    Maruti Cars New Price After GST; SAVE Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh On Popular Models Like Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Grand Vitara, And More

    Modified On Sep 18, 2025 03:52 PM By Shreyash

    11.3K Views
    The new prices on Maruti cars will take effect from September 22, 2025, with the highest price cut on S-Presso, Fronx, Brezza, Alto K10 and Grand Vitara

    New Maruti Car prices after GST 2.0 rates

    One of the largest automakers in India, Maruti, has finally announced the savings across its entire Arena and Nexa portfolio following the GST rate cuts. Maruti currently retails a total of 17 models in the country: 10 via its Arena dealerships and 7 via Nexa dealerships. Note that the new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025. 

    How Much Can You Save On Maruti Cars?

    Maruti S-Presso

    Customers can now save up to Rs 1.30 lakh on the Maruti cars in India. The model-wise benefits, with respect to old and new GST rates, are detailed in the table below:

    Models

    Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)

    Maruti Alto K10

    		 Up to Rs 1.08 lakh

    Maruti S-Presso

    		 Up to Rs 1.30 lakh

    Maruti Celerio

    		 Up to Rs 94,100

    Maruti Wagon R

    		 Up to Rs 79,600

    Maruti Eeco

    		 Up to Rs 68,000

    Maruti Swift

    		 Up to Rs 84,600

    Maruti Dzire

    		 Up to Rs 87,700

    Maruti Brezza

    		 Up to Rs 1.13 lakh

    Maruti Ertiga

    		 Up to Rs 46,400

    Maruti Ignis

    		 Up to Rs 71,300

    Maruti Baleno

    		 Up to Rs 86,100

    Maruti Fronx

    		 Up to Rs 1.13 lakh

    Maruti XL6

    		 Up to Rs 52,000

    Maruti Jimny

    		 Up to Rs 51,900

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    		 Up to Rs 1.07 lakh

    Maruti Invicto

    		 Up to Rs 61,700

    Prices of the newly launched Maruti Victoris aren't affected as it will come in to effect from September 22. For full variant-wise prices, check out our launch story.

    Maruti Ertiga

     The price reduction may vary depending on the variant or powertrain chosen. For the exact details, contact your nearest Maruti Arena or Nexa dealership.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Maruti Cars?

    Maruti Brezza

    The revised GST slabs for Maruti cars have been detailed in the table below: 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity of up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17% cess)

    40%

    5%

    Hybrid Cars

    Up to 43% (28% GST + 15% cess)

    40%

    3%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    Small Maruti cars like the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis now enjoy an 11 percent GST reduction. The Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, are over 4 metres in length, hence they only get a modest 5 percent reduction in GST. The Invicto, which is the flagship Maruti offering, benefits from a 10 percent tax cut. 

    CarDekho Says

    Maruti Jimny

    Considering Maruti has the widest range of products in the mass market, a large number of customers stand to benefit from the GST price cut. If you’re planning to buy a Maruti car, we recommend waiting until the new prices come into effect.

