    Audi Cars Prices After GST Rate Cut: MASSIVE SAVINGS Of Over Rs 6 Lakh On Audi Q8 And Q7; Prices Of Audi Q5, Audi A6 And Audi A4 Reduced By Up To Rs 4.55 Lakh

    Modified On Sep 12, 2025 04:16 PM By Dipan

    Audi is not waiting till September 22 to rejig prices on its cars, and like Mahindra and MG, its SUVs and sedans are available with the new prices with immediate effect

    The upcoming GST rates, which have ensured that prices of cars in all classes and categories are reduced, have brought in a wave of happiness to all car buyers. Mass-market brands like Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra have revealed the price cut quantum for their models, and even luxury carmakers have shared the new prices of their offerings. 

    In that regard, Audi has released the new prices of popular models like the Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi A6 and Audi A4, prices of which have gone down by up to Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the details:

    How Much Savings Can You Avail?

    Audi Q8

    Here’s how the Audi cars will be priced in India because of the GST rate changes:

    Model

    Current Prices

    New Prices

    Price Difference

    Audi Q8

    From Rs 1.17 crore

    From Rs 1.09 crore

    (- Rs 7.83 lakh)

    Audi Q7

    From Rs 92.29 lakh

    From Rs 86.14 lakh 

    (- Rs 6.15 lakh)

    Audi Q5

    From Rs 68.30 lakh 

    From Rs 63.75 lakh 

    (- Rs 4.55 lakh)

    Audi A6

    From Rs 67.38 lakh

    From Rs 63.74 lakh 

    (- Rs 3.64 lakh)

    Audi A4

    From Rs 48.89 lakh

    From Rs 46.25 lakh 

    (- Rs 2.64 lakh)

    As seen in the table, the Audi Q8 SUV gets the most benefits from the new GST regime. That being said, the carmaker is yet to share the price changes of its performance cars, unlike Mercedes-Benz.

    Revised GST Rates For Audi Cars

    Audi A4

    Audi is a luxury carmaker and all their models fall under this category. Hence, these are the rates at which GST will apply to Audi cars:

    Passenger Vehicles popularly known as SUVs (Above 4m in length, above >1500cc engine & >170 mm Ground Clearance)
     

    Old GST Rates

    New GST Rates

    Difference

    Tax Rate

    28 percent

    40 percent

    + 12 percent

    Compensation Cess

    22 percent

    0 percent

    Totally scrapped now

    Total Tax 

    50 percent

    40 percent

    (- 10 percent)

    While it is the government that classifies bigger cars as just SUVs, Audi’s sedans will also have the same tax rates, meaning that customers will save up to 10 percent with GST 2.0.

    If you want to understand the new GST rates and the percentage savings you will get on other segments, check them out here:

    When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

    Audi Q5

    Audi is not waiting till September 22, 2025, to change prices of its offerings in India. Like Mahindra and MG, the new prices are effective with immediate effect.

    CarDekho Says

    The new GST rates have brought down the prices of all Audi offerings substantially, as mentioned in the earlier sections of the story. One can splurge this extra money on personalising your new Audi to make it feel special, or consider this as additional savings.

