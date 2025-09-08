All
    Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut: Mahindra Cars Cheaper By Rs 1.56 Lakh Including Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Modified On Sep 08, 2025 02:16 PM By Aniruthan

    760 Views
    Mahindra has immediately passed on the benefits to its customers, unlike some brands where the new prices will be applicable on September 22 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    If you’re planning to bring a new Mahindra SUV home, we have some good news for you. The popular SUV manufacturer has passed on the GST rate cut benefits to its customers, starting from September 6. This is great news because some other manufacturers have announced that it will be passing on benefits only on September 22, when the new GST rates will be put into effect. 

    How Much Savings Will Customers Get On Mahindra SUVs? 

    Here’s a look at the savings Mahindra is passing on to its customers due to the revised GST rates:

    Models

    Current GST + Cess

    New GST 

    Full GST Benefits starting September 6

    Bolero/ Bolero Neo

    31%

    18%

    Rs 1.27 lakh

    XUV 3XO (Petrol)

    29%

    18%

    Rs 1.4 lakh 

    XUV 3XO (Diesel)

    31%

    18%

    Rs 1.56 lakh

    THAR RWD (Diesel)

    31%

    18%

    Rs 1.35 lakh 

    THAR 4WD (Diesel)

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.01 lakh

    Scorpio Classic

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.01 lakh 

    Scorpio-N

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.45 lakh 

    Thar Roxx

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.33 lakh

    XUV700

    48%

    40%

    Rs 1.43 lakh

    Do note that the price cut might vary depending on the variant you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Mahindra dealership to find out the exact savings for the model and variant you’re looking at. 

    What Are The Revised GST Slabs For Mahindra Cars? 

    Customers will now be offered savings of up to 13 percent depending on the Mahindra car you pick. You can check out the revised slabs here:

    Type Of Vehicle 

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Slab

    Savings For Customers 

    Sub-4 Metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Sub-4 Metre (Diesel)

    31 percent (28% GST + 3 % cess)

    18 percent 

    13 percent 

    SUVs (Above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50 percent (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    Mahindra XUV3XOMahindra Scorpio Classic

    The highest savings are on Mahindra’s sub-4 metre diesel SUVs such as the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra Thar. Meanwhile, for larger models such as the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Thar Roxx – customers get benefits of up to 10 percent. 

    Meanwhile, if you want to know the revised GST slabs for other types of vehicles such as hybrid SUVs and luxury cars, you can check out our in-depth piece here

    CarDekho Says 

    Mahindra XUV700

    We are happy to see Mahindra offering GST cuts right away instead of waiting till September 22 for the new rates to come into effect. Combine this with the ongoing festive season and offers, it gives buyers an added advantage to bring home a new Mahindra SUV home.

