Mercedes GST Cut Impact: Cars Cheaper By Up To Rs 25 LAKH!
Modified On Sep 09, 2025 10:57 AM By Arun
-
- Write a comment
Taxes are now lower by 8-10% resulting in big price reductions!
Mercedes-Benz India has announced price cuts for all its petrol and diesel models in India. The reduction in GST rate for cars means that these luxury cars now have a lower ex-showroom price. How much have the prices dropped by?
Mercedes-Benz Sedans New Pricing After GST Cut
Let’s first take a look at the revised pricing of all the sedans in Mercedes-Benz’ India portfolio. Depending on the engine, these cars attracted a total tax of 45-48%, including compensation cess. All these sedans are now taxed at a flat 40% rate, resulting in massive savings.
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
The entry-level sedan in the Mercedes range sees a price cut of Rs 1.6 lakh for the petrol model and Rs 2.6 lakh for the diesel model.
|
Mercedes-Benz A Class Limousine Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
A 200
|
Rs 46.05 lakh
|
Rs 44.45 lakh
|
Rs 1.6 lakh
|
A 200d
|
Rs 48.55 lakh
|
Rs 45.95 lakh
|
Rs 2.6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Savings on the larger C-Class are comparatively higher. The top-spec C 300 AMG Line model sees the highest price drop of Rs 3.7 lakh.
|
Mercedes-Benz C Class Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
C 200
|
Rs 61 lakh
|
Rs 58.9 lakh
|
Rs 2.1 lakh
|
C 220d
|
Rs 62 lakh
|
Rs 58.65 lakh
|
Rs 3.35 lakh
|
C 300 AMG Line
|
Rs 68 lakh
|
Rs 64.3 lakh
|
Rs 3.7 lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes’ best-seller in India, the E-Class sedan is now cheaper by Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh, depending on the variant. Mercedes has also introduced a new ‘Verde Silver’ colour for the E450 4MATIC AMG Line.
|
Mercedes-Benz E Class Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
E 200
|
Rs 83 lakh
|
Rs 78.5 lakh
|
Rs 4.5 lakh
|
E 220d
|
Rs 85 lakh
|
Rs 80.4 lakh
|
Rs 4.6 lakh
|
E 450 4MATIC AMG Line
|
Rs 96.9 lakh
|
Rs 91.65 lakh
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
If you intend on spending big money for the ultimate luxury experience, you’ll be happy to see a price cut of over Rs 10 lakh on the S Class.
|
Mercedes-Benz S Class Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
S 450 4 MATIC (With Nappa Leather)
|
Rs 1.99 crore
|
Rs 1.88 crore
|
Rs 10.75 lakh
|
S 350d (With Nappa Leather)
|
Rs 1.88 crore
|
Rs 1.78 crore
|
Rs 10.15 lakh
Mercedes-Benz CLE
The only non-AMG convertible from Mercedes, the CLE cabriolet sees a price reduction of Rs 6.3 lakh.
|
Mercedes-Benz CLE Class Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
CLE 300 Cabriolet 4 MATIC
|
Rs 1.17 crore
|
Rs 1.11 crore
|
Rs 6.3 lakh
Mercedes-Benz SUV New Pricing After GST Cut
Mercedes-Benz has also lowered prices on its SUVs substantially. Including compensation and SUV cess, these cars were taxed at up to 50%. Here too, all models now attract a flat 40% GST that reduces ex-showroom price.
Mercedes-Benz GLA
For the baby SUV in the Mercedes range, prices now start under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are lower by up to Rs 3.6 lakh depending on the variant.
|
Mercedes-Benz GLA Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
GLA 200
|
Rs 51.5 lakh
|
Rs 49.7 lakh
|
Rs 1.8 lakh
|
GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line
|
Rs 56.5 lakh
|
Rs 52.7 lakh
|
Rs 3.8 lakh
|
GLA 220d 4 MATIC Progressive Line
|
Rs 54.5 lakh
|
Rs 50.9 lakh
|
Rs 3.6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLC
If it’s a mid-size GLC you want parked in your garage, both the GLC petrol and GLC diesel have received a price cut of Rs 5.3 lakh.
|
Mercedes-Benz GLC Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
GLC 300 4 MATIC
|
Rs 79.25 lakh
|
Rs 73.95 lakh
|
Rs 5.3 lakh
|
GLC 220d 4MATIC
|
Rs 79.25 lakh
|
Rs 73.95 lakh
|
Rs 5.3 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLE
The larger GLE sees a price reduction of up to Rs 8 lakh. Prices now start at Rs 96.15 lakh, ducking under the Rs 1 crore mark comfortably.
