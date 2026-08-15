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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Debuts In India

    This isn't merely a Scorpio N with a pickup bed attached to it...

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Published On Aug 15, 2026 00:22 IST
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    Published OnAug 14, 2026 20:02 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 15, 2026 00:22 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    Mahindra has officially showcased the production version of the Scorpio N Pickup, now named the Scorpio Lifestyler. Marking the return of the brand to the lifestyle pickup segment, the Scorpio Lifestyler employs a bold and imposing styling package, a large cargo bed and tons of features to cater to modern buyers looking for an adventurous vehicle without compromises. Here’s a look at everything Mahindra has announced today:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Exterior

    • While the Scorpio Lifestyler remains based on its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N, there are plenty of design elements that make it look bolder.

    • Up front, it gets a massive chrome-studded rectangular grille with squared-off LED headlamps flanking it.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The bumper is aggressive too, with a chunky skid plate and black surrounds for the LED foglamps.

    • In profile, it gets a boxy silhouette and dual-cab layout with an upright windshield, signature window line and roof rails adding muscle.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    • A fender-mounted snorkel further amps up its rugged and off-road ready persona.

    • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels add a touch of premiumness to the design.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The rear-end design looks simple and purposeful with squared-off LED taillamps, ‘MAHINDRA’ embossed on the tailgate and a rugged look for the bumper.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The carmaker will also offer the pickup truck in 3 unique themes, which add exclusive colours and other elements like decals. These will be called Valley Edition, Reef Edition and Trail Edition. 

    Colour Options

    Mahindra will be offering the Scorpio Lifestyler in 3 colour options:

    • Aquareef (Blue)

    • Sahara Beige

    • Artemis Grey

    Interior

    Mahindra has not revealed the interior of the Scorpio Lifestyler, but from the teasers till now, here is what we can see:

    • If you climb inside the Scorpio Lifestyler, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell it apart from any global pickup truck.

    • Undoubtedly what catches your attention first is the massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and the brand-new four-spoke steering wheel with an aluminium insert.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    • The centre console will get silver inserts, a rotary dial for the 4x4 system and a large centre armrest.

    • Cabin experience for the driver is further enhanced by a digital instrument cluster with crisp graphics and high levels of customisability.

    Features

    • The brand has indicated the Scorpio Lifestyler will come with a comprehensive list of modern features.

    • Some of its feature highlights are expected to include a massive touchscreen infotainment system, single-pane sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver's display, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, and a premium audio system.

    Safety

    Mahindra has not revealed the entire feature list, but the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to offer a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Level-2 ADAS.

    • It will also likely include six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC).

    • A standout feature could be a 540-degree camera system, from the Scorpio N and XUV 7XO which provides multiple views around the vehicle.

    Powertrain Options

    The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to use the same powertrain options as the updated Scorpio N SUV, with the diesel engine expected to be offered with an optional 4WD system. Here are the specifications of these powertrains from the Scorpio N:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD / 4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive 

    Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

    Mahindra will reveal prices for the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027. It is likely to be priced from Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

    The Scorpio Lifestyler will be an alternative to the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. You can also see how it compares with its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N here. To know how the  new Scorpio Lifestyle compares with its rivals, you can tap on the links attached below:

    CarDekho Says...

    The Scorpio Lifestyler has all the ingredients to become one of Mahindra's most exciting lifestyle vehicles yet.

    The return of a Mahindra lifestyle pick-up is an exciting development for the Indian automotive market. With its bold and distinct exterior styling, the Scorpio Lifestyler already makes a strong statement. However, its success will hinge on the complete package. The expectation of an interior that mirrors the comfort, quality, and technology of the Scorpio N SUV is a promising sign. If Mahindra can successfully blend the rugged, go-anywhere capability of a ladder-frame pick-up with the features and premium feel of a modern SUV, it has a potential winner on its hands. 

    Should the pricing remain aggressive as expected, the Scorpio Lifestyler will not only be a compelling and more accessible alternative to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross but could also carve out a new space, attracting adventure enthusiasts who might have otherwise settled for a conventional SUV.

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    Tirth
    Tirth
    Tirth Pandya is a Senior Correspondent with the CarDekho Group and an automotive media professional with over 6 years of experience covering cars, EVs, and the ever-evolving world of mobility. An Automobile Engineering graduate, he specialises in automotive news, feature writing, launch coverage, and experiential storytelling. His love for machines began long before his professional career, fuelled by an enduring fascination with cars and even aeroplanes. Since entering the industry in 2020, he has spent countless hours on the road, chasing stories that take him from bustling city streets to remote off-road trails, always searching for the next great automotive experience. He combines technical expertise with a genuine passion for driving and exploration to bring readers engaging, insightful, and human-centric stories that capture not just the machines but also the emotions, adventures, and people behind them.Read more

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