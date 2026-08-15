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    The Evolution Of Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler From The Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept!

    It’s quite commendable that Mahindra has kept the production design close to the concept previewed years prior.

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 15, 2026 17:28 IST
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    Published OnAug 15, 2026 17:28 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 15, 2026 17:28 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler vs Global Pik Up Concept

    Mahindra recently took the wraps off the final production version of its Scorpio N-based pickup truck, which has been named the Scorpio Lifestyler. But a lifestyle pickup truck is an idea Mahindra has been toying with for quite some time, and the last time we got to see the idea in flesh was the Global Pik Up Concept in 2023. But how has the production version evolved, and what has changed in terms of its design language? Let’s find out:

    Front

    Upfront, both pickup trucks have a nose dominated by a massive grille and a chunky bash plate at the bottom. However, that’s where the similarities end. The production Scorpio Lifestyler gets a milder look with squared-off projector LED headlamps, chrome-studded detailing on the grille and vertically-placed fog lamps on the sides.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept

    On the other hand, the Global Pik Up borrowed its curvier headlamp profile from the Scorpio N, and gets some exciting elements like a tow winch and thick LED DRL strips on the sides.

    Note:

    Given that concepts only preview future products and do not have to be road legal, designers are usually able to take a lot more liberties compared to road-going production versions that have to comply with regulations, cost considerations and practical real-world use.

    Side

    In profile, the Scorpio Lifestyler looks almost identical to the Global Pik Up, with both versions sharing the same side profile, signature window line and chunky cladding all around. Both of them even have the fuel filler cap placed in the same spot. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept

    However, where the Scorpio Lifestyler sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, the Global Pik Up stands on chunkier off-road tyres and black wheels. It also features a less aggressive side step that offers better usability in day-to-day scenarios. You also get to see roof rails, which are missing from the concept.

    Rear

    There are minimal changes at the rear, and you would be able to easily mistake the production version for being the concept. The Scorpio Lifestyler features the same rectangular LED headlamps, ‘MAHINDRA’ embossed on the tailgate and a tough-looking bumper with textured silver inserts as the Global Pik Up.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept

    The Global Pik Up has some small differences though, such as the taillamp detailing, the missing ‘Lifestyler’ text and bright orange tow hooks, which have not made their way to the production version.

    Interior

    While Mahindra is yet to reveal the Scorpio Lifestyler’s interior in flesh, for now, we can compare it with the Global Pik Up with the design sketches. It is here where you will find perhaps the largest difference between the two, with the Scorpio Lifestyler feeling more modern with its massive touchscreen infotainment system, the four-spoke steering wheel and rotary 4WD dial. It also gets a generous amount of silver accents.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
    Mahindra Global Pik Up Concept

    On the other hand, the Global Pik Up’s interior was borrowed from the pre-facelift Scorpio N, with its upright dashboard design, smaller touchscreen, analogue instrument cluster and the four-spoke steering wheel seen on cars like the Thar Roxx. It did get some unique touches, though, like orange accents and stitching that added a touch of contrast and sportiness.

    Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler: Features & Safety

    Although Mahindra has not revealed a lot of details about the Scorpio Lifestyler, we expect it to come loaded with plenty of features, including a single-pane sunroof, a massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger and a lot more.

    You can check out this story to know more about the pickup truck.

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Scorpio Lifestyler is likely to be powered by the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the Scorpio N. Here are their detailed specifications: 

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD / 4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    CarDekho Says...

    One of the most enthusiast-focused brands of recent times, Mahindra has been having one blockbuster success after another, and the Scorpio Lifestyler looks to be following the trend once again. While the Global Pik Up concept truly made us sit up and take notice, seeing its resulting production version being unveiled makes it an exciting proposition worth waiting for in the pickup truck segment, despite its still-quite-far-away April 2027 launch.

    What are your thoughts on the new Scorpio Lifestyler? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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