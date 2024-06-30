Modified On Jul 01, 2024 01:50 PM By Ansh for Renault Kiger

The long list of new generation updates, facelifts and special editions includes the 2024 Maruti Swift, Tata Punch EV and facelifted Hyundai Creta

The first half of 2024 has just concluded and it has been an exciting six months for the Indian automotive landscape with many new launches of varied significance and across different price points. This list covers the launch of 19 mass market cars, some of which were brand new models, some were facelifts, and some were mere variants and special editions. In case you missed any of the new car action from the year so far, this list will catch you up on (almost) every model that arrived with a starting price below Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

January

Renault Model Year Update

Price Renault Kiger Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh Renault Triber Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh Renault Kwid Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh

The year started with Renault updating its entire lineup with some additional features, giving them a model year update. The Kwid got a new more affordable automatic variant along with a touchscreen infotainment system in the lower RXL (O) variant. The Triber was updated with features like a wireless phone charger and a digital driver’s display, and additional features were also added to its lower variants. Lastly, the Kiger's cabin was revamped with semi leatherette seats and a dual-tone cabin theme. The prices of all cars were also slashed.

Mahindra XUV400 New Variants

Price XUV400 EC Pro Rs 15.49 lakh XUV400 EL Pro (34.5 kWh) Rs 16.74 lakh XUV400 EL Pro (39.4 kWh) Rs 17.49 lakh

Mahindra’s electric SUV, the XUV400, was also updated in the form of new variants. The Mahindra XUV400 got new “Pro” variants which came with an updated dual-tone cabin, redesigned dashboard, and a new climate control panel. This update also added dual 10.25-inch screens for the driver’s display and infotainment unit. This same new cabin design was later seen in the Mahindra XUV 3XO which replaced the XUV300 as a facelift.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Price Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh

The facelifted Kia Sonet was debuted towards the end of 2023, but the price reveal and launch happened in the first month of 2024. It came with a brand new design, updated and more premium interiors, and was equipped with the same petrol and diesel engine options as before. Its new features include powered driver seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and Level 1 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Later in April, it also got new variants: HTE (O) and HTK (O), which borrowed some features from higher and better equipped variants.

Mahindra XUV700 6-seater

Price Variant Petrol Diesel AX7 6S MT Rs 21.54 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh AX7 6S AT Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 23.94 lakh AX7L 6S MT - Rs 24.24 lakh AX7L 6S AT Rs 25.54 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh

Mahindra launched 6-seater variants for the XUV700, which came with both petrol and diesel engine options. These variants were added to the AX7 and AX7L trims, and the SUV also got a new Napoli Black shade, which came with an all-black treatment. With this update the top-spec variant also got ventilated front seats, and memory function for the ORVMs.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Price Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh

One of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market received a much awaited facelift this year. The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched with an all-new design, more premium interiors, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. It received multiple new features like dual-integrated 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, a new climate control panel, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Tata Punch EV

Price Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

The Tata Punch EV was the first new EV to enter the market this year, and it came with two battery pack options, and a claimed range of up to 421 km. The electric version of the Punch micro-SUV gets an updated design which follows Tata’s new design language, and it is equipped with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Citroen eC3 Shine

Price Rs 13.26 lakh to Rs 13.41 lakh

Days after the launch of the Punch EV, the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback got a new top-spec Shine variant. This variant came with the same battery pack and electric motor setup, and claimed the same range of 320 km, but it got additional features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear parking camera, and a rear defogger with rear wiper and washer. It also got minor updates to the exterior in the form of silver skid plated on the front and rear bumper.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic

Price Rs 12.91 lakh to Rs 14.11 lakh

Citroen also launched the automatic variants of its compact SUV, the Citroen C3 Aircross, in January. The C3 Aircross, from its mid-spec Plus variant, got a 6-speed automatic transmission paired with its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also became the most affordable automatic offering in its segment.

February

Tata Tigor & Tiago CNG AMT Variants

Model Price Tiago CNG AMT Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh Tigor CNG AMT Rs 8.85 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh Tiago NRG CNG AMT Rs 8.80 lakh

Tata introduced the first ever CNG AMT powertrain option in the Indian market for two of its models: Tiago (including Tiago NRG) and Tigor. Their 1.2-litre petrol engine comes paired with a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select

Price Rs 17.09 lakh to Rs 19.09 lakh

The Scorpio N received a variant reshuffle around early 2024, and then it got a new variant. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select sits between the Z6 and Z8, and comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. This variant is available only in a Midnight Black colour options, and over the Z6 variant, it gets LED lighting, black and brown dual-tone cabin, single pane sunroof, 7-inch digital driver’s display, and 6 airbags.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition

Price Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

Later the same month, we got the Mahindra Thar Earth edition. It comes in a satin matte beige colour, beige upholstery, and dune-inspired decals on the doors along with “Earth Edition” badging on the B-pillars. This special edition is available with both petrol and diesel engines, but only with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup.

