    Mercedes GST Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Up To Rs 25 LAKH!

    Modified On Sep 09, 2025 10:57 AM By Arun

    Taxes are now lower by 8-10% resulting in big price reductions!

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced price cuts for all its petrol and diesel models in India. The reduction in GST rate for cars means that these luxury cars now have a lower ex-showroom price. How much have the prices dropped by?

    Mercedes-Benz Sedans New Pricing After GST Cut

    Let’s first take a look at the revised pricing of all the sedans in Mercedes-Benz’ India portfolio. Depending on the engine, these cars attracted a total tax of 45-48%, including compensation cess. All these sedans are now taxed at a flat 40% rate, resulting in massive savings. 

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    The entry-level sedan in the Mercedes range sees a price cut of Rs 1.6 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 2.6 lakh for the diesel model. 

    Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    A 200

    Rs 46.05 lakh

    Rs 44.45 lakh

    Rs 1.6 lakh

    A 200d

    Rs 48.55 lakh

    Rs 45.95 lakh

    Rs 2.6 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Savings on the larger C-Class are comparatively higher. The top-spec C 300 AMG Line model sees the highest price drop of Rs 3.7 lakh. 

    Mercedes-Benz C Class Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    C 200

    Rs 61 lakh

    Rs 58.9 lakh

    Rs 2.1 lakh

    C 220d

    Rs 62 lakh

    Rs 58.65 lakh

    Rs 3.35 lakh

    C 300 AMG Line

    Rs 68 lakh

    Rs 64.3 lakh

    Rs 3.7 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Mercedes’ best-seller in India, the E-Class sedan is now cheaper by Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh, depending on the variant. Mercedes has also introduced a new ‘Verde Silver’ colour for the E450 4MATIC AMG Line. 

    Mercedes-Benz E Class Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    E 200

    Rs 83 lakh

    Rs 78.5 lakh

    Rs 4.5 lakh

    E 220d

    Rs 85 lakh

    Rs 80.4 lakh

    Rs 4.6 lakh

    E 450 4MATIC AMG Line

    Rs 96.9 lakh

    Rs 91.65 lakh

    Rs 5.25 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    If you intend on spending big money for the ultimate luxury experience, you’ll be happy to see a price cut of over Rs 10 lakh on the S Class

    Mercedes-Benz S Class Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    S 450 4 MATIC (With Nappa Leather)

    Rs 1.99 crore

    Rs 1.88 crore

    Rs 10.75 lakh

    S 350d (With Nappa Leather)

    Rs 1.88 crore

    Rs 1.78 crore

    Rs 10.15 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz CLE

    The only non-AMG convertible from Mercedes, the CLE cabriolet sees a price reduction of Rs 6.3 lakh.

    Mercedes-Benz CLE Class Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    CLE 300 Cabriolet 4 MATIC

    Rs 1.17 crore

    Rs 1.11 crore

    Rs 6.3 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz SUV New Pricing After GST Cut

    Mercedes-Benz has also lowered prices on its SUVs substantially. Including compensation and SUV cess, these cars were taxed at up to 50%. Here too, all models now attract a flat 40% GST that reduces ex-showroom price. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    For the baby SUV in the Mercedes range, prices now start under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are lower by up to Rs 3.6 lakh depending on the variant. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    GLA 200

    Rs 51.5 lakh

    Rs 49.7 lakh

    Rs 1.8 lakh

    GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line

    Rs 56.5 lakh

    Rs 52.7 lakh

    Rs 3.8 lakh

    GLA 220d 4 MATIC Progressive Line

    Rs 54.5 lakh

    Rs 50.9 lakh

    Rs 3.6 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLC

    If it’s a mid-size GLC you want parked in your garage, both the GLC petrol and GLC diesel have received a price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    GLC 300 4 MATIC

    Rs 79.25 lakh

    Rs 73.95 lakh

    Rs 5.3 lakh

    GLC 220d 4MATIC

    Rs 79.25 lakh

    Rs 73.95 lakh

    Rs 5.3 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    The larger GLE sees a price reduction of up to Rs 8 lakh. Prices now start at Rs 96.15 lakh, ducking under the Rs 1 crore mark comfortably. 

