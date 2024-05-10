Published On May 10, 2024 02:31 PM By Ansh for MG Hector

The carmaker has launched a 100-Year Limited Edition for the Astor, Hector, Comet EV, and ZS EV

All models except for the Comet EV command a premium of Rs 20,000 for the special edition over the standard variants.

The Comet EV’s special edition asks for Rs 16,000 extra.

The 100-Year Edition comes with a new exterior shade, blacked-out cabin, and customised infotainment touchscreen.

MG has just launched a special edition for all its models in India, save for the Gloster. It’s called the 100-Year Limited Edition and it has been introduced on the MG Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Comet EV, and ZS EV models. This special version celebrates MG’s history of racing which spans over a century. Here are how these special editions are priced, and what they have to offer.

Price

Model Variant Special Edition Standard Variant Difference MG Astor Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol MT Rs 14.81 lakh Rs 14.61 lakh + Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro 1.5 Petrol CVT Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh + Rs 20,000 MG Hector Sharp Pro Petrol CVT 5 Seater Rs 21.20 lakh Rs 21 lakh + Rs 20,000 Sharp Pro Petrol CVT 7 Seater Rs 21.93 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh + Rs 20,000 MG Comet EV Exclusive FC Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh + Rs 16,000 MG ZS EV Exclusive Plus Rs 24.18 lakh Rs 23.98 lakh + Rs 20,000

For the Astor, Hector, and ZS EV, the special edition is based on the mid-spec variants, and for the Comet EV, this is available on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant, which was added a while back. MG is offering this special edition on both manual and CVT variants of the Astor compact SUV.

The Hector gets this special edition on both its 5- and 7-seater (Hector Plus) versions, and with both petrol and diesel powertrains. However, this special edition is not available with the petrol manual variants of the Hector and Hector Plus, and MG has not revealed the prices of the diesel variants yet.

Changes

All MG models get the same treatment with this special edition. The exterior comes in an ‘Evergreen’ shade, which is inspired by the British Racing Green colour, and a black roof with other blacked-out elements. The chrome elements on the outside have been reduced and replaced with black or dark chrome bits. All models also get a ‘100-Year Edition’ badging on the tailgate.

Inside, these editions get an all-black cabin, including a black dashboard and green and black upholstery, and the front seat headrests get a ‘100-Year Edition’ badging. Also, the touchscreen infotainment system of these special editions comes with an ‘Evergreen’ coloured theme along with a customisable widget.

Other Special Editions

This is not the only special edition in MG’s lineup as the Astor, Hector, and Gloster are also offered in a ‘Blackstorm’ edition which get an all-black exterior and interior with red inserts. However, those special editions do not look as distinctive as this 100-Year Edition.

