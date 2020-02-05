Car News India - All Latest Car Information And Auto News India
Kia Seltos X-Line Concept Debuts in India At Auto Expo 2020
Rugged Seltos concept loses rally features showcased in 2019 X-Line concepts
Volkswagen Reveals New 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI Petrol Engines
These engines will replace the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine in the VW portfolio
Great Wall Motors Reveals Haval Concept H At Auto Expo 2020
GWM has brought in a plug-in hybrid version of the Haval F7 to India and dubbed it as Concept H
Renault 1.3-Litre Turbo-petrol Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020 As A Replacement For 1.5-litre Diesel
It will replace Renault’s diesel engine in larger SUVs like the Duster and Captur in the BS6 era
MG ZS Petrol Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo
It is likely to go on sale in India in early-2021
Haval Vision 2025 SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2020
EV concept features 5G connectivity and advanced autonomous capabilities
Mahindra Reveals New Petrol Engines For XUV500, XUV300, Thar, Scorpio & Marazzo At Auto Expo 2020
These engines come under the new mStallion range and feature direct-injection and turbocharging
Haval F5 Showcased At Auto Expo 2020
It may be part of GWM’s initial model lineup for India
Haval F7 Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020, Could Rival Hyundai Tucson & MG Hector
New Chinese mid-size SUV eyeing entry into India by 2021
Mahindra XUV300 Electric Showcased At Auto Expo 2020
Mahindra has reworked the design of the XUV300 for its electric cousin and it now looks sharper than before
Mahindra Funster Electric Concept Revealed At Auto Expo 2020
This open-top SUV previews the upcoming second-generation XUV500
Mahindra e-KUV100 Launched At Auto Expo 2020
It does not have any direct rivals for now
Kia Sonet Revealed At Auto Expo 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue
Kia’s second SUV for India, the Sonet, is based on its Hyundai sibling but is better loaded
Kia Carnival Launched At Auto Expo 2020. Prices Begin From Rs 24.95 Lakh
The Carnival is a one-of-a-kind offering as it seats up to 9 people!
Skoda Octavia RS245 Launched For Rs 36 Lakh At Auto Expo 2020
Bidding farewell to current-gen Octavia with its most powerful variant yet
Latest Cars
- Skoda Octavia RS245Rs.36.0 Lakh*
- Tata HarrierRs.13.69 - 20.25 Lakh*
- Kia CarnivalRs.24.95 - 33.95 Lakh*
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeRs.2.42 Cr*
- Audi A8Rs.1.56 Cr*
Upcoming Cars
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco PoloRs.76.0 Lakh*Expected Launch: Feb 2020
- Maruti XL5Rs.5.0 Lakh*Expected Launch: Feb 2020
- Mahindra XUV AeroRs.17.0 Lakh*Expected Launch: Feb 2020
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020Rs.55.0 Lakh*Expected Launch: Feb 2020
- Toyota Corolla 2020Rs.15.0 Lakh*Expected Launch: Feb 2020
Stay Updated. Subscribe to Cardekho News