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line

    Rs 1.03 crore

    Rs 96.15 lakh

    Rs 6.85 lakh

    GLE 450 4MATIC AMG Line

    Rs 1.15 crore

    Rs 1.07 crore

    Rs 7.65 lakh

    GLE 450d 4 MATIC AMG Line

    Rs 1.20 crore

    Rs 1.12 crore

    Rs 8 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    The full-size GLS is cheaper by almost Rs 10 lakh! Prices now start at Rs 1.32 crore for the petrol model, and Rs 1.34 crore for the diesel model (ex-showroom). 

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Prices After GST CUT
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    GLS 450 4 MATIC

    Rs 1.41 crore

    Rs 1.32 crore

    Rs 9.4 lakh

    GLS 450d 4MATIC

    Rs 1.44 crore

    Rs 1.34 crore

    Rs 9.6 lakh

    Mercedes-Maybach Models

    For those wanting even more luxury, opulence and exclusivity — the Maybach models will impress. Price reductions on these vehicles are big enough to fund small SUVs (maybe for your driver?). 

    The S Class Maybach sees a price reduction of up to Rs 19.85 lakh. The biggest price drop comes on the super exclusive Maybach SL 680 Monogram of Rs 23.5 lakh. Oddly enough, this still isn’t the biggest price drop Mercedes has done! 

    Mercedes-Maybach Range

    Maybach S 680

    Rs 3.67 crore

    Rs 3.47 crore

    Rs 19.85 lakh

    Maybach GLS 600

    Rs 3.39 crore

    Rs 3.16 crore

    Rs 22.6 lakh

    Maybach S 580

    Rs 2.90 crore

    Rs 2.74 crore

    Rs 15.7 lakh

    Maybach SL 680 Monogram

    Rs 4.35 crore

    Rs 4.11 crore

    Rs 23.5 lakh

    Maybach EQS SUV 680

    Rs 2.40 crore

    Rs 2.40 crore

    (No Change)

    Mercedes-AMG Models

    For the thrill and performance seekers, Mercedes is delivering some extra smiles. These models see the largest price drops. These cars were taxed at 48-50% earlier, and now attract a 40% GST. 

    Prices for the Mercedes AMG SL55 are lower by Rs 13.35 lakh, whereas the AMG GT 63 range sees a price drop of Rs 16.5 lakh to Rs 19.7 lakh. 

    Prices for the AMG G Wagen after GST cut is lower by a whopping Rs 25.65 lakh.

    Mercedes-AMG Models
     

    Old Price

    New Price

    Savings

    AMG CLE Coupe

    Rs 1.35 crore

    Rs 1.28 crore

    Rs 7.3 lakh

    AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé

    Rs 1.05 crore

    Rs 99.35 lakh

    Rs 5.65 lakh

    AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE

    Rs 3.34 crore

    Rs 3.27 crore

    Rs 7 lakh

    AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE

    Rs 3.34 crore

    Rs 3.27 crore

    Rs 7 lakh

    AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé

    Rs 1.55 crore

    Rs 1.45 crore

    Rs 10.3 lakh

    AMG G 63

    Rs 3.85 crore

    Rs 3.59 crore

    Rs 25.65 lakh

    AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE

    Rs 1.95 crore

    Rs 1.91 crore

    Rs 4.1 lakh

    AMG SL 55 4MATIC+

    Rs 2.47 crore

    Rs 2.34 crore

    Rs 13.35 lakh

    AMG C 43 4MATIC

    Rs 99.4 lakh

    Rs 94.05 lakh

    Rs 5.35 lakh

    AMG GT 63 4 Matic+

    Rs 3.05 crore

    Rs 2.88 crore

    Rs 16.5 lakh

    AMG GT 63 4 Matic+ Pro

    Rs 3.65 crore

    Rs 3.45 crore

    Rs 19.7 lakh

    Mercedes EV Models Full Price List After GST Cut

    Since EVs continue to be taxed at 5%, there are no changes to the price of Mercedes EV cars. Here’s a snapshot of the current prices. 

    Mercedes-Benz EVs
     

    Price

    G580

    Rs 3.10 crore

    EQS 580 4MATIC

    Rs 1.30 crore

    EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

    Rs 1.47 crore

    EQE SUV 500 4 MATIC

    Rs 1.41 crore

    EQS SUV 450 4MATIC

    Rs 1.33 crore

    EQB 350 4MATIC

    Rs 78.9 lakh

    EQB 250+

    Rs 72.2 lakh

    EQA 250+

    Rs 67.2 lakh

    CarDekho Says

    Fantastic times to be buying a luxury car! Couple this with attractive finance and lease schemes that Mercedes-Benz provides, you’re getting a stellar deal.

