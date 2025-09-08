Mahindra New Price After GST Rate Cut: Mahindra Cars Cheaper By Rs 1.56 Lakh Including Mahindra Thar Roxx, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra has immediately passed on the benefits to its customers, unlike some brands where the new prices will be applicable on September 22

If you’re planning to bring a new Mahindra SUV home, we have some good news for you. The popular SUV manufacturer has passed on the GST rate cut benefits to its customers, starting from September 6. This is great news because some other manufacturers have announced that it will be passing on benefits only on September 22, when the new GST rates will be put into effect.

How Much Savings Will Customers Get On Mahindra SUVs?

Here’s a look at the savings Mahindra is passing on to its customers due to the revised GST rates:

Models Current GST + Cess New GST Full GST Benefits starting September 6 Bolero/ Bolero Neo 31% 18% Rs 1.27 lakh XUV 3XO (Petrol) 29% 18% Rs 1.4 lakh XUV 3XO (Diesel) 31% 18% Rs 1.56 lakh THAR RWD (Diesel) 31% 18% Rs 1.35 lakh THAR 4WD (Diesel) 48% 40% Rs 1.01 lakh Scorpio Classic 48% 40% Rs 1.01 lakh Scorpio-N 48% 40% Rs 1.45 lakh Thar Roxx 48% 40% Rs 1.33 lakh XUV700 48% 40% Rs 1.43 lakh

Do note that the price cut might vary depending on the variant you pick. So we would suggest you contact your nearest Mahindra dealership to find out the exact savings for the model and variant you’re looking at.

What Are The Revised GST Slabs For Mahindra Cars?

Customers will now be offered savings of up to 13 percent depending on the Mahindra car you pick. You can check out the revised slabs here:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Slab Savings For Customers Sub-4 Metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28% GST + 1% cess) 18 percent 11 percent Sub-4 Metre (Diesel) 31 percent (28% GST + 3 % cess) 18 percent 13 percent SUVs (Above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40 percent 10 percent

The highest savings are on Mahindra’s sub-4 metre diesel SUVs such as the Mahindra Bolero, Mahindra Bolero Neo, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Mahindra Thar. Meanwhile, for larger models such as the Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra Thar Roxx – customers get benefits of up to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, if you want to know the revised GST slabs for other types of vehicles such as hybrid SUVs and luxury cars, you can check out our in-depth piece here.

CarDekho Says

We are happy to see Mahindra offering GST cuts right away instead of waiting till September 22 for the new rates to come into effect. Combine this with the ongoing festive season and offers, it gives buyers an added advantage to bring home a new Mahindra SUV home.