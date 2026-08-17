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    2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Variant-wise Colours Explained

    Available in nine distinct hues, the BE 6 offers two shades reserved exclusively for its special editions!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Aug 17, 2026 15:54 IST
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    Published OnAug 17, 2026 15:47 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 17, 2026 15:54 IST
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    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    Like every Independence Day, this one was also special for Mahindra fans! The carmaker has globally unveiled its latest pickup truck, the Scorpio Lifestyler, and has refreshed the BE 6 variant lineup, with the introduction of two line-ups: a SPORTEQ and a Formula E. The SPORTEQ line-up is now offered in 5 variants: the SPORTEQ One, SPORTEQ Two, SPORTEQ Three, SPORTEQ Three Plus, and SPORTEQ Four. The Formula E line-up is offered in two variants: Formula E and Formula E Freedom Edition.  

    In this story, we will take a look at its colour options and in which variants they are offered.

    BE 6 SPORTEQ Colour Options

    • Ruby Velvet (New)

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Rosso Impulso (New)

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Graphite Storm (New)

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Firestorm Orange

    BE 6 SPORTEQ
    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Stealth Black

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Tango Red

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Deep Forest

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Desert Myst

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    • Everest White

    BE 6 SPORTEQ
    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    BE 6 SPORTEQ Variant-wise Colours

    Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the BE 6 SPORTEQ:

     

    Variant

    Firestorm Orange

    Stealth Black

    Tango Red

    Deep Forest

    Desert Myst

    Everest White

    Ruby Velvet 

    Rosso Impulso

    Graphite Storm

    SPORTEQ One 59 kWh

    SPORTEQ Two 59 kWh

    SPORTEQ Three 59 kWh

    SPORTEQ Three 70 kWh

    SPORTEQ Three Plus 70 kWh

    SPORTEQ Three Plus 79 kWh 

    SPORTEQ Four 79 kWh 

    SPORTEQ Launch Edition 79 kWh

    SPORTEQ FE 79 kWh

    ✅ (Satin)

    (Satin black)

    (Satin)

    (Satin)

    SPORTEQ FE Four 79 kWh

    ✅ (Satin)

    (Satin black)

    (Satin)

    (Satin)

    The Rosso Impulso shade is available only on the Formula E Edition, whereas the Graphite Storm colour option is offered exclusively with the Launch Edition

    The Formula E Edition gets satin-finished shades, making it unique in the lineup. 

    Features & Safety

    The BE 6 SPORTEQ is already a well-equipped car. With the variant revision, the SUV now gets more features that keep it ahead of the competition. The features list includes a 12.3-inch triple display setup with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech features, Google Gemini integration, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, multi-coloured ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integration, powered tailgate, a head-up display, wireless charger, and ventilated front seats. The update also brings a customisable taillamp feature that enables you to add personalised texts in the tail lamp. 

    Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

    While on the safety front, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is equipped with a 540-degree camera, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The BE 6 SPORTEQ now gets a new safety feature called the Revive SOS mode, that enales the SUV to deliver up to 13 kilometres of additional driving range even when the battery percentage drops to zero percent. This can help you reach the nearest charging station without worry. Over the entire lifespan of the vehicle, this function can be used a maximum of 5 times. 

    Drivetrain Options

    With the introduction of the SPORTEQ, Mahindra now offer a new 70 kWh battery option with the BE 6, other than the already offered 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. Here are the detailed drivetrain specifications: 

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    548 km

    651 km

    683 km

    Power

    232 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Price & Variant

    The BE 6 SPORTEQ comes in five standard variants, alongside three special Formula E options: the Launch Edition (based on SPORTEQ 4), Formula E, and Formula E Freedom Editions (based on SPORTEQ Three and SPORTEQ Four). If you are confused between the variants and their price details, here they are in detail:

    Mahindra BE 6

    Variant

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    With BaaS

    Without BaaS

    Without BaaS

    Without BaaS

    SPORTEQ One

    Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km

    Rs 19.45 lakh

    -

    -

    SPORTEQ Two

    Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km

    Rs 20.95 lakh

    -

    -

    SPORTEQ Three

    -

    Rs 21.95 lakh

    Rs 22.95 lakh

    -

    SPORTEQ Three Plus

    -

    -

    Rs 23.95 lakh

    Rs 24.95 lakh

    SPORTEQ Four

    -

    -

    -

    Rs 26.95 lakh

    SPORTEQ Launch Edition

    -

    -

    -

    Rs 26.95 lakh

    Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition

    Formula E

    -

    -

    -

    Rs 24.45 lakh

    Formula E Freedom Edition

    -

    -

    -

    Rs 26.95 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India.

    The BE 6 SPORTEQ lineup ranges from Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The eSUV is now offered with the BaaS scheme for the SPORTEQ One and SPORTEQ Two 59 kWh battery packs, making it more affordable.

    Rivals

    The BE 6 SPORTEQ bookings are open, and deliveries will start from 26th August onwards. It rivals the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara, and Toyota Ebella.

    BE 6 SPORTEQ

    CarDekho Says…

    The BE 6 is a solid pick for anyone wanting an electric SUV that looks and feels different from the rest, whether it's the design or the features on offer. For the SPORTEQ,  we would suggest the Launch Edition since it's the only variant that comes with the Graphite Storm theme, which gives it a distinct identity within the lineup. The sophisticated dark palette adds a premium touch and makes your SPORTEQ more unique.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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