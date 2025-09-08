Renault GST Rate Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Rs 96,000; Full Model-wise Price List Here

Although the revised prices will be applicable from September 22, Renault is accepting bookings based on the new prices from today

The Central Government of India recently announced a new GST regime, popularly known as GST 2.0, which will be applicable from September 22, 2025, and carmakers have started releasing the revised price list of their models. In that regard, Renault has said that it will be passing on the GST benefits to customers, who will now enjoy a reduced price on the Renault Kiger, Renault Triber and Renault Kwid soon when the new tax rates are applicable. Here are the details:

GST Rates on Sub-4m Cars Before vs Now

Renault currently has only sub-4m offerings in its Indian lineup, including the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. After the new GST rates are enforced, the sub-4m segment with an engine capacity lower than 1200 cc will enjoy the maximum benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers had to pay a total of 29 percent taxes, including 28 percent GST and 1 percent compensation cess, which the Indian government has brought down to 18 percent. This has resulted in a total of up to 11 percent benefits according to the new GST rates.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger recently received a mid-life update that rendered it with a more modern exterior and interior design, while also packing in some new features. Renault will be offering it at a lower price from September 22, the details of which are as follows:

Variant New Price Old Price Price Difference Authentic Rs 5,76,300 Rs 6,29,995 - Rs 53,695 Evolution Rs 6,63,200 Rs 7,24,995 - Rs 61,795 Techno Rs 7,31,800 Rs 7,99,995 - Rs 68,195 Emotion Rs 7,91,200 Rs 8,64,995 - Rs 73,795 Emotion AMT Rs 8,38,800 Rs 9,16,995 - Rs 78,195 Emotion MT Dual Tone Rs 8,12,300 Rs 8,87,995 - Rs 75,695 Emotion AMT Dual Tone Rs 8,59,800 Rs 9,39,995 - Rs 80,195

As seen in the table, the top-of-the-line Emotion trim mated with an AMT gearbox, which sports a dual-tone theme, gets the maximum benefits for the entire Kiger lineup.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India that comes with a 5+2 seating layout and received a facelift before the Kiger in July 2025. Here’s how its prices will be affected following the GST rate rejig:

Variant New Price Old Price Price Difference Authentic MT Rs 5,76,300 Rs 6,29,995 - Rs 53,695 Evolution MT Rs 6,49,500 Rs 7,09,995 - Rs 60,495 Evolution AMT Rs 6,95,200 Rs 7,59,995 - Rs 64,795 Techno MT Rs 7,50,100 Rs 8,19,995 - Rs 69,895 Techno Dual Tone MT Rs 7,71,100 Rs 8,42,995 - Rs 71,895 Emotion MT Rs 8,37,000 Rs 9,14,995 - Rs 77,995 Emotion Dual Tone MT Rs 8,58,000 Rs 9,37,995 - Rs 79,995 Techno AMT Rs 7,95,800 Rs 8,69,995 - Rs 74,195 Techno Dual Tone AMT Rs 8,16,800 Rs 8,92,995 - Rs 76,195 Emotion 1-litre Turbo MT Rs 9,14,700 Rs 9,99,995 - Rs 85,295 Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo MT Rs 9,14,700 Rs 9,99,995 - Rs 85,295 Techno 1-litre Turbo CVT Rs 9,14,700 Rs 9,99,995 - Rs 85,295 Techno Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT Rs 9,14,700 Rs 9,99,995 - Rs 85,295 Emotion 1-litre Turbo CVT Rs 10,33,600 Rs 11,29,995 - Rs 96,395 Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT Rs 10,33,600 Rs 11,29,995 - Rs 96,395

The table suggests that the Triber will enjoy over 96,000 benefits on its prices from September 22, 2025.

Renault Kwid

The most affordable Renault offering in India, the Kwid, will also receive a price cut due to the revised GST rates, the details of which are as follows:

Variant New Price Old Price Price Difference RXE MT 429,900 469,995 - Rs 40,095 RXL MT 466,500 509,995 - Rs 43,495 RXL AMT 499,900 554,995 - Rs 55,095 RXT MT 499,900 554,995 - Rs 55,095 RXT AMT 548,800 599,995 - Rs 51,195 Climber 537,900 587,995 - Rs 50,095 Climber AMT 579,000 632,995 - Rs 53,995 Climber Dual Tone 548,800 599,995 - Rs 51,195 Climber AMT Dual Tone 590,000 644,995 - Rs 54,995

As seen on the table, the Renault Kwid will get benefits of up to Rs 55,000 because of the new GST rates.

Notes:

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Bookings will now be made on the new prices of all three cars.

Rivals

The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti Alto and Maruti S-Presso.

The Renault Kiger locks horns with sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Syros, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon, and also sub-4m crossovers including Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

