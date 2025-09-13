BMW And Mini Cars Updated Prices After GST Cut; BMW Cars Receive A Massive Price Cut Of Up To Rs 13.6 Lakh

Apart from price reduction, the BMW Group is also offering easy finance plans and assured buyback offers across its portfolio

German luxury marque, BMW, has announced massive price reductions of up to Rs 13.6 lakh across its India portfolio, which also includes Mini. Please note that the new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates come into play. To make ownership more accessible, the automaker has also introduced easy financing options for customers under its new ‘BMW Smart Finance’ plans. Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at the revised variant-wise prices of cars:

Model Variant Current Prices New Prices (Applicable From September 22, 2025) Difference BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport Rs 46.90 lakh Rs 45.30 lakh (-) Rs 1.6 lakh 218i M Sport Pro Rs 48.90 lakh Rs 47.20 lakh (-) Rs 1.7 lakh BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase 320Ld M Sport Rs 65.30 lakh Rs 61.75 lakh (-) Rs 3.55 lakh 330Li M Sport Rs 63.90 lakh Rs 60.45 lakh (-) Rs 3.45 lakh 330Li M Sport 50 Jahre Rs 64 lakh Rs 60.55 lakh (-) Rs 3.45 lakh BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase 530Li M Sport Rs 76.50 lakh Rs 72.35 lakh (-) Rs 4.15 lakh BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase 740d M Sport Rs 1.92 crore Rs 1.82 crore (-) Rs 10 lakh 740i M Sport Rs 1.89 crore Rs 1.79 crore (-) Rs 10 lakh BMW X1 X1 sDrive18i M Sport Rs 52.40 lakh Rs 50.60 lakh (-) Rs 1.8 lakh X1 sDrive18d M Sport Rs 55.90 lakh Rs 52.15 lakh (-) Rs 3.75 lakh BMW X3 X3 xDrive20d M Sport Rs 78.30 lakh Rs 73.10 lakh (-) Rs 5.2 lakh X3 xDrive20 M Sport Rs 76.30 lakh Rs 71.20 lakh (-) Rs 5.1 lakh BMW X5 X5 xDrive30d Rs 1.02 crore Rs 95.50 lakh (-) Rs 6.8 lakh X5 xDrive30d M Sport Pro Rs 1.15 crore Rs 1.07 crore (-) Rs 8 lakh X5 xDrive40i M Sport Pro Rs 1.13 crore Rs 1.05 crore (-) Rs 8 lakh X5 xDrive 40i 10,030,000 Rs 93.60 lakh (-) Rs 6.70 lakh BMW X7 X7 xDrive40i M Sport Rs 1.34 crore Rs 1.25 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh X7 xDrive40d DPE Rs 1.34 crore Rs 1.25 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh X7 xDrive40d M Sport Rs 1.38 crore Rs 1.29 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh BMW M340i M340i xDrive Rs 78.20 lakh Rs 73.95 lakh (-) Rs 4.25 lakh M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Rs 76.90 lakh Rs 72.75 lakh (-) Rs 4.15 lakh BMW Z4 Z4 M40i Rs 92.90 lakh Rs 87.90 lakh (-) Rs 5 lakh BMW M2 M2 Rs 1.06 crore Rs 1 crore (-) Rs 5.75 lakh BMW M4 M4 Competition Rs 1.61 crore Rs 1.52 crore (-) Rs 8.70 lakh M4 CS Rs 1.89 crore Rs 1.78 crore (-) Rs 10.2 lakh BMW M5 M5 Rs 2.05 crore Rs 2 crore (-) Rs 4.3 lakh BMW M8 M8 Rs 2.52 crore Rs 2.38 crore (-) Rs 13.6 lakh XM XM Rs 2.60 crore Rs 2.54 crore (-) Rs 6 lakh

The BMW M8 gets the steepest price cut of Rs 13.6 lakh, followed by the BMW M4 CS, which also gets a downward price revision of Rs 10.2 lakh. Other flagship BMW models like the 7 Series sedan and X7 get a price cut of up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively. There are also massive savings on BMW’s popular cars, such as the 3 Series and 5 Series, which get price cuts of up to Rs 4.15 lakh.

Mini

Model Variant Current Prices New Prices (Applicable from September 22, 2025) Difference MINI Cooper S Essential Pack Rs 46.20 lakh Rs 43.70 lakh (-) Rs 2.5 lakh Classic Pack Rs 51.95 lakh Rs 49.15 lakh (-) Rs 2.8 lakh Favoured Pack Rs 55 lakh Rs 52 lakh (-) Rs 3 lakh JCW Pack Rs 57.50 lakh Rs 54.40 lakh (-) Rs 3.1 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

When it comes to Mini Cooper S, the variant with JCW pack gets the highest downward price revision of up to Rs 3.1 lakh.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Luxury Cars?

The updated tax slabs for cars under GST 2.0 have been detailed below in the table:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

You can also check out our detailed story on the revised GST rates on luxury and hybrid cars by visiting this link.

Also Read: GST Rate Cut On Sub-4m Cars

BMW Smart Finance

BMW has also introduced easy financing options to make its cars more accessible. One of these is the Bullet Plan, which keeps 11 out of 12 EMIs lower each year, with the balance adjusted in the final EMI in the same year. Since many customers receive incentives or bonuses towards the end of the year, this structure helps reduce the financial burden throughout the year. Another option under Smart Finance is the Ballon Payment Plan, which lowers EMIs during the loan tenure, with the deferred amount adjusted in the final payment.

The automaker is also offering an assured buyback value to its customers, making the investment secure and unaffected. For select BMW and Mini models, the rate of interest can be as low as 6.75 percent.

CarDekho Says

In case you are planning to buy a BMW or a Mini model, we would recommend you wait until the new GST prices come into effect, i.e., till September 22, 2025. With lowered prices, many of these cars now scream more value for money!

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.