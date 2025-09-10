MG Cars Prices After GST Price Cut: Gloster Gets MASSIVE Rs 3.04 Lakh Reduction; Plenty Of Savings On Hector And Astor

Along with the price reduction, MG is offering 100 percent funding on the on-road prices of all three cars and a 3-month temporary break from loan repayments

After the Indian Government announced the new GST rates on automobiles, carmakers like Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai and Kia have already released the new retail prices of their products. Now, MG has revealed the price reduction quantum on its ICE (internal combustion engine) offerings, which include the MG Astor, MG Hector and MG Gloster SUV. Prices of these SUVs have dropped up to Rs 3.04 lakh. Here’s the model-wise price reduction on MG’s ICE offerings:

How Much Savings Will Customers Get On MG Cars?

MG has revealed the model-wise discounts that it will pass on to its customers:

Model Full GST Benefits Astor Up to Rs 54,000 Hector Petrol Up to Rs 1.49 lakh Hector Diesel Up to Rs 1.49 lakh Gloster Up to Rs 3.04 lakh

The carmaker is also offering 100 percent on-road funding on all three cars and a 3-month temporary break from loan repayments for added financial flexibility.

What Are The Revised GST Slabs For MG Cars?

The current lineup of MG, as seen in the table, features the Astor compact SUV, the Hector mid-size SUV and the Gloster full-size SUV. Hence, these cars will get benefits up to 10 percent with the new GST rates.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

While MG’s ICE portfolio consists of cars that are over 4 metres in length, if you want to check out the revised GST rates on sub-4m offerings and even luxury cars, you can check them out in the links below:

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

The new prices of MG cars are applicable with immediate effect, meaning that, like Mahindra, MG is not waiting until September 22 to pass on the benefits to the customers.

CarDekho Says

It is great to see that MG is not waiting until September 22 to pass on the benefits to its customers. This means that customers who book an MG car today will be able to get these benefits before models from some other carmakers become more affordable. These benefits, combined with the festive season offers, will make MG’s cars more alluring to the masses.

