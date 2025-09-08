All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Hyundai Cars New Prices After GST Cut; Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Venue And Others Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh

    Published On Sep 08, 2025 06:01 PM By Dipan

    12.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    The revised prices will only be available from September 22, when the new GST rates are put into effect

    By now, you must be well aware of the revisions announced by our country’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. As part of the reduced taxes, many cars in various segments have gotten more affordable. Following the disclosure by multiple carmakers, including Tata, Toyota and Renault of passing on the full benefits of the reduced taxes on cars to new buyers, it’s Hyundai that’s the latest brand to join the list. Here are more details regarding the same announcement:

    How Much Savings Will Customers Get On Hyundai Cars?

    Following the tax correction, the GST rates have been revised for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles only. For electric vehicles (EVs), the rate remains unchanged at 5 percent. Here’s a look at the savings Hyundai is passing on to its customers as a result of the new GST rates:

    Model

    Full GST Benefits

    Grand i10 Nios

    Up to Rs 73,808

    Aura

    Up to Rs 78,465

    Exter

    Up to Rs 89,209

    i20

    Up to Rs 98,053

    i20 N Line

    Up to Rs 1.08 lakh

    Venue

    Up to Rs 1.23 lakh

    Venue N Line

    Up to Rs 1.19 lakh

    Verna

    Up to Rs 60,640

    Creta

    Up to Rs 72,145

    Creta N Line

    Up to Rs 71,762

    Alcazar

    Up to Rs 75,376

    Tucson

    Up to Rs 2.4 lakh

    Do note that the price cut is likely to vary depending on the variant you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership to find out the exact savings for your preferred model and variant.

    Also Read: Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut: Mahindra Cars Cheaper By Rs 1.56 Lakh 

    What Are The Revised GST Slabs For Hyundai Cars?

    Customers will now be offered savings of up to 13 percent, depending on the Hyundai car that you pick. You can check out the revised slabs here:

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Sub-4 metre (Diesel)

    31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess)

    18 percent

    13 percent

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent)

    40 percent

    5 percent

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    The highest savings are on Hyundai’s mid-size SUV, which is the Tucson, with total savings of up to Rs 2.4 lakh. While the Exter attracts savings of 11 percent, the Venue and Creta offer benefits of 13 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

    With the revision in the GST slabs, prices of other types of vehicles, such as hybrid SUVs and luxury cars, have also gone down, which we have already covered in our detailed rate cuts story.

    When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

    While Hyundai has already revealed the model-wise extent of the total benefits, the revised prices for each car will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

    CarDekho Says 

    We believe this is a good move from Hyundai that will result in customers gaining the complete benefits. That said, we would like to request all our readers who are planning to book a Hyundai to hold off till September 22 to grab their preferred car(s) at reduced prices.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Cars New Prices After GST Cut; Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Venue And Others Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience