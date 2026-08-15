2026 Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Debuts In India

Mahindra has officially showcased the production version of the Scorpio N Pickup, now named the Scorpio Lifestyler. Marking the return of the brand to the lifestyle pickup segment, the Scorpio Lifestyler employs a bold and imposing styling package, a large cargo bed and tons of features to cater to modern buyers looking for an adventurous vehicle without compromises. Here’s a look at everything Mahindra has announced today:

Exterior

While the Scorpio Lifestyler remains based on its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N, there are plenty of design elements that make it look bolder.

Up front, it gets a massive chrome-studded rectangular grille with squared-off LED headlamps flanking it.

The bumper is aggressive too, with a chunky skid plate and black surrounds for the LED foglamps.

In profile, it gets a boxy silhouette and dual-cab layout with an upright windshield, signature window line and roof rails adding muscle.

A fender-mounted snorkel further amps up its rugged and off-road ready persona.

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels add a touch of premiumness to the design.

The rear-end design looks simple and purposeful with squared-off LED taillamps, ‘MAHINDRA’ embossed on the tailgate and a rugged look for the bumper.

The carmaker will also offer the pickup truck in 3 unique themes, which add exclusive colours and other elements like decals. These will be called Valley Edition, Reef Edition and Trail Edition.

For a closer look at the Scorpio Lifestyler, check out our image gallery here.

Colour Options

Mahindra will be offering the Scorpio Lifestyler in 3 colour options:

Aquareef (Blue)

Sahara Beige

Artemis Grey

Interior

Mahindra has not revealed the interior of the Scorpio Lifestyler, but from the teasers till now, here is what we can see:

If you climb inside the Scorpio Lifestyler, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell it apart from any global pickup truck.

Undoubtedly what catches your attention first is the massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and the brand-new four-spoke steering wheel with an aluminium insert.

The centre console will get silver inserts, a rotary dial for the 4x4 system and a large centre armrest.

Cabin experience for the driver is further enhanced by a digital instrument cluster with crisp graphics and high levels of customisability.

Features

The brand has indicated the Scorpio Lifestyler will come with a comprehensive list of modern features.

Some of its feature highlights are expected to include a massive touchscreen infotainment system, single-pane sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital driver's display, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop with keyless entry, and a premium audio system.

Safety

Mahindra has not revealed the entire feature list, but the Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to offer a comprehensive suite of safety features, including Level-2 ADAS.

It will also likely include six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC).

A standout feature could be a 540-degree camera system, from the Scorpio N and XUV 7XO which provides multiple views around the vehicle.

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to use the same powertrain options as the updated Scorpio N SUV, with the diesel engine expected to be offered with an optional 4WD system. Here are the specifications of these powertrains from the Scorpio N:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

Mahindra will reveal prices for the Scorpio Lifestyler in April 2027. It is likely to be priced from Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio Lifestyler will be an alternative to the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. You can also see how it compares with its SUV sibling, the Scorpio N here. To know how the new Scorpio Lifestyle compares with its rivals, you can tap on the links attached below:

CarDekho Says...

The Scorpio Lifestyler has all the ingredients to become one of Mahindra's most exciting lifestyle vehicles yet.

The return of a Mahindra lifestyle pick-up is an exciting development for the Indian automotive market. With its bold and distinct exterior styling, the Scorpio Lifestyler already makes a strong statement. However, its success will hinge on the complete package. The expectation of an interior that mirrors the comfort, quality, and technology of the Scorpio N SUV is a promising sign. If Mahindra can successfully blend the rugged, go-anywhere capability of a ladder-frame pick-up with the features and premium feel of a modern SUV, it has a potential winner on its hands.

Should the pricing remain aggressive as expected, the Scorpio Lifestyler will not only be a compelling and more accessible alternative to the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross but could also carve out a new space, attracting adventure enthusiasts who might have otherwise settled for a conventional SUV.