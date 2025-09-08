Renault GST Rate Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Rs 96,000; Full Model-wise Price List Here
Modified On Sep 08, 2025 01:13 PM By Dipan
-
- Write a comment
Although the revised prices will be applicable from September 22, Renault is accepting bookings based on the new prices from today
The Central Government of India recently announced a new GST regime, popularly known as GST 2.0, which will be applicable from September 22, 2025, and carmakers have started releasing the revised price list of their models. In that regard, Renault has said that it will be passing on the GST benefits to customers, who will now enjoy a reduced price on the Renault Kiger, Renault Triber and Renault Kwid soon when the new tax rates are applicable. Here are the details:
GST Rates on Sub-4m Cars Before vs Now
Renault currently has only sub-4m offerings in its Indian lineup, including the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. After the new GST rates are enforced, the sub-4m segment with an engine capacity lower than 1200 cc will enjoy the maximum benefits after September 22, 2025. Customers had to pay a total of 29 percent taxes, including 28 percent GST and 1 percent compensation cess, which the Indian government has brought down to 18 percent. This has resulted in a total of up to 11 percent benefits according to the new GST rates.
Also Read: Why Buying A Small Car After September 22 Under The New GST Rule Could Save You Big Money
Renault Kiger
The Renault Kiger recently received a mid-life update that rendered it with a more modern exterior and interior design, while also packing in some new features. Renault will be offering it at a lower price from September 22, the details of which are as follows:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Price Difference
|
Authentic
|
Rs 5,76,300
|
Rs 6,29,995
|
- Rs 53,695
|
Evolution
|
Rs 6,63,200
|
Rs 7,24,995
|
- Rs 61,795
|
Techno
|
Rs 7,31,800
|
Rs 7,99,995
|
- Rs 68,195
|
Emotion
|
Rs 7,91,200
|
Rs 8,64,995
|
- Rs 73,795
|
Emotion AMT
|
Rs 8,38,800
|
Rs 9,16,995
|
- Rs 78,195
|
Emotion MT Dual Tone
|
Rs 8,12,300
|
Rs 8,87,995
|
- Rs 75,695
|
Emotion AMT Dual Tone
|
Rs 8,59,800
|
Rs 9,39,995
|
- Rs 80,195
As seen in the table, the top-of-the-line Emotion trim mated with an AMT gearbox, which sports a dual-tone theme, gets the maximum benefits for the entire Kiger lineup.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV in India that comes with a 5+2 seating layout and received a facelift before the Kiger in July 2025. Here’s how its prices will be affected following the GST rate rejig:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Price Difference
|
Authentic MT
|
Rs 5,76,300
|
Rs 6,29,995
|
- Rs 53,695
|
Evolution MT
|
Rs 6,49,500
|
Rs 7,09,995
|
- Rs 60,495
|
Evolution AMT
|
Rs 6,95,200
|
Rs 7,59,995
|
- Rs 64,795
|
Techno MT
|
Rs 7,50,100
|
Rs 8,19,995
|
- Rs 69,895
|
Techno Dual Tone MT
|
Rs 7,71,100
|
Rs 8,42,995
|
- Rs 71,895
|
Emotion MT
|
Rs 8,37,000
|
Rs 9,14,995
|
- Rs 77,995
|
Emotion Dual Tone MT
|
Rs 8,58,000
|
Rs 9,37,995
|
- Rs 79,995
|
Techno AMT
|
Rs 7,95,800
|
Rs 8,69,995
|
- Rs 74,195
|
Techno Dual Tone AMT
|
Rs 8,16,800
|
Rs 8,92,995
|
- Rs 76,195
|
Emotion 1-litre Turbo MT
|
Rs 9,14,700
|
Rs 9,99,995
|
- Rs 85,295
|
Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo MT
|
Rs 9,14,700
|
Rs 9,99,995
|
- Rs 85,295
|
Techno 1-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 9,14,700
|
Rs 9,99,995
|
- Rs 85,295
|
Techno Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 9,14,700
|
Rs 9,99,995
|
- Rs 85,295
|
Emotion 1-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 10,33,600
|
Rs 11,29,995
|
- Rs 96,395
|
Emotion Dual Tone 1-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 10,33,600
|
Rs 11,29,995
|
- Rs 96,395
The table suggests that the Triber will enjoy over 96,000 benefits on its prices from September 22, 2025.
Renault Kwid
The most affordable Renault offering in India, the Kwid, will also receive a price cut due to the revised GST rates, the details of which are as follows:
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Price Difference
|
RXE MT
|
429,900
|
469,995
|
- Rs 40,095
|
RXL MT
|
466,500
|
509,995
|
- Rs 43,495
|
RXL AMT
|
499,900
|
554,995
|
- Rs 55,095
|
RXT MT
|
499,900
|
554,995
|
- Rs 55,095
|
RXT AMT
|
548,800
|
599,995
|
- Rs 51,195
|
Climber
|
537,900
|
587,995
|
- Rs 50,095
|
Climber AMT
|
579,000
|
632,995
|
- Rs 53,995
|
Climber Dual Tone
|
548,800
|
599,995
|
- Rs 51,195
|
Climber AMT Dual Tone
|
590,000
|
644,995
|
- Rs 54,995
As seen on the table, the Renault Kwid will get benefits of up to Rs 55,000 because of the new GST rates.
Notes:
-
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.
-
Bookings will now be made on the new prices of all three cars.
Also Check Out: GST Rate Cut For Cars: Cess Removed, All Cars To Get Cheaper
Rivals
The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti Alto and Maruti S-Presso.
The Renault Kiger locks horns with sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Syros, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Tata Nexon, and also sub-4m crossovers including Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.