|
Mercedes-Benz GLE Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line
|
Rs 1.03 crore
|
Rs 96.15 lakh
|
Rs 6.85 lakh
|
GLE 450 4MATIC AMG Line
|
Rs 1.15 crore
|
Rs 1.07 crore
|
Rs 7.65 lakh
|
GLE 450d 4 MATIC AMG Line
|
Rs 1.20 crore
|
Rs 1.12 crore
|
Rs 8 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLS
The full-size GLS is cheaper by almost Rs 10 lakh! Prices now start at Rs 1.32 crore for the petrol model, and Rs 1.34 crore for the diesel model (ex-showroom).
|
Mercedes-Benz GLS Prices After GST CUT
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
GLS 450 4 MATIC
|
Rs 1.41 crore
|
Rs 1.32 crore
|
Rs 9.4 lakh
|
GLS 450d 4MATIC
|
Rs 1.44 crore
|
Rs 1.34 crore
|
Rs 9.6 lakh
Mercedes-Maybach Models
For those wanting even more luxury, opulence and exclusivity — the Maybach models will impress. Price reductions on these vehicles are big enough to fund small SUVs (maybe for your driver?).
The S Class Maybach sees a price reduction of up to Rs 19.85 lakh. The biggest price drop comes on the super exclusive Maybach SL 680 Monogram of Rs 23.5 lakh. Oddly enough, this still isn’t the biggest price drop Mercedes has done!
|
Mercedes-Maybach Range
|
Maybach S 680
|
Rs 3.67 crore
|
Rs 3.47 crore
|
Rs 19.85 lakh
|
Maybach GLS 600
|
Rs 3.39 crore
|
Rs 3.16 crore
|
Rs 22.6 lakh
|
Maybach S 580
|
Rs 2.90 crore
|
Rs 2.74 crore
|
Rs 15.7 lakh
|
Maybach SL 680 Monogram
|
Rs 4.35 crore
|
Rs 4.11 crore
|
Rs 23.5 lakh
|
Maybach EQS SUV 680
|
Rs 2.40 crore
|
Rs 2.40 crore
|
(No Change)
Mercedes-AMG Models
For the thrill and performance seekers, Mercedes is delivering some extra smiles. These models see the largest price drops. These cars were taxed at 48-50% earlier, and now attract a 40% GST.
Prices for the Mercedes AMG SL55 are lower by Rs 13.35 lakh, whereas the AMG GT 63 range sees a price drop of Rs 16.5 lakh to Rs 19.7 lakh.
Prices for the AMG G Wagen after GST cut is lower by a whopping Rs 25.65 lakh.
|
Mercedes-AMG Models
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Savings
|
AMG CLE Coupe
|
Rs 1.35 crore
|
Rs 1.28 crore
|
Rs 7.3 lakh
|
AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé
|
Rs 1.05 crore
|
Rs 99.35 lakh
|
Rs 5.65 lakh
|
AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE
|
Rs 3.34 crore
|
Rs 3.27 crore
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE
|
Rs 3.34 crore
|
Rs 3.27 crore
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupé
|
Rs 1.55 crore
|
Rs 1.45 crore
|
Rs 10.3 lakh
|
AMG G 63
|
Rs 3.85 crore
|
Rs 3.59 crore
|
Rs 25.65 lakh
|
AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE
|
Rs 1.95 crore
|
Rs 1.91 crore
|
Rs 4.1 lakh
|
AMG SL 55 4MATIC+
|
Rs 2.47 crore
|
Rs 2.34 crore
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
AMG C 43 4MATIC
|
Rs 99.4 lakh
|
Rs 94.05 lakh
|
Rs 5.35 lakh
|
AMG GT 63 4 Matic+
|
Rs 3.05 crore
|
Rs 2.88 crore
|
Rs 16.5 lakh
|
AMG GT 63 4 Matic+ Pro
|
Rs 3.65 crore
|
Rs 3.45 crore
|
Rs 19.7 lakh
Mercedes EV Models Full Price List After GST Cut
Since EVs continue to be taxed at 5%, there are no changes to the price of Mercedes EV cars. Here’s a snapshot of the current prices.
|
Mercedes-Benz EVs
|
Price
|
G580
|
Rs 3.10 crore
|
EQS 580 4MATIC
|
Rs 1.30 crore
|
EQS SUV 580 4MATIC
|
Rs 1.47 crore
|
EQE SUV 500 4 MATIC
|
Rs 1.41 crore
|
EQS SUV 450 4MATIC
|
Rs 1.33 crore
|
EQB 350 4MATIC
|
Rs 78.9 lakh
|
EQB 250+
|
Rs 72.2 lakh
|
EQA 250+
|
Rs 67.2 lakh
CarDekho Says
Fantastic times to be buying a luxury car! Couple this with attractive finance and lease schemes that Mercedes-Benz provides, you’re getting a stellar deal.
1 out of 1 found this helpful