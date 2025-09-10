All
    Toyota Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut; MASSIVE SAVINGS Of Up To Rs 3.49 Lakh Offered With Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, And More

    Modified On Sep 10, 2025 12:17 PM By Dipan

    1.9K Views
    Toyota’s popular SUV, the Fortuner, receives the highest price cut, while the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and flagship Vellfire also see significant reductions

    Following the price cut announcement by other automakers under GST 2.0, Toyota has also revealed its set of benefits across the entire lineup. Popular models like the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Fortuner Legender get the highest price cut, followed by the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta. Even premium models like the Toyota Camry and the Toyota Vellfire also see massive reductions. The revised prices for Toyota cars will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

    How Much Can You Save On Toyota Cars?

    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota has announced a price reduction of up to Rs 3.49 lakh across its entire lineup. The model-wise benefits, with respect to old and new GST rates, are detailed in the table below:

    Models

    Old GST + Cess

    New GST

    Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025)

    Toyota Glanza

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 85,300

    Toyota Taisor

    29%

    18%

    Up to Rs 1.11 lakh

    Toyota Rumion

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 48,700

    Toyota Hyryder

    45%

    40%

    Up to Rs 65,400

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 1.81 lakh

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 1.16 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 3.49 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 3.34 lakh

    Toyota Hilux

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 2.53 lakh

    Toyota Camry

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 1.02 lakh

    Toyota Vellfire

    50%

    40%

    Up to Rs 2.78 lakh

    Please note that the price reduction may vary depending on the variant or powertrain chosen. For the exact details, contact your nearest Toyota dealership.

    Also Read: Tata Cars New Prices After GST Cut; MASSIVE SAVINGS On Tata Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari By Up To Rs 1.55 Lakh

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Toyota Cars?

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    The revised GST slabs for Toyota cars have been detailed in the table below: 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Sub-4 metre (Diesel)

    31% (28% GST + 3% cess)

    18%

    13%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    Toyota Taisor

    The Toyota Glanza and Toyota Taisor are the only two models in the sub-4m category, both getting GST benefits of up to 11 percent. The highest price cut of up to Rs 3.49 lakh is made on the most popular offering from the automaker, the Toyota Fortuner. With GST benefits of up to 10 percent, the Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross have also witnessed welcome price reductions of over Rs 1 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire, the brand’s flagship offering in India, enjoys a significant price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh. 

    To know more about revised GST slabs for luxury and hybrid cars, you can check out our detailed story here. 

    CarDekho Says

    While it’s good that Toyota announced price reductions across its entire India lineup under GST 2.0, note that the new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025. If you are planning to buy a Toyota car now, we would recommend that you wait till that time so that you can enjoy the reduced tax benefits.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Home
    New Cars
    News
