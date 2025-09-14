Land Rover Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: MASSIVE PRICE DROP Of Over Rs 30 Lakh On Range Rover SV; Defender And Discovery Models Price Reduce By Up To Rs 18.60 Lakh

Land Rover is not waiting for the September 22 GST rollout and has already made the revised prices effective, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits right away

The Central Government’s recent revision of GST rates has added cheer to the festive season, prompting carmakers to announce updated prices and the savings customers can expect. Land Rover has followed suit, revealing the revised prices across its SUV range, which includes the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. Here are the details:

How Much Can You Save On Land Rover SUVs?

Model Current Starting Price Upcoming Starting Price Maximum Price Difference Range Rover SV 4.4-litre Petrol Rs 4.56 Crore Rs 4.25 Crore Rs 30.40 Lakh Range Rover SV 3-litre Diesel Rs 4.10 Crore Rs 3.83 Crore Rs 17.40 Lakh Range Rover Aurobiography 3-litre Petrol Rs 2.75 Crore Rs 2.57 Crore Rs 18.30 Lakh Range Rover HSE 3-litre Diesel Rs 2.48 crore Rs 2.31 Crore Rs 16.50 Lakh Range Rover Sport Edition Two 4.4-litre Petrol Rs 2.95 Crore Rs 2.73 Crore Rs 19.70 Lakh Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4-litre Petrol Rs 2.12 Crore Rs 1.97 Crore Rs 14.10 Lakh Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions) Rs 1.48 Crore Rs 1.38 Crore Rs 9.80 Lakh Range Rover Velar Autobiography (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions) Rs 89.90 Lakh Rs 83.90 Lakh Rs 6 Lakh Range Rover Evoque (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions) Rs 69.50 Lakh Rs 64.90 Lakh Rs 4.60 Lakh Defender Octa Edition One Rs 2.79 crore Rs 2.60 crore Rs 18.60 Lakh Defender Octa Rs 2.59 crore Rs 2.42 crore Rs 17.30 Lakh Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 5-litre petrol Rs 1.49 Crore Rs 1.39 Crore Rs 9.90 Lakh Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 3-litre petrol Rs 1.35 Crore Rs 1.26 Crore Rs 9 Lakh Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2-litre petrol Rs 1.05 Crore Rs 98 Lakh Rs 7 Lakh Discovery Tempest 3-litre diesel Rs 1.49 Crore Rs 1.39 Crore Rs 9.90 Lakh Discovery Dynamic HSE 3-litre diesel Rs 1.39 Crore Rs 1.29 Crore Rs 9.30 Lakh Discovery Sport (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions) Rs 67.90 Lakh Rs 63.40 Lakh Rs 4.50 Lakh

As shown in the table, Range Rover prices have dropped by Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 30.40 lakh, while Defender variants are cheaper by up to Rs 18.60 lakh. The Discovery range has also seen a cut of up to Rs 9.90 lakh.

New vs Old Tax Rates, And Savings On Land Rover SUVs

All of these SUVs measure over 4 metres in length and use engines larger than 1500cc. Here is a look at the revised GST rates compared with the earlier ones:

Passenger Vehicles popularly known as SUVs (Above 4m in length, above >1500cc engine & >170 mm Ground Clearance) Old GST Rates New GST Rates Difference Tax Rate 28 percent 40 percent + 12 percent Compensation Cess 22 percent 0 percent Totally scrapped now Total Tax 50 percent 40 percent (- 10 percent)

How Long Till The Prices Reduce?

Land Rover will pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates to customers with immediate effect, even though the new tax structure will only be enforced nationwide from September 22.

CarDekho Says

It is great to see some Land Rover models become cheaper by as much as Rs 30 lakh, which translates to serious savings for buyers. The fact that these prices take effect immediately is even better, as anyone eyeing a Land Rover SUV can take advantage of the lower rates without waiting for the GST change on September 22.

