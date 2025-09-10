All
    Skoda Car Prices After GST Cut: HUGE SAVINGS On Skoda Kylaq And Skoda Kodiaq; Slavia And Kushaq Prices Reduced

    Published On Sep 10, 2025 03:31 PM By Shreyash

    Although the revised prices will come into effect on September 22, 2025, Skoda is also offering limited-time equivalent benefits to customers seeking immediate delivery

    The new GST slabs for cars have brought significant price relief in the automotive industry. Like all other brands, Skoda has also announced the set of benefits it will be passing on to its customers, across the entire range: Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, and Skoda Kodiaq. While the new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025, Skoda is also offering equal limited-time benefits on its cars till September 21, 2025. 

    Here’s How Much You Can Save On Skoda Cars?

    Skoda Kylaq

    Models

    Old GST + Cess

    New GST

    Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)

    Skoda Kylaq

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 1.19 lakh

    Skoda Slavia

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 63,207

    Skoda Kushaq

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 65,828

    Skoda Kodiaq

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 3.28 lakh

    The price reductions may vary depending on the variant or powertrain selected. For more exact details, please contact your nearest Skoda dealership.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Skoda Cars?

    Skoda Slavia

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    Skoda’s flagship offering in India, the Kodiaq, has seen the highest price reduction of up to Rs 3.28 lakh following a 10 percent GST cut. Meanwhile, the sub-4m Skoda Kylaq gets a price cut of over Rs 1 lakh, with 11 percent reduction in GST. The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq see a more modest 5 percent tax benefit, hence they only get a price reduction of just over Rs 60,000.

    Also Read:

    Limited-time Offers For Immediate Delivery

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Customers who’ve already booked a Skoda and are looking for immediate delivery can avail limited-time equivalent GST benefits till September 21, 2025: 

    Models

    Benefits

    Skoda Slavia

    Up to Rs 63,000

    Skoda Kushaq

    Up to Rs 66,000

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Up to Rs 3.3 lakh

    Please note that these limited-time benefits are not being offered with the Skoda Kylaq, so if you had your eyes on one, we would request you to wait till September 22. 

    CarDekho Says

    Skoda is not only passing on GST benefits to its customers starting September 22, 2025, but has also introduced equivalent limited-time savings for those opting for immediate delivery, which is great news. However, if you are specifically planning to buy a Skoda Kylaq, we recommend waiting until the new prices come into effect.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Kylaq

