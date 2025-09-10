Skoda Car Prices After GST Cut: HUGE SAVINGS On Skoda Kylaq And Skoda Kodiaq; Slavia And Kushaq Prices Reduced

Although the revised prices will come into effect on September 22, 2025, Skoda is also offering limited-time equivalent benefits to customers seeking immediate delivery

The new GST slabs for cars have brought significant price relief in the automotive industry. Like all other brands, Skoda has also announced the set of benefits it will be passing on to its customers, across the entire range: Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Skoda Kodiaq. While the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Skoda is also offering equal limited-time benefits on its cars till September 21, 2025.

Here’s How Much You Can Save On Skoda Cars?

Models Old GST + Cess New GST Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025) Skoda Kylaq 29% 18% Up to Rs 1.19 lakh Skoda Slavia 45% 40% Up to Rs 63,207 Skoda Kushaq 45% 40% Up to Rs 65,828 Skoda Kodiaq 50% 40% Up to Rs 3.28 lakh

The price reductions may vary depending on the variant or powertrain selected. For more exact details, please contact your nearest Skoda dealership.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Skoda Cars?

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

Skoda’s flagship offering in India, the Kodiaq, has seen the highest price reduction of up to Rs 3.28 lakh following a 10 percent GST cut. Meanwhile, the sub-4m Skoda Kylaq gets a price cut of over Rs 1 lakh, with 11 percent reduction in GST. The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq see a more modest 5 percent tax benefit, hence they only get a price reduction of just over Rs 60,000.

Limited-time Offers For Immediate Delivery

Customers who’ve already booked a Skoda and are looking for immediate delivery can avail limited-time equivalent GST benefits till September 21, 2025:

Models Benefits Skoda Slavia Up to Rs 63,000 Skoda Kushaq Up to Rs 66,000 Skoda Kodiaq Up to Rs 3.3 lakh

Please note that these limited-time benefits are not being offered with the Skoda Kylaq, so if you had your eyes on one, we would request you to wait till September 22.

Skoda is not only passing on GST benefits to its customers starting September 22, 2025, but has also introduced equivalent limited-time savings for those opting for immediate delivery, which is great news. However, if you are specifically planning to buy a Skoda Kylaq, we recommend waiting until the new prices come into effect.

