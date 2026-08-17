2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Variant-wise Colours Explained

Like every Independence Day, this one was also special for Mahindra fans! The carmaker has globally unveiled its latest pickup truck, the Scorpio Lifestyler, and has refreshed the BE 6 variant lineup, with the introduction of two line-ups: a SPORTEQ and a Formula E. The SPORTEQ line-up is now offered in 5 variants: the SPORTEQ One, SPORTEQ Two, SPORTEQ Three, SPORTEQ Three Plus, and SPORTEQ Four. The Formula E line-up is offered in two variants: Formula E and Formula E Freedom Edition.

In this story, we will take a look at its colour options and in which variants they are offered.

BE 6 SPORTEQ Colour Options

Ruby Velvet (New)

Rosso Impulso (New)

Graphite Storm (New)

Firestorm Orange

Stealth Black

Tango Red

Deep Forest

Desert Myst

Everest White

BE 6 SPORTEQ Variant-wise Colours

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the BE 6 SPORTEQ:

Variant Firestorm Orange Stealth Black Tango Red Deep Forest Desert Myst Everest White Ruby Velvet Rosso Impulso Graphite Storm SPORTEQ One 59 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Two 59 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Three 59 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Three 70 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Three Plus 70 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Three Plus 79 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Four 79 kWh ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ SPORTEQ Launch Edition 79 kWh ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ SPORTEQ FE 79 kWh ✅ (Satin) ✅ (Satin black) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (Satin) ❌ ✅ (Satin) ❌ SPORTEQ FE Four 79 kWh ✅ (Satin) ✅ (Satin black) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (Satin) ❌ ✅ (Satin) ❌

The Rosso Impulso shade is available only on the Formula E Edition, whereas the Graphite Storm colour option is offered exclusively with the Launch Edition.

The Formula E Edition gets satin-finished shades, making it unique in the lineup.

Features & Safety

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is already a well-equipped car. With the variant revision, the SUV now gets more features that keep it ahead of the competition. The features list includes a 12.3-inch triple display setup with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech features, Google Gemini integration, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, multi-coloured ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integration, powered tailgate, a head-up display, wireless charger, and ventilated front seats. The update also brings a customisable taillamp feature that enables you to add personalised texts in the tail lamp.

While on the safety front, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is equipped with a 540-degree camera, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The BE 6 SPORTEQ now gets a new safety feature called the Revive SOS mode, that enales the SUV to deliver up to 13 kilometres of additional driving range even when the battery percentage drops to zero percent. This can help you reach the nearest charging station without worry. Over the entire lifespan of the vehicle, this function can be used a maximum of 5 times.

Drivetrain Options

With the introduction of the SPORTEQ, Mahindra now offer a new 70 kWh battery option with the BE 6, other than the already offered 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. Here are the detailed drivetrain specifications:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 548 km 651 km 683 km Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm

Price & Variant

The BE 6 SPORTEQ comes in five standard variants, alongside three special Formula E options: the Launch Edition (based on SPORTEQ 4), Formula E, and Formula E Freedom Editions (based on SPORTEQ Three and SPORTEQ Four). If you are confused between the variants and their price details, here they are in detail:

Mahindra BE 6 Variant 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh With BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS SPORTEQ One Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 19.45 lakh - - SPORTEQ Two Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 20.95 lakh - - SPORTEQ Three - Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 22.95 lakh - SPORTEQ Three Plus - - Rs 23.95 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh SPORTEQ Four - - - Rs 26.95 lakh SPORTEQ Launch Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Formula E - - - Rs 24.45 lakh Formula E Freedom Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ lineup ranges from Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The eSUV is now offered with the BaaS scheme for the SPORTEQ One and SPORTEQ Two 59 kWh battery packs, making it more affordable.

Rivals

The BE 6 SPORTEQ bookings are open, and deliveries will start from 26th August onwards. It rivals the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara, and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

The BE 6 is a solid pick for anyone wanting an electric SUV that looks and feels different from the rest, whether it's the design or the features on offer. For the SPORTEQ, we would suggest the Launch Edition since it's the only variant that comes with the Graphite Storm theme, which gives it a distinct identity within the lineup. The sophisticated dark palette adds a premium touch and makes your SPORTEQ more unique.