March

BYD Seal

Price Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh

The Indian EV space got its most impressive offering with the attractively priced BYD Seal, an electric performance sedan. It comes with two battery pack options: 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh, with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups and a max performance output of 530 PS. The electric sedan has a claimed range of up to 650 km, and gets features like a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Hyundai Creta N Line

Price Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

Two months after the launch of the Hyundai Creta facelift, the Korean carmaker launched its sporty N Line version, a first for the Indian market. The Hyundai Creta N Line gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard SUV, and gets an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts. It is powered by the Creta’s 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and gets both manual and automatic transmission options. Its feature list is the same as the regular top-spec Creta.

April

Toyota Taisor

Price Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Toyota launched its own version of the Maruti Fronx this year. The Toyota Taisor comes with a similar design with minor tweaks and the exact same cabin as the Fronx. It gets the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine options, with the same transmissions, but no CNG option. Its features also remain unchanged and include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Skoda Superb

Price Rs 54 lakh

The Skoda Superb made a comeback in India, but not in a new avatar. It features the same design it left in, save for bigger alloy wheels. It even continues to come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG transmission, and its feature list also remains unchanged. However, it now does not come with a panoramic sunroof. The Superb is the only model to breach the price boundary on this list, but as a Skoda, it fits the parameters of a mass-market model.

MG Hector Blackstorm

Price Rs 21.53 lakh to Rs 22.24 lakh

Another special edition launched this year was the MG Hector Blackstorm, which as the name suggests, gets an all-black cosmetic treatment. It gets a black exterior shade with red inserts, and an all-black cabin. The Blackstorm edition is available with the Sharp Pro variants of the Hector and Hector Plus, and it comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle

Price Rs 25.18 lakh to Rs 27.18 lakh

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle also made a comeback in 2024. This special edition of the SUV comes in three colour options: Red, White, and Black, with blacked out elements like grille, fog lamp housing, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets an all-black cabin, and gets additional features like front and rear dashcams, air purifier, rear entertainment screens, and blue ambient lighting. It is available with both diesel manual and diesel automatic powertrains.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh

Mahindra has launched two new models in 2024 so far, and the first one was the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus. The bigger version of the Bolero Neo, which is essentially the TUV300 Plus facelift, comes in a 9-seater configuration, with side facing seats in the third row. This SUV is powered by Bolero Neo’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, and is available only with a 6-speed manual transmission. Its feature list is exactly the same as Bolero Neo’s and gets equipment like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, and dual front airbags.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line & GT Sport Variants

Price GT Line Rs 14.08 lakh to Rs 15.63 lakh GT Plus Sport Rs 18.54 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

The new GT Line variants of the Volkswagen Taigun were showcased near the start of the year, and launched in April. These variants come with the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, and are based on the Highline variant of the SUV. The GT Sport variants, on the other hand, are based on the top-spec GT Plus variant, and come with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. These new variants get cosmetic changes like blacked out grille, black alloy wheels, and black bumpers. The GT Sport variants also sport an all-black cabin.

Toyota Rumion G Automatic

Price Rs 13 lakh

The Toyota Rumion MPV (rebadged Maruti Ertiga) with an automatic transmission became more affordable as the carmaker launched the mid-spec G automatic variant. Compared to the top-spec V automatic variant, the new one is affordable by Rs 73,000.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

One of the major launches this year was the Mahindra XUV 3XO, brought in as the facelifted version of the XUV300. It also came with an updated exterior, new and more premium interiors, and a lot of new features. Its cabin features dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a segment first panoramic sunroof. It comes with the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the pre-facelift version but it gets a new 6-speed AT for the petrol engines.

May

Force Gurkha: 3-door & 5-door

Price Gurkha 3-door Rs 16.75 lakh Gurkha 5-door Rs 18 lakh

The much awaited Force Gurkha 5-door was launched at the start of May and it came in a 6-seater configuration. It was introduced alongside the updated 3-door Gurkha, and both use the same 2.6-litre diesel engine which only comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, with 4WD as standard. Its features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, a digital driver’s display, and dual front airbags. These features are offered on both 3-door and 5-door versions.

Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition & AX5 Select

Price XUV700 Blaze Edition Rs 24.24 lakh to Rs 26.04 lakh XUV700 AX5 Select Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

Another special edition from Mahindra this year was for the XUV700. The mid-size SUV got a new Blaze Edition in a Matte Blaze Red exterior colour, and is based on the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV. It gets blacked out elements on the outside, and an all-black interior with red inserts. This special edition does not get any feature additions, and is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

A few weeks later, Mahindra launched a new AX5 Select variant line of the XUV700, which is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, but only in a 7-seater configuration. This variant sits below the AX5 variant, and borrows some features like a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, and Alexa voice assistant.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus

Price Rs 21.39 lakh to Rs 21.44 lakh

The diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta got a new mid-spec variant, the GX Plus. Available in both 7- and 8-seater layout, the GX Plus sits just above the base-spec GX variant, and offers additional features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto-folding IRVM, 3 airbags, and a rearview camera.

New Maruti Swift

Price Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh

One of the highest selling hatchbacks in India, the Maruti Swift, was given a generation update this year. This update came in the form of a more modern design, a more premium cabin (similar to the Baleno), and a lot of new features. The Swift also got a new more efficient 1.2-litre petrol engine, but it is not as powerful as the outgoing version. The new features of the updated Swift include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, and 6 airbags.

MG 100-Year Editions

Price Hector 100-Year Edition Rs 21.20 lakh to Rs 21.90 lakh Hector Plus 100-Year Edition Rs 21.93 lakh to Rs 22.50 lakh Astor 100-Year Edition Rs 14.81 lakh to Rs 16.08 lakh ZS EV 100-Year Edition Rs 24.18 lakh Comet EV 100-Year Edition Rs 9.53 lakh

To celebrate its racing heritage which spans over a century, MG launched 100-Year Editions for all its models in India except for the Gloster. These special editions come with an Evergreen exterior shade, with blacked out design elements, and the interiors also get green inserts on top of all-black cabins. There are no feature additions, but the touchscreens of the MG Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet EV get a green user interface.

Tata Nexon New Variants

Price Smart (O) Rs 8 lakh Smart Plus Diesel Rs 10 lakh Smart Plus S Diesel Rs 10.50 lakh

The Tata Nexon became more affordable this year with a new base-spec Smart (O) petrol variant. Nexon’s diesel variants also became more affordable as the carmaker launched two Smart diesel variants. Previously, the diesel variants used to start from the one-above-base Pure variant line.

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)

Price Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh

The Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) variant, which sits above the Delta Plus variant only gets a few additional features. This variant comes with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, and gets feature additions in the form of 6 airbags and a puncture repair kit. This variant is available with both manual and AMT options.

June

MG Gloster Snowstorm & Desertstorm Editions

Price Gloster Snowstorm Rs 41.05 lakh to Rs 43.87 lakh Gloster Desertstorm Rs 41.05 lakh to Rs 43.87 lakh

After the launch of the Blackstorm edition, the MG Gloster also got Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions in June. These special editions come with multiple colour options, and get additional cladding, red accents, and blacked-out elements on the outside. All the MG Storm series editions have an all-black cabin, and are based on the top-spec Savvy variants. You can also choose from dealer-fitted accessories like seat massagers, dashboard mats, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Jeep Meridian X

Price Rs 34.27 lakh

Another returning variant from Jeep India is the Meridian X. Based on the entry-level Limited (O) variant, the Meridian X gets a side step, underbody lighting, and grey treatment on the alloy wheels, roof, and side moulding. Inside, it gets a rear seat entertainment package, footwell illumination, sunshades for all windows, and an air purifier. There are no changes to the 2-litre diesel powertrain.

Tata Altroz Racer

Price Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh

The second big launch from Tata this year was the Altroz Racer, which is the sportier version of the Altroz hatchback. The Altroz Racer gets specific dual-tone colour options, and black cabin with orange highlights, and is powered by Nexon’s 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It also gets additional features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Automatic

Price Rs 13.49 lakh

The Skoda lineup has got new variant nomenclature but the only other launch in the first half of 2024 was the Skoda Kushaq Onyx automatic variant. The Kushaq Onyx edition was launched last year but only with the manual gearbox, which is based on the base-spec variant of the SUV.

All prices are ex-showroom

These were all the mass market cars which have been launched so far in 2024. We still have a lot of exciting new cars coming in the next 6 months. Which car are you still waiting for? Let us know in the comments.

