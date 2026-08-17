Buy Or Hold: Should You Buy These Rivals Instead Of The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ?

Mahindra recently launched the updated BE 6 SPORTEQ at its Independence Day event, and despite being just two years into its lifecycle, the eSUV now gets a bunch of updates such as a revised colour palette, a new battery pack and some new tech, making it an even more appealing proposition than before.

What is undeniable, though, is that it's stacked up against some established big EV names, which cannot be ignored while shopping in this segment. So then, should you hold on for the BE 6 SPORTEQ or go ahead with these rivals? Here’s our opinion:

Tata Sierra EV

Suggestion: Buy

One EV that’s still on everyone’s minds is the Tata Sierra EV, which was launched recently for a tempting price. With its retro-inspired looks, an impressive QWD setup and a practical and spacious interior, it makes quite the case for itself.

Accordingly, if you were looking at buying the Sierra EV, we suggest going ahead with your purchase, since its party trick, which is the dual-motor QWD setup, remains unmatched even by the futuristic BE 6 SPORTEQ.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Suggestion: Buy

The no-nonsense Hyundai Creta Electric also does decent numbers, and with its ICE-powered counterpart being one of the most popular cars in India, it’s no surprise why. Smooth, refined, practical and comfortable, there’s quite little to fault in this eSUV, and it’s our favourite ‘Creta’ by a mile, as we have previously said in our reviews too.

The Creta Electric has a conservative and ‘function-over-form’ personality that is very different from the futuristic and radical character of the BE 6 SPORTEQ, and if you were impressed with the Creta Electric, we doubt Mahindra would sway your decision. With that in mind, we suggest going ahead with the Hyundai.

Maruti e Vitara/Toyota Ebella

Suggestion: Buy

Maruti’s first EV, the e Vitara has quietly become a solid performer within this price range, and while there’s nothing too fancy on offer, the peace-of-mind of the Maruti badge once again has proven to be a big draw. There’s no major compromise on the features side either, and the solid 543 km range makes it a sensible choice, particularly for first-time EV buyers.

Toyota also sells a rebadged version of the eSUV called the Ebella, which remains identical except for minor styling tweaks. If you are interested in these two cars, we suggest going ahead with the purchase, since the BE 6 SPORTEQ may prove to be too polarising in front of them.

VinFast VF6

Suggestion: Hold

A surprisingly popular eSUV on sale is the VinFast VF6, which is just shy of completing a year in the Indian market. Despite not having a major brand behind itself, buyers have taken to its large battery size, compact footprint and long feature list well.

However, if you were bringing home the VF6, we suggest holding off on your purchase and checking out the BE 6 SPORTEQ first. Both in terms of features and range, the Mahindra beats out the VF6, and with a far larger sales and service network, you can expect a more predictable ownership experience too.

MG Windsor EV

Suggestion: Buy

Not just the most popular MG, but the most popular EV last year was the MG Windsor EV, which continues to win hearts of EV buyers. With an incredible amount of cabin space, a tempting price tag and a sorted drive experience, it offers a value proposition few cars can match.

The Windsor EV remains an attractive option in the face of newer competition, and we advise you to go ahead with the eSUV’s purchase as it sits on the complete other end of the spectrum compared to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, with very different sensibilities that are unlikely to clash.

Tata Curvv EV

Suggestion: Hold

Next up, is the Tata Curvv EV, which was one of the first mass market cars to offer a more-than-500 km range. Although a bit dated, the electric coupe-SUV still caters well to a niche set of buyers seeking sleek styling, neat features like rear-ventilated seats, and proven safety credentials.

That said, the Curvv EV needs a proper mid-life refresh, and its recently launched SeriesX versions do little to set it apart from newer rivals. Hence, we suggest you put your Curvv EV purchase on hold, and decide only after checking out the BE 6 SPORTEQ, which is more modern, feature-loaded and has sleeker styling too.

MG ZS EV

Suggestion: Hold

Rounding off the list is the MG ZS EV, which was the eSUV that kickstarted this segment. It still makes for a solid and dependable option for EV buyers with its large battery pack, conventional SUV-like styling and a well-built feel overall.

However, if we are to be honest, the ZS EV feels dated and past its prime. Accordingly, newer rivals including the BE 6 SPORTEQ offer an improved package in almost every way, and we suggest checking out the Mahindra before finalising on this MG.

BONUS: Upcoming MG Hector Hawk EV

To add some more confusion and dilemma to the mix, JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its next EV in India, the Hector Hawk EV, and it’s worth waiting for before buying an EV in this space. With a three-row layout, a long feature list and a massive battery pack, there seems to be a lot to love, and it might turn out to be a fierce competitor to the BE 6 SPORTEQ, especially for family-oriented buyers. You can find more details about the eSUV here.

Would you pick any of these rivals over the BE 6? Let us know in the comments below!