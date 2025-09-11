All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Honda Cars GST Savings; Honda Amaze, Honda City, And Honda Elevate Now Affordable By Up To Rs 95,500

    Published On Sep 11, 2025 04:00 PM By Shreyash

    1.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The new prices on Honda cars will come into effect starting from September 22, 2025, with the implementation of GST 2.0

    Following other automakers, Honda also announced estimated benefits of up to Rs 95,500 across its India lineup: Honda Amaze, Honda City, and Honda Elevate. Note that savings are also being offered with the second-generation Honda Amaze. For now, Honda has just given an estimated price reduction across its models, while the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

    Here’s How Much You Can Save On Honda Cars?

    Honda City

    Models

    Old GST + Cess

    New GST

    Estimated Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)

    Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 72,800

    Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 95,500

    Honda City

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 57,500

    Honda Elevate

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 58,400

    The benefits may vary depending on the variant or powertrain selected. Contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Honda Cars?

    Honda Amaze

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    The third-generation Honda Amaze gets the highest estimated price reduction of up to Rs 95,500, with a tax cut of 11 percent. The Honda City and Honda Elevate just get savings of over Rs 55,000, with a more modest tax reduction of 5 percent. To know how much more affordable other types of vehicles get, check out this in-depth report

    CarDekho Says

    Honda Elevate

    Honda is not only offering benefits on the new Amaze, City and Elevate, but a significant price reduction has also been made for the older second-generation Honda Amaze. If you are planning to book a Honda car, we would recommend you wait until September 22, 2025, when the new prices come into effect.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Honda Amaze

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Honda Cars GST Savings; Honda Amaze, Honda City, And Honda Elevate Now Affordable By Up To Rs 95,500
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience