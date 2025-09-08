All
    Renault GST Rate Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Rs 96,000; Full Model-wise Price List Here

    Modified On Sep 08, 2025 01:13 PM By Dipan

    2.8K Views
    Although the revised prices will be applicable from September 22, Renault is accepting bookings based on the new prices from today

    The Central Government of India recently announced a new GST regime, popularly known as GST 2.0, which will be applicable from September 22, 2025, and carmakers have started releasing the revised price list of their models. In that regard, Renault has said that it will be passing on the GST benefits to customers, who will now enjoy a reduced price on the Renault Kiger, Renault Triber and Renault Kwid soon when the new tax rates are applicable. Here are the details:

    GST Rates on Sub-4m Cars Before vs Now

    Renault currently has only sub-4m offerings in its Indian lineup, including the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. After the new GST rates are enforced, the sub-4m segment with an engine capacity lower than 1200 cc will enjoy the maximum benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers had to pay a total of 29 percent taxes, including 28 percent GST and 1 percent compensation cess, which the Indian government has brought down to 18 percent. This has resulted in a total of up to 11 percent benefits according to the new GST rates. 

    Also Read: Why Buying A Small Car After September 22 Under The New GST Rule Could Save You Big Money

    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    The Renault Kiger recently received a mid-life update that rendered it with a more modern exterior and interior design, while also packing in some new features. Renault will be offering it at a lower price from September 22, the details of which are as follows:

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Price Difference

    Authentic 

    Rs 5,76,300

    Rs 6,29,995

    - Rs 53,695

    Evolution

    Rs 6,63,200

    Rs 7,24,995

    - Rs 61,795

    Techno 

    Rs 7,31,800

    Rs 7,99,995

    - Rs 68,195

    Emotion 

    Rs 7,91,200

    Rs 8,64,995

    - Rs 73,795

    Emotion AMT

    Rs 8,38,800

    Rs 9,16,995

    - Rs 78,195

    Emotion MT Dual Tone

    Rs 8,12,300

    Rs 8,87,995

    - Rs 75,695

    Emotion AMT Dual Tone 

    Rs 8,59,800

    Rs 9,39,995

    - Rs 80,195

    As seen in the table, the top-of-the-line Emotion trim mated with an AMT gearbox, which sports a dual-tone theme, gets the maximum benefits for the entire Kiger lineup.

    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India that comes with a 5+2 seating layout and received a facelift before the Kiger in July 2025. Here’s how its prices will be affected following the GST rate rejig:

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Price Difference

    Authentic MT

    Rs 5,76,300

    Rs 6,29,995

    - Rs 53,695

    Evolution MT

    Rs 6,49,500

    Rs 7,09,995

    - Rs 60,495

    Evolution AMT

    Rs 6,95,200

    Rs 7,59,995

    - Rs 64,795

    Techno MT

    Rs 7,50,100

    Rs 8,19,995

    - Rs 69,895

    Techno Dual Tone MT

    Rs 7,71,100

    Rs 8,42,995

    - Rs 71,895

    Emotion MT

    Rs 8,37,000

    Rs 9,14,995

    - Rs 77,995

    Emotion Dual Tone MT

    Rs 8,58,000

    Rs 9,37,995

    - Rs 79,995

    Techno AMT

    Rs 7,95,800

    Rs 8,69,995

    - Rs 74,195

    Techno Dual Tone AMT

    Rs 8,16,800

    Rs 8,92,995

    - Rs 76,195

    Emotion 1-litre Turbo MT

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 9,99,995

    - Rs 85,295

    Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo MT

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 9,99,995

    - Rs 85,295

    Techno 1-litre Turbo CVT

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 9,99,995

    - Rs 85,295

    Techno Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 9,99,995

    - Rs 85,295

    Emotion 1-litre Turbo CVT

    Rs 10,33,600

    Rs 11,29,995

    - Rs 96,395

    Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT

    Rs 10,33,600

    Rs 11,29,995

    - Rs 96,395

     The table suggests that the Triber will enjoy over 96,000 benefits on its prices from September 22, 2025.

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    The most affordable Renault offering in India, the Kwid, will also receive a price cut due to the revised GST rates, the details of which are as follows:

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Price Difference

    RXE MT

    429,900

    469,995

    - Rs 40,095

    RXL MT

    466,500

    509,995

    - Rs 43,495

    RXL AMT

    499,900

    554,995

    - Rs 55,095

    RXT MT

    499,900

    554,995

    - Rs 55,095

    RXT AMT

    548,800

    599,995

    - Rs 51,195

    Climber

    537,900

    587,995

    - Rs 50,095

    Climber AMT

    579,000

    632,995

    - Rs 53,995

    Climber Dual Tone

    548,800

    599,995

    - Rs 51,195

    Climber AMT Dual Tone

    590,000

    644,995

    - Rs 54,995

    As seen on the table, the Renault Kwid will get benefits of up to Rs 55,000 because of the new GST rates.

    Notes:

    • All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

    • Bookings will now be made on the new prices of all three cars.

    Rivals

    The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti Alto and Maruti S-Presso.

    The Renault Kiger locks horns with sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Syros, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon, and also sub-4m crossovers including Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

    The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

