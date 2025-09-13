All
    BMW And Mini Cars Updated Prices After GST Cut; BMW Cars Receive A Massive Price Cut Of Up To Rs 13.6 Lakh

    Published On Sep 13, 2025 10:01 AM By Shreyash

    1.5K Views
    Apart from price reduction, the BMW Group is also offering easy finance plans and assured buyback offers across its portfolio

    German luxury marque, BMW, has announced massive price reductions of up to Rs 13.6 lakh across its India portfolio, which also includes Mini. Please note that the new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates come into play. To make ownership more accessible, the automaker has also introduced easy financing options for customers under its new ‘BMW Smart Finance’ plans. Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at the revised variant-wise prices of cars:

    Model

    Variant

    Current Prices

    New Prices (Applicable From September 22, 2025)

    Difference

    BMW 2 Series Gran

    Coupe

    218i M Sport

    Rs 46.90 lakh

    Rs 45.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.6 lakh

    218i M Sport Pro

    Rs 48.90 lakh

    Rs 47.20 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.7 lakh

    BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase

    320Ld M Sport

    Rs 65.30 lakh

    Rs 61.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 3.55 lakh

    330Li M Sport

    Rs 63.90 lakh

    Rs 60.45 lakh

    (-) Rs 3.45 lakh

    330Li M Sport 50

    Jahre

    Rs 64 lakh

    Rs 60.55 lakh

    (-) Rs 3.45 lakh

    BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase

    530Li M Sport

    Rs 76.50 lakh

    Rs 72.35 lakh

    (-) Rs 4.15 lakh

    BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase

    740d M Sport

    Rs 1.92 crore

    Rs 1.82 crore

    (-) Rs 10 lakh

    740i M Sport

    Rs 1.89 crore

    Rs 1.79 crore

    (-) Rs 10 lakh

    BMW X1

    X1 sDrive18i M Sport

    Rs 52.40 lakh

    Rs 50.60 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.8 lakh

    X1 sDrive18d M

    Sport

    Rs 55.90 lakh

    Rs 52.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 3.75 lakh

    BMW X3

    X3 xDrive20d M

    Sport

    Rs 78.30 lakh

    Rs 73.10 lakh

    (-) Rs 5.2 lakh

    X3 xDrive20 M Sport

    Rs 76.30 lakh

    Rs 71.20 lakh

    (-) Rs 5.1 lakh

    BMW X5

    X5 xDrive30d

    Rs 1.02 crore

    Rs 95.50 lakh

    (-) Rs 6.8 lakh

    X5 xDrive30d M

    Sport Pro

    Rs 1.15 crore

    Rs 1.07 crore

    (-) Rs 8 lakh

    X5 xDrive40i M Sport

    Pro

    Rs 1.13 crore

    Rs 1.05 crore

    (-) Rs 8 lakh

    X5 xDrive 40i

    10,030,000

    Rs 93.60 lakh

    (-) Rs 6.70 lakh

    BMW X7

    X7 xDrive40i M Sport

    Rs 1.34 crore 

    Rs 1.25 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    X7 xDrive40d DPE

    Rs 1.34 crore 

    Rs 1.25 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    X7 xDrive40d M Sport

    Rs 1.38 crore

    Rs 1.29 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    BMW M340i

    M340i xDrive

    Rs 78.20 lakh

    Rs 73.95 lakh

    (-) Rs 4.25 lakh

    M340i xDrive 50

    Jahre

    Rs 76.90 lakh

    Rs 72.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 4.15 lakh

    BMW Z4

    Z4 M40i

    Rs 92.90 lakh

    Rs 87.90 lakh

    (-) Rs 5 lakh

    BMW M2

    M2

    Rs 1.06 crore

    Rs 1 crore

    (-) Rs 5.75 lakh

    BMW M4

    M4 Competition

    Rs 1.61 crore

    Rs 1.52 crore

    (-) Rs 8.70 lakh

    M4 CS

    Rs 1.89 crore

    Rs 1.78 crore

    (-) Rs 10.2 lakh

    BMW M5

    M5

    Rs 2.05 crore 

    Rs 2 crore

    (-) Rs 4.3 lakh

    BMW M8

    M8

    Rs 2.52 crore

    Rs 2.38 crore

    (-) Rs 13.6 lakh

    XM

    XM

    Rs 2.60 crore

    Rs 2.54 crore

    (-) Rs 6 lakh

    BMW 7 Series

    The BMW M8 gets the steepest price cut of Rs 13.6 lakh, followed by the BMW M4 CS, which also gets a downward price revision of Rs 10.2 lakh. Other flagship BMW models like the 7 Series sedan and X7 get a price cut of up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively. There are also massive savings on BMW’s popular cars, such as the 3 Series and 5 Series, which get price cuts of up to Rs 4.15 lakh. 

    Mini

    Model

    Variant

    Current Prices

    New Prices (Applicable from September 22, 2025)

    Difference

    MINI Cooper S

    Essential Pack

    Rs 46.20 lakh

    Rs 43.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 2.5 lakh

    Classic Pack

    Rs 51.95 lakh

    Rs 49.15 lakh

    (-) Rs 2.8 lakh

    Favoured Pack

    Rs 55 lakh

    Rs 52 lakh

    (-) Rs 3 lakh

    JCW Pack

    Rs 57.50 lakh

    Rs 54.40 lakh

    (-) Rs 3.1 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

    Mini Cooper S

    When it comes to Mini Cooper S, the variant with JCW pack gets the highest downward price revision of up to Rs 3.1 lakh.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Luxury Cars?

    BMW Z4

    The updated tax slabs for cars under GST 2.0 have been detailed below in the table:

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    You can also check out our detailed story on the revised GST rates on luxury and hybrid cars by visiting this link.

    Also Read: GST Rate Cut On Sub-4m Cars

    BMW Smart Finance

    BMW XM

    BMW has also introduced easy financing options to make its cars more accessible. One of these is the Bullet Plan, which keeps 11 out of 12 EMIs lower each year, with the balance adjusted in the final EMI in the same year. Since many customers receive incentives or bonuses towards the end of the year, this structure helps reduce the financial burden throughout the year. Another option under Smart Finance is the Ballon Payment Plan, which lowers EMIs during the loan tenure, with the deferred amount adjusted in the final payment.

    The automaker is also offering an assured buyback value to its customers, making the investment secure and unaffected. For select BMW and Mini models, the rate of interest can be as low as 6.75 percent.

    CarDekho Says

    In case you are planning to buy a BMW or a Mini model, we would recommend you wait until the new GST prices come into effect, i.e., till September 22, 2025. With lowered prices, many of these cars now scream more value for money!

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

