BMW And Mini Cars Updated Prices After GST Cut; BMW Cars Receive A Massive Price Cut Of Up To Rs 13.6 Lakh
Published On Sep 13, 2025 10:01 AM By Shreyash
-
- Write a comment
Apart from price reduction, the BMW Group is also offering easy finance plans and assured buyback offers across its portfolio
German luxury marque, BMW, has announced massive price reductions of up to Rs 13.6 lakh across its India portfolio, which also includes Mini. Please note that the new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates come into play. To make ownership more accessible, the automaker has also introduced easy financing options for customers under its new ‘BMW Smart Finance’ plans. Before we get into more details, let’s first have a look at the revised variant-wise prices of cars:
|
Model
|
Variant
|
Current Prices
|
New Prices (Applicable From September 22, 2025)
|
Difference
|
BMW 2 Series Gran
Coupe
|
218i M Sport
|
Rs 46.90 lakh
|
Rs 45.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.6 lakh
|
218i M Sport Pro
|
Rs 48.90 lakh
|
Rs 47.20 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.7 lakh
|
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase
|
320Ld M Sport
|
Rs 65.30 lakh
|
Rs 61.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3.55 lakh
|
330Li M Sport
|
Rs 63.90 lakh
|
Rs 60.45 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3.45 lakh
|
330Li M Sport 50
Jahre
|
Rs 64 lakh
|
Rs 60.55 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3.45 lakh
|
BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase
|
530Li M Sport
|
Rs 76.50 lakh
|
Rs 72.35 lakh
|
(-) Rs 4.15 lakh
|
BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase
|
740d M Sport
|
Rs 1.92 crore
|
Rs 1.82 crore
|
(-) Rs 10 lakh
|
740i M Sport
|
Rs 1.89 crore
|
Rs 1.79 crore
|
(-) Rs 10 lakh
|
BMW X1
|
X1 sDrive18i M Sport
|
Rs 52.40 lakh
|
Rs 50.60 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.8 lakh
|
X1 sDrive18d M
Sport
|
Rs 55.90 lakh
|
Rs 52.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3.75 lakh
|
BMW X3
|
X3 xDrive20d M
Sport
|
Rs 78.30 lakh
|
Rs 73.10 lakh
|
(-) Rs 5.2 lakh
|
X3 xDrive20 M Sport
|
Rs 76.30 lakh
|
Rs 71.20 lakh
|
(-) Rs 5.1 lakh
|
BMW X5
|
X5 xDrive30d
|
Rs 1.02 crore
|
Rs 95.50 lakh
|
(-) Rs 6.8 lakh
|
X5 xDrive30d M
Sport Pro
|
Rs 1.15 crore
|
Rs 1.07 crore
|
(-) Rs 8 lakh
|
X5 xDrive40i M Sport
Pro
|
Rs 1.13 crore
|
Rs 1.05 crore
|
(-) Rs 8 lakh
|
X5 xDrive 40i
|
10,030,000
|
Rs 93.60 lakh
|
(-) Rs 6.70 lakh
|
BMW X7
|
X7 xDrive40i M Sport
|
Rs 1.34 crore
|
Rs 1.25 crore
|
(-) Rs 9 lakh
|
X7 xDrive40d DPE
|
Rs 1.34 crore
|
Rs 1.25 crore
|
(-) Rs 9 lakh
|
X7 xDrive40d M Sport
|
Rs 1.38 crore
|
Rs 1.29 crore
|
(-) Rs 9 lakh
|
BMW M340i
|
M340i xDrive
|
Rs 78.20 lakh
|
Rs 73.95 lakh
|
(-) Rs 4.25 lakh
|
M340i xDrive 50
Jahre
|
Rs 76.90 lakh
|
Rs 72.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 4.15 lakh
|
BMW Z4
|
Z4 M40i
|
Rs 92.90 lakh
|
Rs 87.90 lakh
|
(-) Rs 5 lakh
|
BMW M2
|
M2
|
Rs 1.06 crore
|
Rs 1 crore
|
(-) Rs 5.75 lakh
|
BMW M4
|
M4 Competition
|
Rs 1.61 crore
|
Rs 1.52 crore
|
(-) Rs 8.70 lakh
|
M4 CS
|
Rs 1.89 crore
|
Rs 1.78 crore
|
(-) Rs 10.2 lakh
|
BMW M5
|
M5
|
Rs 2.05 crore
|
Rs 2 crore
|
(-) Rs 4.3 lakh
|
BMW M8
|
M8
|
Rs 2.52 crore
|
Rs 2.38 crore
|
(-) Rs 13.6 lakh
|
XM
|
XM
|
Rs 2.60 crore
|
Rs 2.54 crore
|
(-) Rs 6 lakh
The BMW M8 gets the steepest price cut of Rs 13.6 lakh, followed by the BMW M4 CS, which also gets a downward price revision of Rs 10.2 lakh. Other flagship BMW models like the 7 Series sedan and X7 get a price cut of up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively. There are also massive savings on BMW’s popular cars, such as the 3 Series and 5 Series, which get price cuts of up to Rs 4.15 lakh.
Mini
|
Model
|
Variant
|
Current Prices
|
New Prices (Applicable from September 22, 2025)
|
Difference
|
MINI Cooper S
|
Essential Pack
|
Rs 46.20 lakh
|
Rs 43.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 2.5 lakh
|
Classic Pack
|
Rs 51.95 lakh
|
Rs 49.15 lakh
|
(-) Rs 2.8 lakh
|
Favoured Pack
|
Rs 55 lakh
|
Rs 52 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3 lakh
|
JCW Pack
|
Rs 57.50 lakh
|
Rs 54.40 lakh
|
(-) Rs 3.1 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India
When it comes to Mini Cooper S, the variant with JCW pack gets the highest downward price revision of up to Rs 3.1 lakh.
What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Luxury Cars?
The updated tax slabs for cars under GST 2.0 have been detailed below in the table:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)
|
40%
|
5%
|
SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)
|
Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)
|
40%
|
10%
You can also check out our detailed story on the revised GST rates on luxury and hybrid cars by visiting this link.
Also Read: GST Rate Cut On Sub-4m Cars
BMW Smart Finance
BMW has also introduced easy financing options to make its cars more accessible. One of these is the Bullet Plan, which keeps 11 out of 12 EMIs lower each year, with the balance adjusted in the final EMI in the same year. Since many customers receive incentives or bonuses towards the end of the year, this structure helps reduce the financial burden throughout the year. Another option under Smart Finance is the Ballon Payment Plan, which lowers EMIs during the loan tenure, with the deferred amount adjusted in the final payment.
The automaker is also offering an assured buyback value to its customers, making the investment secure and unaffected. For select BMW and Mini models, the rate of interest can be as low as 6.75 percent.
CarDekho Says
In case you are planning to buy a BMW or a Mini model, we would recommend you wait until the new GST prices come into effect, i.e., till September 22, 2025. With lowered prices, many of these cars now scream more value for money!
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.