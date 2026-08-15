2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Explained In Images

After the unveiling of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup truck, the carmaker has refreshed the BE 6 variant lineup, the sporty electric SUV. The BE 6 now gets two variant line-ups, a SPORTEQ and a Formula E. This line-up refresh introduces a 70 kWh battery pack, additional connected features, and battery-as-a-service (BaaS). The SPORTEQ lineup includes 5 variants: the SPORTEQ One, SPORTEQ Two, SPORTEQ Three, SPORTEQ Three Plus and SPORTEQ Four. The Launch Edition of the BE 6 SPORTEQ is based on the SPORTEQ Four variant.

Additionally, it is also launched with a Formula E line-up in two variants, Formula E & Formula E Freedom Edition, based on the SPORTEQ Three and SPORTEQ Four.

If you want to see what the BE 6 SPORTEQ Launch Edition looks like in detail, let’s take a look at it in these real-life images from the event:

Design

Front

The fascia of the BE 6 remains the same; the funky alien-like appearance is retained.

C-shaped LED DRLs and the dual-pod LED headlamps enhance the aggressive stance.

As we saw in the teaser, the SPORTEQ features a new Graphite Stone shade, exclusive for the Launch Edition.

And the new Ruby Velvet shade of the 7XO was also displayed, enhancing the sporty nature of the SUV.

You can see the frunk up front, which offers enough space to carry everyday luggage, such as your office bag.

Side

In profile, the aggressive stance is enhanced with the sharp body creases and window line.

Blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), flush door handles and the 19-inch aerodynamic wheel setup are also part of the package.

The roofline slopes gently towards the rear, giving a fastback-like stance.

The pronounced wheel arches and the thick black cladding add to the aggressive stance.

Rear

The rear of the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ gets a sharp, futuristic look, with vertically placed LED C-shaped tail lamps running down the outer edges of the tailgate. The new customisable tail lamp is also a highlight!

The tailgate is clean and largely closed off, and has a sleek stoplight with the Mahindra twin-peaks logo placed right in the centre.

A sculpted lower bumper, along with black cladding and angular detailing, gives the rear a wide, planted stance.

The sharply cut lower corners and the silver element in the lower part of the bumper add to the sporty look.

Interior

The main highlight in the interior is the new 12.3-inch passenger display, similar to the one that we saw on the XEV 9e and XEV 9s.

The new Racing-Tan interior-themed dashboard, door pads and seats add an upmarket feel to the interior.

The driver's side halo instrument panel is now replaced with a straight instrument panel layout.

Aircraft-inspired roof-mounted controls and thrust-lever-inspired gear lever add to the character of the SUV.

Rear AC vents and armrests with cup holders are provided for convenience.

A large panoramic glass roof with illuminated pattern adds to the cabin experience.

The boot is large and adequate for your long tour luggage needs.

Colour Options

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is offered in 9 colour options:

Ruby Velvet (NEW)

Rosso Impulso (NEW)

Graphite Storm (NEW)

Tango Red

Firestorm Orange

Deep Forest

Desert Myst

Everest White

Stealth Black

The Rosso Impulso and Graphite Storm hues are exclusive to the Formula E Edition and Launch Edition variants, respectively.

Features & Safety

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is equipped with a comprehensive features list, making it one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. It includes dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, multi coloured ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch triple display setup with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech features, Google Gemini integration, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, a head-up display, powered tailgate, wireless charger, and ventilated front seats. Younger buyers will love the new BE 6 SPORTEQ's new customisable taillamp feature, which helps you add a personalised text.

On the safety front, Mahindra has equipped it with 7 airbags, a 540-degree camera, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability programme (ESP), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). With the BE6 SPORTEQ, Mahindra has introduced a new safety feature known as revive SOS mode, which enables the SUV to deliver up to 13 kilometres of additional driving range even when the battery drops to zero per cent, helping you reach the nearest charging station without worry. Note that this feature can only be activated 5 times over the vehicle's life.

Drivetrain options

Beyond the existing 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery choices, the BE 6 SPORTEQ now also features a 70 kWh battery option. Here are the detailed drivetrain specifications:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 548 km 651 km 683 km Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm

Price And Variants

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is available in 5 variants, and prices start at Rs 19.45 lakh (Rs 11.45 lakh with BaaS) and peak at Rs 26.95 lakh for the top-spec Launch Edition. Here are the prices in detail:

Mahindra BE 6 Variant 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh With BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS Without BaaS SPORTEQ One Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 19.45 lakh - - SPORTEQ Two Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 3.75 per km Rs 20.95 lakh - - SPORTEQ Three - Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 22.95 lakh - SPORTEQ Three Plus - Rs 23.95 lakh Rs 24.95 lakh SPORTEQ Four - - Rs 26.95 lakh SPORTEQ Launch Edition - - - Rs 26.95 lakh

*All ex-showroom prices

The BE 6 SPORTEQ lineup ranges from Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Opting for the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) program with the 59 kWh battery options on the SPORTEQ One and SPORTEQ Two trims allows you to significantly reduce your initial purchase cost.

Rivals

The BE 6 SPORTEQ rivals cars like the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Ebella.

CarDekho Says…

The BE 6 has always been known for its futuristic design, punchy performance and a long features list, and the new SPORTEQ line-up builds on that further. With extra features and a sharper look, it makes an already well-equipped electric SUV an even stronger option for buyers wanting a tech-loaded, premium EV.