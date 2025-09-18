Maruti Cars New Price After GST; SAVE Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh On Popular Models Like Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Grand Vitara, And More
Modified On Sep 18, 2025 03:52 PM By Shreyash
-
The new prices on Maruti cars will take effect from September 22, 2025, with the highest price cut on S-Presso, Fronx, Brezza, Alto K10 and Grand Vitara
One of the largest automakers in India, Maruti, has finally announced the savings across its entire Arena and Nexa portfolio following the GST rate cuts. Maruti currently retails a total of 17 models in the country: 10 via its Arena dealerships and 7 via Nexa dealerships. Note that the new prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025.
How Much Can You Save On Maruti Cars?
Customers can now save up to Rs 1.30 lakh on the Maruti cars in India. The model-wise benefits, with respect to old and new GST rates, are detailed in the table below:
|
Models
|
Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Maruti Alto K10
|Up to Rs 1.08 lakh
|
Maruti S-Presso
|Up to Rs 1.30 lakh
|
Maruti Celerio
|Up to Rs 94,100
|
Maruti Wagon R
|Up to Rs 79,600
|
Maruti Eeco
|Up to Rs 68,000
|
Maruti Swift
|Up to Rs 84,600
|
Maruti Dzire
|Up to Rs 87,700
|
Maruti Brezza
|Up to Rs 1.13 lakh
|
Maruti Ertiga
|Up to Rs 46,400
|
Maruti Ignis
|Up to Rs 71,300
|
Maruti Baleno
|Up to Rs 86,100
|
Maruti Fronx
|Up to Rs 1.13 lakh
|
Maruti XL6
|Up to Rs 52,000
|
Maruti Jimny
|Up to Rs 51,900
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|Up to Rs 1.07 lakh
|
Maruti Invicto
|Up to Rs 61,700
Prices of the newly launched Maruti Victoris aren't affected as it will come in to effect from September 22. For full variant-wise prices, check out our launch story.
The price reduction may vary depending on the variant or powertrain chosen. For the exact details, contact your nearest Maruti Arena or Nexa dealership.
What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Maruti Cars?
The revised GST slabs for Maruti cars have been detailed in the table below:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity of up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45% (28% GST + 17% cess)
|
40%
|
5%
|
Hybrid Cars
|
Up to 43% (28% GST + 15% cess)
|
40%
|
3%
|
SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)
|
Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)
|
40%
|
10%
Small Maruti cars like the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis now enjoy an 11 percent GST reduction. The Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, are over 4 metres in length, hence they only get a modest 5 percent reduction in GST. The Invicto, which is the flagship Maruti offering, benefits from a 10 percent tax cut.
CarDekho Says
Considering Maruti has the widest range of products in the mass market, a large number of customers stand to benefit from the GST price cut. If you’re planning to buy a Maruti car, we recommend waiting until the new prices come into effect.
