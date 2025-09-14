All
    Land Rover Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: MASSIVE PRICE DROP Of Over Rs 30 Lakh On Range Rover SV; Defender And Discovery Models Price Reduce By Up To Rs 18.60 Lakh

    Published On Sep 14, 2025 10:01 AM By Dipan

    6K Views
    Land Rover is not waiting for the September 22 GST rollout and has already made the revised prices effective, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits right away

    The Central Government’s recent revision of GST rates has added cheer to the festive season, prompting carmakers to announce updated prices and the savings customers can expect. Land Rover has followed suit, revealing the revised prices across its SUV range, which includes the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. Here are the details:

    How Much Can You Save On Land Rover SUVs?

    Land Rover Defender

    Model

    Current Starting Price

    Upcoming Starting Price

    Maximum Price Difference

    Range Rover SV 4.4-litre Petrol

    Rs 4.56 Crore

    Rs 4.25 Crore

    Rs 30.40 Lakh

    Range Rover SV 3-litre Diesel

    Rs 4.10 Crore

    Rs 3.83 Crore

    Rs 17.40 Lakh

    Range Rover Aurobiography 3-litre Petrol

    Rs 2.75 Crore

    Rs 2.57 Crore

    Rs 18.30 Lakh

    Range Rover HSE 3-litre Diesel

    Rs 2.48 crore

    Rs 2.31 Crore

    Rs 16.50 Lakh

    Range Rover Sport  Edition Two 4.4-litre Petrol

    Rs 2.95 Crore

    Rs 2.73 Crore

    Rs 19.70 Lakh

    Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4-litre Petrol

    Rs 2.12 Crore

    Rs 1.97 Crore

    Rs 14.10 Lakh

    Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)

    Rs 1.48 Crore

    Rs 1.38 Crore

    Rs 9.80 Lakh

    Range Rover Velar Autobiography (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)

    Rs 89.90 Lakh

    Rs 83.90 Lakh 

    Rs 6 Lakh

    Range Rover Evoque (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)

    Rs 69.50 Lakh

    Rs 64.90 Lakh

    Rs 4.60 Lakh

    Defender Octa Edition One

    Rs 2.79 crore

    Rs 2.60 crore

    Rs 18.60 Lakh

    Defender Octa

    Rs 2.59 crore

    Rs 2.42 crore

    Rs 17.30 Lakh

    Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 5-litre petrol

    Rs 1.49 Crore

    Rs 1.39 Crore

    Rs 9.90 Lakh

    Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 3-litre petrol

    Rs 1.35 Crore

    Rs 1.26 Crore

    Rs 9 Lakh

    Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2-litre petrol

    Rs 1.05 Crore

    Rs 98 Lakh

    Rs 7 Lakh

    Discovery Tempest 3-litre diesel

    Rs 1.49 Crore

    Rs 1.39 Crore

    Rs 9.90 Lakh

    Discovery Dynamic HSE 3-litre diesel

    Rs 1.39 Crore

    Rs 1.29 Crore

    Rs 9.30 Lakh

    Discovery Sport (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)

    Rs 67.90 Lakh

    Rs 63.40 Lakh

    Rs 4.50 Lakh

    As shown in the table, Range Rover prices have dropped by Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 30.40 lakh, while Defender variants are cheaper by up to Rs 18.60 lakh. The Discovery range has also seen a cut of up to Rs 9.90 lakh.

    New vs Old Tax Rates, And Savings On Land Rover SUVs

    Range Rover

    All of these SUVs measure over 4 metres in length and use engines larger than 1500cc. Here is a look at the revised GST rates compared with the earlier ones:

    Passenger Vehicles popularly known as SUVs (Above 4m in length, above >1500cc engine & >170 mm Ground Clearance)
     

    Old GST Rates

    New GST Rates

    Difference

    Tax Rate

    28 percent

    40 percent

    + 12 percent

    Compensation Cess

    22 percent

    0 percent

    Totally scrapped now

    Total Tax 

    50 percent

    40 percent

    (- 10 percent)

    If you are interested in a detailed look at how the GST reduction affects different car categories, you can check out these stories:

    How Long Till The Prices Reduce?

    Land Rover Discovery

    Land Rover will pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates to customers with immediate effect, even though the new tax structure will only be enforced nationwide from September 22.

    CarDekho Says

    It is great to see some Land Rover models become cheaper by as much as Rs 30 lakh, which translates to serious savings for buyers. The fact that these prices take effect immediately is even better, as anyone eyeing a Land Rover SUV can take advantage of the lower rates without waiting for the GST change on September 22.

