CONFIRMED: 2026 Kia Sorento Will Be Offered With AWD

Kia India’s Sorento will mark the brand’s first try at the premium SUV segment in India. And while this is a tough segment to crack with established rivals like the Fortuner and Kodiaq, the carmaker is betting on bringing some first-in-segment technologies to put itself ahead of the rest.

In its latest round of teasers, the brand has now confirmed one of these key details, which is an all-wheel drive system that will be offered on the SUV. Expected to be paired to its strong-hybrid powertrain, here are all the details we know about the SUV:

Kia's First Hybrid To Be All-Wheel-Drive!

Kia India’s latest teaser confirms that the upcoming Sorento Hybrid will be offered with an optional all-wheel drivetrain. The introduction of an all-wheel-drive system on the Sorento will make it the brand's first non-EV to offer this capability that could help it tackle rougher terrain easily.

In terms of powertrains, the Sorento will be offered with two distinct options, out of which the all-wheel drive will be paired to the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system. For those who prefer diesel, Kia is also expected to offer the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine also found in the Carnival. Here are the detailed specifications that are likely to be seen on the Sorento:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid 2.2-litre Diesel Power 238 PS 202 PS Torque 380 Nm 441 Nm Transmission CVT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD/AWD FWD

CVT - Continously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

Kia Sorento Hybrid: Overview

Positioned as Kia's largest and most premium SUV in the country, the Sorento will be offered with a practical three-row layout, including an option for captain seats in the middle row. Its styling is expected to be largely similar to the global version, with boxy proportions and clever use of LED lighting elements to give it a distinct road presence.

The cabin is set to be another major highlight, with modern technology and premium materials. Its feature list could include dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, 10-speaker Bose sound system, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front seats and connected car tech.

Safety will be a key focus, with the Sorento offering a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, which typically includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. It may also be equipped with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Sorento SUV will be launched on September 4, and we expect it to be priced between Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this price point, the Kia Sorento will go up against a diverse set of competitors like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Honda ZR-V and Jeep Meridian. It could also be an alternative to body-on-frame SUV in the segment, such as the Toyota Fortuner, as well as the MG Majestor.

CarDekho Says...

The Kia Sorento represents a strategic move to fill the premium flagship gap in the brand's Indian portfolio. It enters the market not just as another three-row SUV, but as a technology-forward product with a clear unique selling proposition: the strong-hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive. This combination directly addresses the growing demand for fuel-efficient yet capable family vehicles. By offering premium features like Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic display, and captain seats, Kia is targeting urban families looking for a sophisticated and safe vehicle that doesn't compromise on space or features.

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