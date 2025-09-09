Mercedes GST Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Up To Rs 25 LAKH!

Taxes are now lower by 8-10% resulting in big price reductions!

Mercedes-Benz India has announced price cuts for all its petrol and diesel models in India. The reduction in GST rate for cars means that these luxury cars now have a lower ex-showroom price. How much have the prices dropped by?

Mercedes-Benz Sedans New Pricing After GST Cut

Let’s first take a look at the revised pricing of all the sedans in Mercedes-Benz’ India portfolio. Depending on the engine, these cars attracted a total tax of 45-48%, including compensation cess. All these sedans are now taxed at a flat 40% rate, resulting in massive savings.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

The entry-level sedan in the Mercedes range sees a price cut of Rs 1.6 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 2.6 lakh for the diesel model.

Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings A 200 Rs 46.05 lakh Rs 44.45 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh A 200d Rs 48.55 lakh Rs 45.95 lakh Rs 2.6 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Savings on the larger C-Class are comparatively higher. The top-spec C 300 AMG Line model sees the highest price drop of Rs 3.7 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz C Class Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings C 200 Rs 61 lakh Rs 58.9 lakh Rs 2.1 lakh C 220d Rs 62 lakh Rs 58.65 lakh Rs 3.35 lakh C 300 AMG Line Rs 68 lakh Rs 64.3 lakh Rs 3.7 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes’ best-seller in India, the E-Class sedan is now cheaper by Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh, depending on the variant. Mercedes has also introduced a new ‘Verde Silver’ colour for the E450 4MATIC AMG Line.

Mercedes-Benz E Class Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings E 200 Rs 83 lakh Rs 78.5 lakh Rs 4.5 lakh E 220d Rs 85 lakh Rs 80.4 lakh Rs 4.6 lakh E 450 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 96.9 lakh Rs 91.65 lakh Rs 5.25 lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If you intend on spending big money for the ultimate luxury experience, you’ll be happy to see a price cut of over Rs 10 lakh on the S Class.

Mercedes-Benz S Class Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings S 450 4 MATIC (With Nappa Leather) Rs 1.99 crore Rs 1.88 crore Rs 10.75 lakh S 350d (With Nappa Leather) Rs 1.88 crore Rs 1.78 crore Rs 10.15 lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLE

The only non-AMG convertible from Mercedes, the CLE cabriolet sees a price reduction of Rs 6.3 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Class Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings CLE 300 Cabriolet 4 MATIC Rs 1.17 crore Rs 1.11 crore Rs 6.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz SUV New Pricing After GST Cut

Mercedes-Benz has also lowered prices on its SUVs substantially. Including compensation and SUV cess, these cars were taxed at up to 50%. Here too, all models now attract a flat 40% GST that reduces ex-showroom price.

Mercedes-Benz GLA

For the baby SUV in the Mercedes range, prices now start under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are lower by up to Rs 3.6 lakh depending on the variant.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings GLA 200 Rs 51.5 lakh Rs 49.7 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 56.5 lakh Rs 52.7 lakh Rs 3.8 lakh GLA 220d 4 MATIC Progressive Line Rs 54.5 lakh Rs 50.9 lakh Rs 3.6 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC

If it’s a mid-size GLC you want parked in your garage, both the GLC petrol and GLC diesel have received a price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings GLC 300 4 MATIC Rs 79.25 lakh Rs 73.95 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh GLC 220d 4MATIC Rs 79.25 lakh Rs 73.95 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The larger GLE sees a price reduction of up to Rs 8 lakh. Prices now start at Rs 96.15 lakh, ducking under the Rs 1 crore mark comfortably.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 1.03 crore Rs 96.15 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh GLE 450 4MATIC AMG Line Rs 1.15 crore Rs 1.07 crore Rs 7.65 lakh GLE 450d 4 MATIC AMG Line Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.12 crore Rs 8 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS

The full-size GLS is cheaper by almost Rs 10 lakh! Prices now start at Rs 1.32 crore for the petrol model, and Rs 1.34 crore for the diesel model (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLS Prices After GST CUT Old Price New Price Savings GLS 450 4 MATIC Rs 1.41 crore Rs 1.32 crore Rs 9.4 lakh GLS 450d 4MATIC Rs 1.44 crore Rs 1.34 crore Rs 9.6 lakh

Mercedes-Maybach Models

For those wanting even more luxury, opulence and exclusivity — the Maybach models will impress. Price reductions on these vehicles are big enough to fund small SUVs (maybe for your driver?).

The S Class Maybach sees a price reduction of up to Rs 19.85 lakh. The biggest price drop comes on the super exclusive Maybach SL 680 Monogram of Rs 23.5 lakh. Oddly enough, this still isn’t the biggest price drop Mercedes has done!

Mercedes-Maybach Range Maybach S 680 Rs 3.67 crore Rs 3.47 crore Rs 19.85 lakh Maybach GLS 600 Rs 3.39 crore Rs 3.16 crore Rs 22.6 lakh Maybach S 580 Rs 2.90 crore Rs 2.74 crore Rs 15.7 lakh Maybach SL 680 Monogram Rs 4.35 crore Rs 4.11 crore Rs 23.5 lakh Maybach EQS SUV 680 Rs 2.40 crore Rs 2.40 crore (No Change)

Mercedes-AMG Models

For the thrill and performance seekers, Mercedes is delivering some extra smiles. These models see the largest price drops. These cars were taxed at 48-50% earlier, and now attract a 40% GST.

Prices for the Mercedes AMG SL55 are lower by Rs 13.35 lakh, whereas the AMG GT 63 range sees a price drop of Rs 16.5 lakh to Rs 19.7 lakh.

Prices for the AMG G Wagen after GST cut is lower by a whopping Rs 25.65 lakh.

Mercedes-AMG Models Old Price New Price Savings AMG CLE Coupe Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.28 crore Rs 7.3 lakh AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé Rs 1.05 crore Rs 99.35 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Rs 3.34 crore Rs 3.27 crore Rs 7 lakh AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Rs 3.34 crore Rs 3.27 crore Rs 7 lakh AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé Rs 1.55 crore Rs 1.45 crore Rs 10.3 lakh AMG G 63 Rs 3.85 crore Rs 3.59 crore Rs 25.65 lakh AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE Rs 1.95 crore Rs 1.91 crore Rs 4.1 lakh AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Rs 2.47 crore Rs 2.34 crore Rs 13.35 lakh AMG C 43 4MATIC Rs 99.4 lakh Rs 94.05 lakh Rs 5.35 lakh AMG GT 63 4 Matic+ Rs 3.05 crore Rs 2.88 crore Rs 16.5 lakh AMG GT 63 4 Matic+ Pro Rs 3.65 crore Rs 3.45 crore Rs 19.7 lakh

Mercedes EV Models Full Price List After GST Cut

Since EVs continue to be taxed at 5%, there are no changes to the price of Mercedes EV cars. Here’s a snapshot of the current prices.

Mercedes-Benz EVs Price G580 Rs 3.10 crore EQS 580 4MATIC Rs 1.30 crore EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Rs 1.47 crore EQE SUV 500 4 MATIC Rs 1.41 crore EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Rs 1.33 crore EQB 350 4MATIC Rs 78.9 lakh EQB 250+ Rs 72.2 lakh EQA 250+ Rs 67.2 lakh

Fantastic times to be buying a luxury car! Couple this with attractive finance and lease schemes that Mercedes-Benz provides, you’re getting a stellar deal.