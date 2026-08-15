2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Launched: Prices Start At Rs 19.45 Lakh

Mahindra has launched an updated version of its compact born-electric SUV, the BE 6, which is now called the SPORTEQ. While not a major facelift, the eSUV now features a revised colour palette, a new 70 kWh battery pack and a reworked interior with a longer list of equipment as well! Here is a lowdown of all you need to know about the latest eSUV:

Price, Variants & Delivery Timeline

The updated BE 6 SPORTEQ is available in a range of five variants called SPORTEQ One, SPORTEQ Two, SPORTEQ Three, SPORTEQ Three Plus, SPORTEQ Four and SPORTEQ Launch Edition. You also get to see a special ‘Formula E Freedom Edition’. Here’s the eSUV’s revised pricing:

Mahindra BE 6 Variant 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh With BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS SPORTEQ One Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 19.45 lakh - - SPORTEQ Two Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 20.95 lakh - - SPORTEQ Three - Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 22.95 lakh - SPORTEQ Three Plus - Rs 23.95 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh SPORTEQ Four - - Rs 26.95 lakh SPORTEQ Launch Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Formula E - - - Rs 24.45 lakh Formula E Freedom Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

As seen above, the BE 6 SPORTEQ lineup ranges from Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

You can opt to purchase the eSUV under a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) scheme for the SPORTEQ One 59 kWh and SPORTEQ Two 59 kWh battery packs, which will considerably lower your upfront costs.

The Formula E Edition is now available in two variants called the Formula E and Freedom Edition, which are based on the SPORTEQ Three and SPORTEQ Four trims respectively.

Deliveries for the BE 6 SPORTEQ will start on August 26. Bookings are currently open across Mahindra dealerships, and via the brand's official website.

Exterior

The BE 6 SPORTEQ doesn't alter the fundamental design of the electric SUV, which retains its aggressive and futuristic coupe-like silhouette. The sharp lines, pronounced aerodynamic creases, and signature C-shaped connected LED DRLs are all carried over from the standard model.

Upfront, it retains the space-age nose with C-shaped LED DRLs and slim LED headlamp clusters. There’s also a silver skid plate, generous amounts of gloss black cladding and LED fog lamps that keep things interesting.

From the side, it features the signature coupe-SUV roofline, flush door handles and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It remains one of the most unique designs on roads today that turns heads everywhere.

The rear-end also stays near-identical to the outgoing version, with a a two-part roof spoiler, illuminated Mahindra logo and massive C-shaped LED taillamps coming together for a sporty look few other cars can match.

For the Launch Edition, you also get to see an exclusive badge here. The Formula E variant lineup also features some interesting details like larger 20-inch wheels.

Colour Options

Mahindra has added three new shades to the BE 6 lineup called Ruby Velvet, Rosso Impulso and Graphite Storm. Here is its revised colour palette:

Ruby Velvet (NEW)

Rosso Impulso (NEW)

Graphite Storm (NEW)

Tango Red

Firestorm Orange

Deep Forest

Desert Myst

Everest White

Stealth Black

Do note that the Rosso Impulso and Graphite Storm hues are exclusive to the Formula E Edition and Launch Edition variants respectively. Furthermore, the Formula E Edition is only available with satin finishes for a sportier look.

Our Choice: The new Graphite Storm colour looks excellent on the BE 6, and is our favourite shade from its palette.

Interior

The cabin is where the BE 6 SPORTEQ truly distinguishes itself from its older version.

While the lower variants of the BE 6 still feature a black and dark green interior theme, the SPORTEQ introduces a black and tan cabin theme for higher trims making it feel more luxurious.

The premium tan leatherette upholstery is generously applied across the dashboard, the seats, and the door pads.

This is complemented by gloss-black inserts on the centre console.

However, the biggest change inside is the new three-screen setup like we have seen on siblings like the XEV 9e and XEV 9S previously.

To accommodate the screens, the central ‘halo’ partition has now been done away with, which has also freed up space for two cupholders.

Boot Space

According to Mahindra, the BE 6 offers a boot space of 455 litres, with an added ‘frunk’ storage of 45 litres as well, which can accommodate the portable charger and some knick knacks to take along with you.

Features

With this update, you now get to see new features in the BE 6 such as a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display, Google Gemini-based TEQ suites and personalised tailgate messaging.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

It is also equipped with features like 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone chargers, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, connected car technology and ventilated front seats.

Safety

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is packed to the brim with safety tech. Highlights include 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, a Level 2+ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), traction control and a 540-degree camera.

Crash Test Rating: The Mahindra BE 6 has been awarded with a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, the details of which you can find here.

Drivetrain Options

With this update, Mahindra has introduced a new 70 kWh battery option on the BE 6, which offers a range of 651 km. The older version’s 59 kWh and 79 kWh drivetrains remain unchanged. Here are the detailed specifications of the new BE 6:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 548 km 651 km 683 km Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm

Furthermore, the BE 6 offers up to 180 kW DC fast charging capabilities for the 79 kWh battery pack, which can top up the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 competes with EVs like the Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says...

Ever since its launch in 2024, the BE 6 has gone on to become one of the most desirable vehicles in its price bracket with its futuristic design and technology converting many ICE vehicle owners. What has also helped its case is regular updates and limited editions which have kept the spark alive, and the latest SPORTEQ range definitely keeps the buzz alive.

Bolder, even better loaded and with blistering performance levels as we noted in our reviews, the BE 6 SPORTEQ truly remains one of our personal favorites when it comes to EVs for enthusiasts!

What do you think of the new BE 6 SPORTEQ? Let us know in the comments below!