Tata Cars New Prices After GST Cut; MASSIVE SAVINGS On Tata Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari By Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh

Of the eight internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in Tata’s portfolio, four models – including the Altroz and Nexon – are now more affordable with a price slash of over Rs 1 lakh

The Central Government recently revealed the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs, which brought a majorly positive impact by reducing taxes on most cars in various segments. Following the announcement, many carmakers shared that they will be passing on the full benefits to their customers. One such carmaker is Tata which is also giving the entire range of savings to its customers, based on the variant chosen of their preferred model. Here are more details regarding the same announcement:

How Much Savings Will Customers Get On Tata Cars?

Based on the new tax slabs, the GST rates have been corrected only for the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles. As far as electric vehicles (EVs) are concerned, they are still taxed at the same 5 percent as before. Here’s a look at the savings each Tata car can be had with as a result of the new GST rates:

Model Full GST Benefits Tiago Up to Rs 75,000 Tigor Up to Rs 80,000 Altroz Up to Rs 1.1 lakh Punch Up to Rs 85,000 Nexon Up to Rs 1.55 lakh Curvv Up to Rs 65,000 Harrier Up to Rs 1.4 lakh Safari Up to Rs 1.45 lakh

Do note that the price cut is likely to vary depending on the variant you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Tata dealership to find out the exact savings for your preferred model and variant.

Revised GST Slabs For Tata Cars

For a customer looking to pick a Tata car, there are savings of up to 13 percent, depending on the model, variant and powertrain option chosen. Here are the revised tax slabs for cars:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess) 18 percent 13 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

The highest savings are on Tata’s sub-4m diesel offerings, which include the Altroz and the Nexon, with total savings of up to Rs 1.55 lakh. That said, other models like the Curvv, Harrier, and Safari also come with massive savings of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Not only have the prices of the above-category vehicles come down after the GST rate cuts, but there’s been a revision in the prices of hybrids and luxury cars as well. We have covered the GST rate cuts and their impact on cars in detail in another story.

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

Although Tata has only revealed the model-wise extent of the total benefits, the revised variant-wise prices for each car will come into effect only from September 22, 2025.

CarDekho Says

We at CarDekho applaud this move by the Indian carmaker as it will help customers bag more savings while purchasing their favourite Tata car. Having said that, we urge all our readers who are planning to book a new Tata car to wait till September 22 so as to bring home their preferred car(s) at reduced prices.

