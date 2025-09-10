Toyota Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut; MASSIVE SAVINGS Of Up To Rs 3.49 Lakh Offered With Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, And More

Toyota’s popular SUV, the Fortuner, receives the highest price cut, while the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, and flagship Vellfire also see significant reductions

Following the price cut announcement by other automakers under GST 2.0, Toyota has also revealed its set of benefits across the entire lineup. Popular models like the Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Fortuner Legender get the highest price cut, followed by the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta. Even premium models like the Toyota Camry and the Toyota Vellfire also see massive reductions. The revised prices for Toyota cars will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

How Much Can You Save On Toyota Cars?

Toyota has announced a price reduction of up to Rs 3.49 lakh across its entire lineup. The model-wise benefits, with respect to old and new GST rates, are detailed in the table below:

Models Old GST + Cess New GST Benefits (Effective from September 22, 2025) Toyota Glanza 29% 18% Up to Rs 85,300 Toyota Taisor 29% 18% Up to Rs 1.11 lakh Toyota Rumion 45% 40% Up to Rs 48,700 Toyota Hyryder 45% 40% Up to Rs 65,400 Toyota Innova Crysta 50% 40% Up to Rs 1.81 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross 50% 40% Up to Rs 1.16 lakh Toyota Fortuner 50% 40% Up to Rs 3.49 lakh Toyota Fortuner Legender 50% 40% Up to Rs 3.34 lakh Toyota Hilux 50% 40% Up to Rs 2.53 lakh Toyota Camry 50% 40% Up to Rs 1.02 lakh Toyota Vellfire 50% 40% Up to Rs 2.78 lakh

Please note that the price reduction may vary depending on the variant or powertrain chosen. For the exact details, contact your nearest Toyota dealership.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Toyota Cars?

The revised GST slabs for Toyota cars have been detailed in the table below:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31% (28% GST + 3% cess) 18% 13% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

The Toyota Glanza and Toyota Taisor are the only two models in the sub-4m category, both getting GST benefits of up to 11 percent. The highest price cut of up to Rs 3.49 lakh is made on the most popular offering from the automaker, the Toyota Fortuner. With GST benefits of up to 10 percent, the Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross have also witnessed welcome price reductions of over Rs 1 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire, the brand’s flagship offering in India, enjoys a significant price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh.

CarDekho Says

While it’s good that Toyota announced price reductions across its entire India lineup under GST 2.0, note that the new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025. If you are planning to buy a Toyota car now, we would recommend that you wait till that time so that you can enjoy the reduced tax benefits.

