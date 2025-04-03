All
    Here Is How Long You Will Have To Wait For A Sub-4m SUV In April 2025

    Modified On Apr 03, 2025 01:57 PM By Kartik

    2.4K Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO commands the highest average waiting period while Renault Kiger can be had immediately in 10 cities

    Sub 4m-SUV waiting period

    The waiting period for the sub 4-m segment is out for April 2025. While some offerings, such as the Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet, are readily available in multiple cities, models like the Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO will take up to 3 months. Let us have a detailed look at waiting period of sub-4m SUV's 

    City

    Renault Kiger 

    Nissan Magnite 

    Tata Nexon 

    Skoda Kylaq 

    Hyundai Venue 

    Hyundai Venue N Line 

    Kia Sonet 

    Maruti Brezza 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    New Delhi

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1-1.5 month 

    N/A

    1 month 

    1 month

    0.5-1 month 

    1 month 

    1-1.5 months 

    Bengaluru

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month 

    N/A

    1-2 months 

    1-1.5 months 

    1 week 

    1-2 months 

    2 months 

    Mumbai

    No Waiting 

    0.5- 1 month 

    1-1.5 month 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    2-2.5 months 

    2 months 

    Hyderabad 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month 

    2 months

    2

    months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    2.5 months 

    2 months 

    Pune

    1 week 

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    2 months

    1.5-2 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Chennai

    No Waiting

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    N/A

    0.5-1 month 

    0.5-1 month 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    2.5-3 months 

    Jaipur

    0.5 month 

    1 month 

    1.5-2 months 

    2 months

    1 month 

    2 months 

    1 month

    2-3 months 

    2 months 

    Ahmedabad

    0.5 month 

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    2 months

    1-2 months 

    1.5 months 

    1 month

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Gurugram

    0.5 month 

    0.5- 1 month 

    1-2 months 

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    1.5-2 months 

    2.5 months 

    Lucknow

    0.5 month 

    0.5- 1 month 

    2 months 

    N/A

    0.5 month

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Kolkata

    0.5 month 

    0.5- 1 month 

    1 month 

    1-1.5 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Thane

    No Waiting

    0.5- 1 month 

    1-1.5 months 

    N/A

    1-2 months 

    1.5 month 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Surat

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    2 months

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    Ghaziabad

    No Waiting

    0.5- 1 month 

    1-1.5 month 

    1-1.15 months 

    1-2 months 

    1 month

    1 month 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Chandigarh

    0.5- 1 month 

    0.5- 1 month 

    1-1.5 month 

    N/A

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Coimbatore

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month

    1-2 months 

    1-1.5 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    2.5-3 months 

    Patna

    No Waiting

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    N/A

    1-2 months 

    1-2 months 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    Faridabad

    No Waiting

    0.5 month 

    1 month 

    N/A

    0.5-1 month 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    2-2.5 months 

    1-2 months 

    Indore

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    0.5 month 

    2-2.5 months

    2 months 

    Noida 

    No Waiting

    0.5 month 

    1-2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    1.5-2 months 

    Key Takeaways 

    • Renault Kiger is the most readily available model and can be had immediately in half the cities mentioned on this list. The longest waiting period for the sub-4m SUV is half a month. 

    • Nissan Magnite commands the highest waiting period of 1 month in cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chandigarh. It can be had immediately in some cities, such as Patna, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

    Tata Nexon  

    • Customers interested in the Tata Nexon will have to wait an average of almost 1.5 months. It can be had the earliest in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with a waiting period of 0.5 month. 

    • The latest offering by the Czech carmaker, Skoda Kylaq, can be had in cities like Ghaziabad and Coimbatore in 1.5 months, while residents of most other cities will have to wait for up to 2 months. 

    • Hyundai Venue and the Venue N Line command the highest waiting period in cities such as Mumbai, Noida, Patna and Coimbatore of up to 2 months. Both sub-4m SUVs have an average waiting period of slightly more than 1.5 months. 

    Kia Sonet

    • Kia Sonet is the second most readily available model on this list and can be had immediately in 6 cities. Residents of Chanigradh will have to wait 2 months for the Sonet while residents of Bengaluru can drive home the sub-4m SUV within a week.

    • Maruti Brezza commands the second highest average waiting period of all cars on this list. Residents of Jaipur will have to wait up to 3 months, while those living in Surat can have the sub-4m with no delay. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with the highest average waiting period of slightly more than 2 months. It takes 2 months to be delivered in most cities but can be had within 1.5 months in cities such as New Delhi. 

    Disclaimer: The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

