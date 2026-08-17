2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?

The Indian automotive industry has been constantly favouring SUVs in each and every segment. But there are still some super sleek and performance-friendly sedans in the market that refuse to give up on this body style. One such sedan is the Skoda Slavia, which is expected to receive its first facelift after a long time.

As we have seen multiple spy shots and teasers, you might be wondering what new features the Slavia could bring to the table. Let’s find out exactly what is expected:

Exterior

Looking at the spy shots and teasers, the Slavia already has a very bold and aggressive front with sharp lines on the bonnet flowing into the front grille and the sleek LED projector headlamps with DRLs in them. The facelift could include a redesigned bumper, updated LED headlamps, and LED DRLs like its compact SUV sibling, the Kushaq.

In the profile, as this is a facelift, the overall design on the side is expected to be similar, with changes only to the alloy wheel design that will make it look more modern and updated.

At the rear, the Slavia facelift is expected to receive connected LED taillamps just like the Kushaq, in Skoda fashion. While the current Slavia’s rear looks neat and modern, with the update, it could be just in line with the recent trend in the automotive industry.

Interior

The Slavia comes with a neat-looking dashboard with dual-tone colours, a floating infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display as well. The facelifted Slavia could have minor updates, as we saw in previous spy shots, but could get an updated infotainment UI.

*Using current Slavia interior image for respresentation

Other than that, we can expect the Slavia to have a new interior theme to uplift the cabin and make it feel more premium like the competition.

Expected Features & Safety

The current Slavia already has a feature-packed cabin with a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a powered driver seat. With the facelift, it is expected to add new features such as rear massaging seats and a new infotainment touchscreen with a built-in AI assistant, which we have seen in the updates to the Kushaq as well.

*Skoda Kushaq Infotainment for representation purpose

In terms of safety, the Slavia is one of the safest cars in the segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP rating for the current model. The facelift version is also expected to follow the same path. With the facelift, it is expected to feature a 360-degree camera system, A feature the competition already offers, ADAS technology, and front and rear parking sensors. The current Slavia gets 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Slavia facelift is expected to retain the exciting turbo-petrol engines, which include a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which during our previous road tests felt absolutely amazing.

It is also expected to gain a new 8-speed automatic torque converter, which will be paired with the 1-litre TSI engine, as introduced with the Kushaq.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Slavia facelift is expected to get a price hike of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the variant you select, which could put the starting price of the base trim at around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The rivals include Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the platform sibling, the Volkswagen Virtus, while it could also be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and others amongst the lot.

CarDekho Says…

The Slavia was starting to feel a bit old compared to its rivals, so this update is exactly what it needed to get back in the game. It could be adding must-haves like ADAS and a 360-degree camera, showing Skoda is finally listening to what buyers actually want. Just like that, it is expected to have the same powertrains as the outgoing model.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine remains an absolute blast to drive, and pairing it with a modern automatic that will make the drivers happy, who want speed without losing daily comfort. This update will feel like a proper response to the competition—a sharp, well-equipped sedan that still prioritizes the person behind the wheel.