Honda Cars GST Savings; Honda Amaze, Honda City, And Honda Elevate Now Affordable By Up To Rs 95,500

The new prices on Honda cars will come into effect starting from September 22, 2025, with the implementation of GST 2.0

Following other automakers, Honda also announced estimated benefits of up to Rs 95,500 across its India lineup: Honda Amaze, Honda City, and Honda Elevate. Note that savings are also being offered with the second-generation Honda Amaze. For now, Honda has just given an estimated price reduction across its models, while the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Here’s How Much You Can Save On Honda Cars?

Models Old GST + Cess New GST Estimated Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025) Honda Amaze 2nd Generation 29% 18% Up to Rs 72,800 Honda Amaze 3rd Generation 29% 18% Up to Rs 95,500 Honda City 45% 40% Up to Rs 57,500 Honda Elevate 45% 40% Up to Rs 58,400

The benefits may vary depending on the variant or powertrain selected. Contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Honda Cars?

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5%

The third-generation Honda Amaze gets the highest estimated price reduction of up to Rs 95,500, with a tax cut of 11 percent. The Honda City and Honda Elevate just get savings of over Rs 55,000, with a more modest tax reduction of 5 percent. To know how much more affordable other types of vehicles get, check out this in-depth report.

CarDekho Says

Honda is not only offering benefits on the new Amaze, City and Elevate, but a significant price reduction has also been made for the older second-generation Honda Amaze. If you are planning to book a Honda car, we would recommend you wait until September 22, 2025, when the new prices come into effect.

