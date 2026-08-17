Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition Launched: What Makes It Special!

Jeep has been around the world for 85 years and has been known for having off-road-ready SUVs that are most certainly ready for a beating, having a solid build quality, and some very popular SUV titles in each segment. One such iconic nameplate in India is the Jeep Compass.

The Jeep Compass has been in the Indian market for a long time now, and to add more freshness to the SUV, Jeep has brought an 85th Anniversary Edition for the Compass priced at Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom), which adds new gold accents to the exterior as well as the interior.

This new edition is also limited to 85 units, making it more special. But what makes the Anniversary Edition so special for the Compass? Let’s dive deep into what this edition actually has to offer:

What’s New With The Anniversary Edition?

Jeep India is celebrating its 85 years of presence globally, and with this special milestone achieved, it is now offering a limited-run 85th Anniversary Edition of the Compass SUV.

With this new edition, the Compass on the exterior gets anniversary edition badges on the side doors as well as tailgate, along with all-black alloy wheels, making it a special version to look at. It also gets an all-black interior with Mayan Gold accents that run across the dashboard, gold stitching on the leatherette seats and the centre console as well, elevating the premium quotient of the SUV.

Available as an optional add-on accessory, it features ambient lighting for the cabin, which is placed on the dashboard as well as the panoramic sunroof. It also features sunroof illumination with a diamond-like pattern on it. In safety terms, this limited edition features equipment such as a digital IRVM with front and rear dashcams, adding to the decently equipped Compass.

Other Features & Safety

Along with these special version additions, the Compass has been a premium SUV in this segment that focuses on the premiumness of the cabin and having useful features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 9-speaker Alpine sound system to elevate the audio experience, 8-way power adjustable and ventilated front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, and connected car features as well.

In terms of safety, this edition along with the digital IRVM, it also has safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, hill start assist, roll-over mitigation, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as well. The Compass was always well equipped with the basics done right for the segment.

Powertrain Option

Similar to the standard model, the Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition comes equipped with a 2-litre diesel engine, paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission. It is also available with a four-wheel-drive option for the top two variants.

Engine 2-litre diesel engine Power 172 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel Drive, Four-wheel Drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Compass 85th Anniversary Edition is priced at Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom), which is based on the Model S variant. The Compass rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

CarDekho Says….

As the Jeep Compass SUV is now out of trend in terms of the features being offered, this special limited-run 85th Anniversary Edition of the Compass does add fresh new life to it.

The Anniversary Edition adds multiple new design elements such as anniversary badges on the doors, gold accents on the all-black interior, as well as new equipment to the SUV.

The Compass SUV continues to be powered by the 2-litre diesel engine and is one of the capable off-roader SUVs in its segment. While this special edition injects a fresh breath of life into the model, what the Compass truly requires is a full next-generation overhaul.