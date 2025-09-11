Citroen Cars New Prices After GST Cut; MASSIVE Rs 2.7 Lakh Price Cut On C5 Aircross, Significant Savings On C3, Aircross, Basalt

The maximum savings – when rolled out from September 22, 2025 – will be available on the flagship C5 Aircross SUV from the French carmaker

Over the last few days, we have seen multiple carmakers, including both mass-market and luxury manufacturers, roll out the savings available due to the reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate to customers. Now, joining the list is Citroen – who like the other carmakers – is also offering these benefits on its entire internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup from September 22 onwards. Here’s a detailed look:

How Much Savings Can You Get On A Citroen Car?

Since the reduced tax rate is applicable to ICE vehicles, only their price cuts are mentioned in the table below. Given that electric vehicles (EVs) are still priced at five percent, the Citroen eC3 remains off the list. Here’s a look at the savings Citroen is passing on to its customers as a result of the new GST rates:

Model Full GST Benefits C3 Up to Rs 84,000 Aircross Up to Rs 50,000 Basalt Up to Rs 1.02 lakh C5 Aircross Up to Rs 2.7 lakh

Do note that the price cut will vary depending on the variant, engine and gearbox option you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Citroen dealership to find out the exact savings for your preferred model and variant.

What Are The Revised GST Slabs For Citroen Cars?

Customers will now get savings of up to 11 percent, depending on the Citroen car that they pick. You can check out the revised slabs here:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

The highest savings are applicable to Citroen’s midsized SUV, the C5 Aircross, with total benefits of up to Rs 2.7 lakh. While the Aircross attracts savings of five percent, the C3 is offered with savings of 11 percent.

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

Although we now know the model-wise total benefits on Citroen cars, the revised prices for each car will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

CarDekho Says

We believe this is the right decision taken by Citroen as it will result in customers gaining the complete benefits. That said, we would like to request all our readers who are planning to book a Citroen car to hold off till September 22 to grab their preferred model(s) at reduced prices.

