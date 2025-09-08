Hyundai Cars New Prices After GST Cut; Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Venue And Others Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 2.4 Lakh

The revised prices will only be available from September 22, when the new GST rates are put into effect

By now, you must be well aware of the revisions announced by our country’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. As part of the reduced taxes, many cars in various segments have gotten more affordable. Following the disclosure by multiple carmakers, including Tata, Toyota and Renault of passing on the full benefits of the reduced taxes on cars to new buyers, it’s Hyundai that’s the latest brand to join the list. Here are more details regarding the same announcement:

How Much Savings Will Customers Get On Hyundai Cars?

Following the tax correction, the GST rates have been revised for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles only. For electric vehicles (EVs), the rate remains unchanged at 5 percent. Here’s a look at the savings Hyundai is passing on to its customers as a result of the new GST rates:

Model Full GST Benefits Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs 73,808 Aura Up to Rs 78,465 Exter Up to Rs 89,209 i20 Up to Rs 98,053 i20 N Line Up to Rs 1.08 lakh Venue Up to Rs 1.23 lakh Venue N Line Up to Rs 1.19 lakh Verna Up to Rs 60,640 Creta Up to Rs 72,145 Creta N Line Up to Rs 71,762 Alcazar Up to Rs 75,376 Tucson Up to Rs 2.4 lakh

Do note that the price cut is likely to vary depending on the variant you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership to find out the exact savings for your preferred model and variant.

Also Read: Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut: Mahindra Cars Cheaper By Rs 1.56 Lakh

What Are The Revised GST Slabs For Hyundai Cars?

Customers will now be offered savings of up to 13 percent, depending on the Hyundai car that you pick. You can check out the revised slabs here:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess) 18 percent 13 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

The highest savings are on Hyundai’s mid-size SUV, which is the Tucson, with total savings of up to Rs 2.4 lakh. While the Exter attracts savings of 11 percent, the Venue and Creta offer benefits of 13 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

With the revision in the GST slabs, prices of other types of vehicles, such as hybrid SUVs and luxury cars, have also gone down, which we have already covered in our detailed rate cuts story.

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

While Hyundai has already revealed the model-wise extent of the total benefits, the revised prices for each car will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

CarDekho Says

We believe this is a good move from Hyundai that will result in customers gaining the complete benefits. That said, we would like to request all our readers who are planning to book a Hyundai to hold off till September 22 to grab their preferred car(s) at reduced prices.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.