All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Kia Cars GST Price Cut; MASSIVE Rs 4.49 Lakh SAVINGS On Kia Carnival; Sonet, Syros, Seltos Now Affordable As Well

    Published On Sep 09, 2025 03:31 PM By Shreyash

    3K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Kia Carnival, which is the brand’s flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) in India, gets the steepest price cut

    With the Government of India announcing the new GST slabs for cars, Kia has confirmed that it will pass on the benefits of the rate cuts to its customers. The benefits are applicable on the entire ICE lineup, including Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Kia Seltos, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Kia Carnival. Note that the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

    Here’s How Much You Can Save On Kia Cars?

    Kia Syros

    Let’s have a look at the model-wise benefits on Kia cars, with respect to the old and new GST rates:

    Models

    Old GST + Cess

    New GST

    Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)

    Kia Syros Petrol

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 1.86 lakh

    Kia Syros Diesel

    31%

    18%

    Kia Sonet Petrol

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 1.64 lakh

    Kia Sonet Diesel

    31%

    18%

    Kia Seltos

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 75,372

    Kia Carens

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 48,513

    Kia Carens Clavis

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 78,674

    Kia Carnival

    50%

    10%

    Up to Rs 4.49 lakh

    Please note that the price reductions may vary depending on the variant or engine/transmission option you choose. Please connect with your nearest Kia dealership for exact details.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Kia Cars?

    Kia Carens Clavis front

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Sub-4 metre (Diesel)

    31% (28% GST + 3% cess)

    18%

    13%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    As per GST 2.0, the Kia Carnival is the most benefitted model here in terms of price, while the popular offerings like Kia Syros and Kia Sonet also enjoy benefits of more than 10 percent. The Kia Seltos, Kia Carens, and Kia Clavis Carens on the other hand only get up to 5 percent savings in tax. 

    You can also check out the revised tax slabs for luxury cars or hybrid SUVs detailed in this story.

    CarDekho Says

    It’s great to see Kia announcing that it will pass on the GST benefits to its customers. However, if you’re planning to pick up a new Kia, we would recommend you to wait till September 22 so that you can bring it home at a reduced price.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Kia Cars GST Price Cut; MASSIVE Rs 4.49 Lakh SAVINGS On Kia Carnival; Sonet, Syros, Seltos Now Affordable As Well
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience