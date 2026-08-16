5 Things To Know About The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

Mahindra has recently unveiled the Scorpio Lifestyler and will be put on sale by April 2017. While the prices have not been revealed, Mahindra has mentioned that it will start at less than Rs 19.79 lakh ex-showroom.

This will sit right among the popular SUVs in India. Has Mahindra made the Lifestyler something which is totally different, or will it fit in among the butch SUVs on sale today? Let’s explore the top 5 things you need to know about the Scorpio Lifestyler.

It's More Than Just A Scorpio N With A Cargo Bed

Despite being called the Scorpio Lifestyler, it only has limited things which can be related to the Scorpio N. The shape of the front half of the pickup is closely related to the SUV sibling. But the styling itself is a major departure thanks to the newer LED headlamps and DRL design, the bigger front grille and a more masculine fascia overall. Mahindra have taken a more masculine approach towards designing the Lifestyler; being a pickup, it looks the part.

The side profile has the typical pickup silhouette. The fact that this is closely related to the Scorpio N is evident up to the B-pillar. What is interesting is that it looks eerily similar to the Global Pik Up showcased two years ago in South Africa. Mahindra has made the final design look very similar to the last design concept. So the chunky body cladding and the muscular wheel arch cladding go well with the overall proportions, which have been tastefully executed.

The rear profile takes a global standard to pickup design. Especially so thanks to the ‘Mahindra’ embossed tailgate and the neatly designed wraparound tail lamps, which also bracket the indicators and the reverse lamps. Typical pickup elements like the footstep to step into the bed, chunky cladding and muscular design make the Lifestyler a quintessential pickup design.

Shares Its Powertrain With The Scorpio N

The Lifestyler is going to be powered by the same engines as it’s SUV sibling. This means a 2-litre turbo petrol engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It will also include a 2.2-litre diesel engine available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. However, the 4WD will be available only with the diesel powertrain.

*Image used of the pre-facelift Scorpio N for representation purposes.

The powertrains available have been doing duty on the Scorpio N, the Thar siblings and the XUV 7X0. They have proven themselves to have good drivability and serve the purpose with not much fuss. Though Mahindra have not shared the final power figures of the Lifetyler since it could come with its own engine tune, it will be closely related to the Scorpio N’s powertrain specifications. Here is what it is offered with:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Three Distinct Lifestyle Editions For Different Buyers

Mahindra is taking a unique approach to customisation by offering three editions of the Scorpio Lifestyler, each tailored to different user profiles. The three editions are as follows:

Trail Edition: Finished in a Sahara Beige colour, this version is aimed squarely at hardcore adventurers. It features a more rugged appearance, signalling its intent for buyers who frequently tackle challenging off-road trails.

Reef Edition: Presented in an exclusive Aquareef paint finish, this edition targets outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. Its theme is inspired by activities like camping and surfing, appealing to those who explore coastal and natural destinations.

Valley Edition: Dressed in Artemis Grey, the Valley Edition prioritises premium styling and urban usability. It combines sophisticated design cues with the pickup's inherent practicality, making it a suitable choice for buyers wanting a refined yet versatile vehicle.

Loaded With Premium SUV Features

A key quality of the Scorpio Lifestyler is its cabin comfort and technology, which is on par with modern SUVs. The interior will be feature-rich, using premium materials to create an upmarket experience. The highlighting tech suite includes a large vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a floating digital driver’s display. It will also include a single-pane sunroof, which is indeed a highlight since this is a pickup truck. This setup brings a contemporary feel to the interior, since these features are not available in pickups priced higher than the Lifestyler.

The vehicle is also expected to offer dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone chargers, keyless entry, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. Crucially, the Scorpio Lifestyler will be available with a Level-2 ADAS suite, alongside multiple airbags and other safety technologies, making it one of the most well-equipped pickups in the Indian market.

Could Redefine India's Lifestyle Pickup Segment

The lifestyle pickup category has remained a niche in India, largely catered to by the Toyota Hilux for a select group of adventure and off-road enthusiasts. Mahindra aims to disrupt this with the Scorpio Lifestyler. Mahindra will have engineered the vehicle to serve a dual purpose, describing it as being built for both "payload and playload." This reflects its ability to handle work-related tasks while also being comfortable for recreational activities.

Among the slew of new SUVs available, this could be a good second or third vehicle in the garage for many looking for a lifestyle runabout. Or for someone who is an enthusiast and wants to explore the regions where not many cars can take you. The fact that this could be available with bolt-on campers on the back makes it an exciting proposition for overland explorers.

CarDekho Says...

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler represents an ambitious move to shift the pickup truck image from a commercial vehicle into a mainstream lifestyle choice in India. With a rugged appeal and aspirational styling, the proven Scorpio N powertrain, and a cabin loaded with SUV-grade features, this could be an easier decision for people looking to explore a new lifestyle vehicle. Also, not to forget, Mahindra offers it with unique editions for different buyer personas, making it a compelling proposition.

With its expected starting price under Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Scorpio Lifestyler can become one of the most accessible and value-for-money lifestyle pickups available. This pricing could attract a new set of buyers, including those considering traditional body-on-frame SUVs but desiring more versatility and a more distinctive presence. Furthermore, Mahindra views the Lifestyler as a key global product, with plans to launch it in markets like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America, which means this is one of those products that could project Mahindra as a global automotive player.