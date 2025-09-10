Volkswagen GST Rate Cut Impact: Taigun, Virtus Cheaper By Over Rs 65,000, Tiguan Gets Rs 3.27 Lakh Price Drop

The Tiguan R Line gets the maximum benefits, while the Virtus and Taigun get a price drop of over Rs 65,000

After the new GST rates were announced recently, popular carmakers in India have been revealing the new prices or the price cut volume on their models. While Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia and Skoda have already revealed the price cuts, it is Volkswagen now that has also disclosed the maximum amount by which its cars' costs will be reduced. The German carmaker has confirmed that prices of the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan R-Line will be reduced from September 22, when the new GST rules are implemented. Here are the details:

How Much Savings Can You Avail?

Volkswagen will be reducing prices of the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan R Line. Here are the details:

Model Full GST Benefits Volkswagen Virtus Up to Rs 66,900 Volkswagen Taigun Up to Rs 68,400 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Up to Rs 3,26,900

The most premium Volkswagen offering in India, the Tiguan R Line, gets the maximum price cut in the German carmaker’s lineup at Rs 3.27 lakh. Prices of the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, on the other hand, will get a reduction by over 65,000.

Revised GST Rates For Volkswagen Cars

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

Both the Taigun and Virtus were earlier taxed at 45 percent primarily due to their length which exceeds 4000mm. The cars get 1000cc and 1500cc engine options, and are now taxed at 40 percent. However, if you want to know more about the revised GST rates of cars in other segments, you can check out the following stories:

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

Volkswagen has said that the new prices will be applicable to its cars from September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates are implemented across the country.

CarDekho Says

During the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, it was the consensus that the SUV was a bit more expensive than what it had to offer. With the GST price cut, the prices will go down by a considerable margin, which will make it a better value-for-money proposition. The Virtus and Taigun also get good price cuts, which might mean that you can get a higher-spec variant at a cost that you can currently get a lower variant. These price cuts are always welcome, especially before Navratri and Diwali, when the public buys new assets, including cars.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.