the Tata Curvv gets modest savings. We have detailed the model-wise price reduction on Tata cars in this story.

Mahindra

Another Indian automaker that has passed on the full GST benefits to its customers is Mahindra. Interestingly, the entire Mahindra lineup, including Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, gets the benefits of over Rs 1 lakh. Unlike other brands, Mahindra didn’t wait till September 22 and has immediately passed on the benefits to its customers. Model-wise savings for Mahindra SUVs have been detailed in this story.

Hyundai

Korean automaker, Hyundai, has reduced the prices of its cars by up to Rs 2.4 lakh, and the new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025. Hyundai’s mid-size SUV, the Tucson, gets the highest price cut, while popular offerings like Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Creta, and Alcazar get benefits of over Rs 70,000. You can check out the model-wise benefits for Hyundai cars here.

Kia

Another Korean automaker in India, Kia, is offering savings of up to Rs 4.49 lakh on cars, applicable across its entire ICE (internal combustion engine) lineup from September 22. The Kia Carnival is the most benefited model, while sub-4m SUVs like Kia Syros and Kia Sonet also get over Rs 1.5 lakh price cuts. Check out the detailed story here.

Renault

Following the reductions in GST rates, Renault has announced reductions of up to 96,000 on Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger, all of which are under 1,200 cc. The maximum price cut is witnessed by the Renault Triber MPV. Note that the new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025. For the model-wise and variant-wise breakdown of prices, head here.

Nissan

The Japanese automaker, Nissan, has passed on the full GST benefits to customers who are looking to buy a Magnite subcompact SUV. The top-spec variants of the Magnite sub-4m SUV are now cheaper up to Rs 1 lakh. Note that the automaker has still not revealed savings for its flagship SUV offering, the Nissan X-Trail.

Toyota

Toyota has also revealed the benefits it will be passing on to its customers, and guess what, the most popular model in its portfolio, the Toyota Fortuner, gets the biggest price cut of up to Rs 3.49 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire, the brand’s flagship offering in India, enjoys a significant price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh. Other offerings like the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross get over Rs 1 lakh price cut. To know more about model-wise benefits on Toyota cars, check out the detailed story here.

Honda

Following the announcement of new tax slabs for cars, Honda has announced an estimated price reduction of up to Rs 95,500 on its cars. Note that the new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025, and benefits will apply across all Honda models: Amaze second-generation, Amaze third-generation, City, and Elevate. You can check our detailed story for the model-wise savings on Honda cars.

MG

MG is offering savings of up to Rs 3 lakh on its entire ICE (internal combustion engine) lineup: MG Astor, MG Hector, and MG Gloster. Like Mahindra, MG is also offering the revised prices for these models right away. Apart from tax savings, the automaker is also offering 100 percent on-road finance for all three cars, along with a 3-month temporary break from loan repayments for added financial flexibility. Read our in-depth report here.

Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and Volkswagen Tiguan R Line have now become affordable by up to Rs 3.27 lakh, owing to the implementation of the new GST regime. The flagship Tiguan R Line, which falls in the SUV category with over 1,500 cc, enjoys the steepest price cut, while the Virtus and Taigun get modest reductions of more than Rs 60,000. Head to our detailed story on the revised prices of Volkswagen cars.

Skoda

The Czech automaker, Skoda, has slashed the prices of its cars by up to Rs 3.28 lakh. While the revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Skoda is also offering limited-time equivalent benefits to customers seeking immediate delivery for all cars except the Skoda Kylaq sub-4m SUV. The Skoda Kodiaq, which is the flagship model in Skoda India’s lineup, gets the highest savings. Read our detailed report here.

Jeep

If you are planning to buy a Jeep SUV, you can save up to Rs 4.84 lakh, with savings applicable across all models: Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The highest benefits are being offered with the Wrangler, followed by the Grand Cherokee. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025, after the implementation of GST 2.0. Here’s our detailed story on model-wise savings for Jeep SUVs.

Citroen

French automaker Citroen, which is also a part of the Stellantis group as Jeep, has introduced GST benefits of up to Rs 2.7 lakh across its India portfolio. However, note that mass-market offerings like Citroen C3 and Aircross get more modest savings. To check model-wise price reductions on Citroen cars, click here.

Mercedes-Benz

The German luxury marque, Mercedes-Benz, is offering up to a whopping Rs 25 lakh savings across its India portfolio under the GST 2.0. The benefitted models include A-Class Limousine, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLE, GLA, GLC, and GLS. The benefits have also been extended to the more expensive Maybach and AMG models. Check out the detailed model-wise price breakdown on Mercedes cars here.

BMW

Another luxury brand, BMW, is also passing on the benefits of GST 2.0 to its customers by reducing the prices of its cars by up to Rs 8.9 lakh. The following models received price cuts: BMW 2 Series, BMW 3 Series LWB (long-wheelbase), BMW 5 Series LWB, BMW X1, BMW X5, and BMW X7. The highest benefits are being offered with the flagship X7 SUV.

Audi

Audi India also revised the prices of its cars under the new GST slabs, and now you can save between Rs 2.6 lakh and Rs 7.8 lakh. All Audi cars, including A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8 received savings, with the steepest downward price revision given to the flagship Audi Q8 SUV.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

JLR India (Jaguar Land Rover) has also announced massive price cuts of up to Rs 30.4 lakh across the entire Land Rover SUV lineup. The Range Rover series enjoys the highest price reductions, while the very popular Defender SUV has also seen a reduction of up to Rs 18.6 lakh. The Discovery lineup also gets benefits of up to 9.9 lakh.

So here are some major brands and the set of GST benefits they have passed on to customers. Which car are you planning to buy under the new tax regime, and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

