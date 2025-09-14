Land Rover Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: MASSIVE PRICE DROP Of Over Rs 30 Lakh On Range Rover SV; Defender And Discovery Models Price Reduce By Up To Rs 18.60 Lakh
Published On Sep 14, 2025 10:01 AM By Dipan
Land Rover is not waiting for the September 22 GST rollout and has already made the revised prices effective, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits right away
The Central Government’s recent revision of GST rates has added cheer to the festive season, prompting carmakers to announce updated prices and the savings customers can expect. Land Rover has followed suit, revealing the revised prices across its SUV range, which includes the Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. Here are the details:
How Much Can You Save On Land Rover SUVs?
|
Model
|
Current Starting Price
|
Upcoming Starting Price
|
Maximum Price Difference
|
Range Rover SV 4.4-litre Petrol
|
Rs 4.56 Crore
|
Rs 4.25 Crore
|
Rs 30.40 Lakh
|
Range Rover SV 3-litre Diesel
|
Rs 4.10 Crore
|
Rs 3.83 Crore
|
Rs 17.40 Lakh
|
Range Rover Aurobiography 3-litre Petrol
|
Rs 2.75 Crore
|
Rs 2.57 Crore
|
Rs 18.30 Lakh
|
Range Rover HSE 3-litre Diesel
|
Rs 2.48 crore
|
Rs 2.31 Crore
|
Rs 16.50 Lakh
|
Range Rover Sport Edition Two 4.4-litre Petrol
|
Rs 2.95 Crore
|
Rs 2.73 Crore
|
Rs 19.70 Lakh
|
Range Rover Sport Autobiography 4.4-litre Petrol
|
Rs 2.12 Crore
|
Rs 1.97 Crore
|
Rs 14.10 Lakh
|
Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)
|
Rs 1.48 Crore
|
Rs 1.38 Crore
|
Rs 9.80 Lakh
|
Range Rover Velar Autobiography (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)
|
Rs 89.90 Lakh
|
Rs 83.90 Lakh
|
Rs 6 Lakh
|
Range Rover Evoque (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)
|
Rs 69.50 Lakh
|
Rs 64.90 Lakh
|
Rs 4.60 Lakh
|
Defender Octa Edition One
|
Rs 2.79 crore
|
Rs 2.60 crore
|
Rs 18.60 Lakh
|
Defender Octa
|
Rs 2.59 crore
|
Rs 2.42 crore
|
Rs 17.30 Lakh
|
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 5-litre petrol
|
Rs 1.49 Crore
|
Rs 1.39 Crore
|
Rs 9.90 Lakh
|
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 3-litre petrol
|
Rs 1.35 Crore
|
Rs 1.26 Crore
|
Rs 9 Lakh
|
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2-litre petrol
|
Rs 1.05 Crore
|
Rs 98 Lakh
|
Rs 7 Lakh
|
Discovery Tempest 3-litre diesel
|
Rs 1.49 Crore
|
Rs 1.39 Crore
|
Rs 9.90 Lakh
|
Discovery Dynamic HSE 3-litre diesel
|
Rs 1.39 Crore
|
Rs 1.29 Crore
|
Rs 9.30 Lakh
|
Discovery Sport (Both Petrol and Diesel Versions)
|
Rs 67.90 Lakh
|
Rs 63.40 Lakh
|
Rs 4.50 Lakh
As shown in the table, Range Rover prices have dropped by Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 30.40 lakh, while Defender variants are cheaper by up to Rs 18.60 lakh. The Discovery range has also seen a cut of up to Rs 9.90 lakh.
New vs Old Tax Rates, And Savings On Land Rover SUVs
All of these SUVs measure over 4 metres in length and use engines larger than 1500cc. Here is a look at the revised GST rates compared with the earlier ones:
|
Passenger Vehicles popularly known as SUVs (Above 4m in length, above >1500cc engine & >170 mm Ground Clearance)
|
Old GST Rates
|
New GST Rates
|
Difference
|
Tax Rate
|
28 percent
|
40 percent
|
+ 12 percent
|
Compensation Cess
|
22 percent
|
0 percent
|
Totally scrapped now
|
Total Tax
|
50 percent
|
40 percent
|
(- 10 percent)
If you are interested in a detailed look at how the GST reduction affects different car categories, you can check out these stories:
How Long Till The Prices Reduce?
Land Rover will pass on the benefits of the revised GST rates to customers with immediate effect, even though the new tax structure will only be enforced nationwide from September 22.
CarDekho Says
It is great to see some Land Rover models become cheaper by as much as Rs 30 lakh, which translates to serious savings for buyers. The fact that these prices take effect immediately is even better, as anyone eyeing a Land Rover SUV can take advantage of the lower rates without waiting for the GST change on September 22.
