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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Vs Toyota Hilux: Compared In Detail

    The Scorpio Lifestyler looks more distinctive than the Hilux

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 15, 2026 00:25 IST
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    Published OnAug 14, 2026 23:58 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 15, 2026 00:25 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Vs Toyota Hilux

    Mahindra has unveiled the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup today, which shares its platform with the Scorpio N SUV (Scorpio Lifestyler vs Scoprio N compared). Being familiar with the pickup category, Mahindra has given it a lifestyle vibe to it, with bold styling and an imposing persona. With this, it reminds us of another pickup in this segment, which is the new Toyota Hilux that was also recently launched in its ninth-generation avatar. 

    So, today we will be comparing both these lifestyle pickups and finding out which one you should take your vacation trip on!

    Design

    Looking from the front, both the pickups look huge and muscular. The Scorpio Lifestyler has squared-off LED headlamps with integrated DRLs in it, a massive chrome-studded grille, and a chunky bumper with LED fog lamps placed aside vertically. The Hilux takes a different path with slim LED headlamps, Toyota lettering at the center, followed by a large honeycomb pattern grille. You also have a sculpted bumper design with air vents on the top half, silver inserts on the lower half of the bumper, and LED fog lamps overall, which makes it look bold.

     

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    New Toyota Hilux Front

    In the profile, the Scorpio Lifestyler will appear smaller in terms of size than the Hilux. Both pickups have the dual-cab design, a large cargo area, and chunky alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres. Where the Scorpio Lifestyler gets 18-inch alloy wheels, the Hilux gets smaller 17-inch units. Both pickups have a window line that curves upward at the rear; the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup gets a chrome trim on it as well. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Side
    New Toyota Hilux Side
     

    At the rear, the Scorpio Lifestyler has a flat tailgate with Mahindra lettering embossed on it, which distinctly tells you which brand it is, C-shaped LED taillamps, and body-coloured door handles. The Hilux also gets C-shaped LED taillamps and Toyota lettering on the tailgate, which makes it stand out as well. 

     

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    New Toyota Hilux Rear

    Colour Options

    The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is offered in 3 shades, while the Toyota Hilux is offered in six colours:

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    Toyota Hilux

    Aquareef

    Sulphur Metallic

    Sahara Beige

    Platinum Pearl White Metallic

    Artemis Grey

    Attitude Black Ash

    -

    Emotional Red

    -

    Super White

    Interior

    The Scorpio Lifestyler interior sketches were also showcased, which tells us it has a fresh, new, modern cabin with a large portrait-oriented infotainment screen, a dual-tone dashboard with gloss-black accents around the AC vents, and a four-spoke steering wheel with a silver insert and controls on it as well.

     Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Interior

    The Hilux follows its rugged theme into the cabin as well, where everything has a built-to-last vibe. It gets a large infotainment system on the dashboard with a clean-looking switchgear, manual climate control, and a newly designed steering wheel with steering-mounted controls. 

     New Toyota Hilux Interior

    Overall, the Scorpio Lifestyler cabin feels like a more premium experience, whereas the Hilux has a more rugged and tough appeal with it. 

    Features

    The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to share features from its platform sibling, which offers a lot of features compared to the Hilux in this new generation. Teasers show a portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen which is expected to have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, a premium sound system, a single-pane sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM. 

    On the other hand, the Hilux gets a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, height-adjustable front seats, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and an 8-speaker sound system. This feature list of the Hilux feels significantly more focused on just the bare essentials than what is expected in the Lifestyler. 

    Safety

    In terms of safety, the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup is expected to get Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), a 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and hill hold assist (HHA). 

     The Hilux’s safety offering includes 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera in this new generation. Overall, with safety technology, the Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup is likely to have more features compared to the Hilux. 

    Powertrain Options

    The Scorpio Lifestyler could be powered by more powertrains than the Hilux, which gets a 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Whereas the Hilux has a 2.8-litre diesel engine with mild hybrid tech. 

    Let’s have a look at the specifications of each engine: 

    Model

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    Toyota Hilux

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    Rear-wheel-drive, Four-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD- Four-wheel Drive

    Price & Rivals

    The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be priced from Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Toyota Hilux starts from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup is also a rival to the Isuzu V-Cross.

    CarDekho Says..

    The Scorpio Lifestyler will start a new trend of owning a lifestyle pickup truck, like the Toyota Hilux made everyone feel about it. In comparison, the Scorpio Lifestyler feels much more modern in terms of its look and overall aesthet it.

     

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Toyota hilux

    On the other hand, the Hilux has a rugged and tough theme going with the design and cabin feel for it, with the basics covered well. It offers a single-engine option with automatic transmission only currently, while the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to have petrol and diesel powertrains shared from the platform sibling. 

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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