    Jeep Prices After GST Rate Cut: HUGE PRICE DROP On Jeep Wrangler And Jeep Grand Cherokee Of Up To Rs 4.84 Lakh; Compass And Meridian Prices Reduced Up To Rs 2.47 Lakh

    Modified On Sep 11, 2025 12:31 PM By Dipan

    4.5K Views
    Jeep is transferring all the benefits of GST rate cut to its customers and new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025

    The upcoming festival of Navratri is going to be a bit special for car enthusiasts as the Indian Government has announced a full revision of GST rates that will come into effect from September 22, 2025. As a result, a lot of carmakers are passing on the advantage of the GST 2.0 in the form of price cuts on their models, amongst which is Jeep, which is transferring all the benefits to its customers from September 22. 

    Notably, the current portfolio of the American carmaker in India consists of the Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee, the detailed price reduction quantum of which is listed below:

    How Much Can You Save On Jeep SUVs?

    Jeep Compass

    Here’s how much you can save on Jeep cars after the new GST rates are implemented: 

    Model

    Benefits After GST Cut

    Jeep Compass

    Up to Rs 2.16 lakh

    Jeep Meridian

    Up to Rs 2.47 lakh

    Jeep Wrangler

    Up to Rs 4.84 lakh

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Up to Rs 4.50 lakh

    As seen in the table, the Jeep Wrangler will get the most benefits from the GST rate rejig, followed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee, both of which are currently priced over Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker’s mass-market offerings that include the Compass and Meridian will also get a price reduction of over Rs 2 lakh. 

    Do note that the price reduction will vary depending on the variant and powertrain you pick, so we request that you contact the nearest Jeep dealership for more details. 

    New vs Old Tax Rates, And Savings On Jeep SUVs

    Jeep Meridian

    The current lineup of Jeep in India, which is mentioned in the previous section, falls in the SUV category that houses cars that are above 4 metres in length and have an engine capacity of over 1.5 litres. Hence, the cars will enjoy the following savings:

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    If you want to know more about the GST reduction in cars falling in different classes, ranging from sub-4m size to luxury offerings, check out the stories below:

    How Long Till The Prices Reduce?

    Jeep has said that prices of its SUVs will reduce from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates will be applicable across India. So, if you are planning to buy a Jeep SUV, it is suggested that you wait for a few more days to save money.

    CarDekho Says

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep is renowned in India for manufacturing robust SUVs that are fun to drive. While sales of the carmaker have been declining in recent times, the revised (and lower) prices of its offerings because of the lower GST rates might just give it the public attention that it once enjoyed.

