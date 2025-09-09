Kia Cars GST Price Cut; MASSIVE Rs 4.49 Lakh SAVINGS On Kia Carnival; Sonet, Syros, Seltos Now Affordable As Well

The Kia Carnival, which is the brand’s flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) in India, gets the steepest price cut

With the Government of India announcing the new GST slabs for cars, Kia has confirmed that it will pass on the benefits of the rate cuts to its customers. The benefits are applicable on the entire ICE lineup, including Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Kia Seltos, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Kia Carnival. Note that the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Here’s How Much You Can Save On Kia Cars?

Let’s have a look at the model-wise benefits on Kia cars, with respect to the old and new GST rates:

Models Old GST + Cess New GST Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025) Kia Syros Petrol 29% 18% Up to Rs 1.86 lakh Kia Syros Diesel 31% 18% Kia Sonet Petrol 29% 18% Up to Rs 1.64 lakh Kia Sonet Diesel 31% 18% Kia Seltos 45% 40% Up to Rs 75,372 Kia Carens 45% 40% Up to Rs 48,513 Kia Carens Clavis 45% 40% Up to Rs 78,674 Kia Carnival 50% 10% Up to Rs 4.49 lakh

Please note that the price reductions may vary depending on the variant or engine/transmission option you choose. Please connect with your nearest Kia dealership for exact details.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Kia Cars?

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31% (28% GST + 3% cess) 18% 13% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

As per GST 2.0, the Kia Carnival is the most benefitted model here in terms of price, while the popular offerings like Kia Syros and Kia Sonet also enjoy benefits of more than 10 percent. The Kia Seltos, Kia Carens, and Kia Clavis Carens on the other hand only get up to 5 percent savings in tax.

You can also check out the revised tax slabs for luxury cars or hybrid SUVs detailed in this story.

CarDekho Says

It’s great to see Kia announcing that it will pass on the GST benefits to its customers. However, if you’re planning to pick up a new Kia, we would recommend you to wait till September 22 so that you can bring it home at a reduced price.