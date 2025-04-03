Here Is How Long You Will Have To Wait For A Sub-4m SUV In April 2025

Mahindra XUV 3XO commands the highest average waiting period while Renault Kiger can be had immediately in 10 cities

The waiting period for the sub 4-m segment is out for April 2025. While some offerings, such as the Renault Kiger and Kia Sonet, are readily available in multiple cities, models like the Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO will take up to 3 months. Let us have a detailed look at waiting period of sub-4m SUV's

City Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Skoda Kylaq Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Kia Sonet Maruti Brezza Mahindra XUV 3XO New Delhi No Waiting No Waiting 1-1.5 month N/A 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months Bengaluru No Waiting 0.5 month 0.5 month N/A 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 week 1-2 months 2 months Mumbai No Waiting 0.5- 1 month 1-1.5 month 2 months 2 months 2 months No Waiting 2-2.5 months 2 months Hyderabad No Waiting No Waiting 0.5 month 2 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting 2.5 months 2 months Pune 1 week No Waiting 1 month 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months No Waiting 2 months 2 months Chennai No Waiting No Waiting 1 month N/A 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 1 month 2 months 2.5-3 months Jaipur 0.5 month 1 month 1.5-2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 1 month 2-3 months 2 months Ahmedabad 0.5 month No Waiting 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1.5 months 1 month 2 months 2 months Gurugram 0.5 month 0.5- 1 month 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months No Waiting 1.5-2 months 2.5 months Lucknow 0.5 month 0.5- 1 month 2 months N/A 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 2 months Kolkata 0.5 month 0.5- 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month No Waiting 2 months 2 months Thane No Waiting 0.5- 1 month 1-1.5 months N/A 1-2 months 1.5 month No Waiting 2 months 2 months Surat 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No Waiting 2 months Ghaziabad No Waiting 0.5- 1 month 1-1.5 month 1-1.15 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months Chandigarh 0.5- 1 month 0.5- 1 month 1-1.5 month N/A 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Coimbatore 0.5 month 0.5 month 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2.5-3 months Patna No Waiting No Waiting 1 month N/A 1-2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month 2 months 2 months Faridabad No Waiting 0.5 month 1 month N/A 0.5-1 month 2 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 1-2 months Indore 0.5 month 0.5 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month 2-2.5 months 2 months Noida No Waiting 0.5 month 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 1.5-2 months

Key Takeaways

Renault Kiger is the most readily available model and can be had immediately in half the cities mentioned on this list. The longest waiting period for the sub-4m SUV is half a month.

Nissan Magnite commands the highest waiting period of 1 month in cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chandigarh. It can be had immediately in some cities, such as Patna, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Customers interested in the Tata Nexon will have to wait an average of almost 1.5 months. It can be had the earliest in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with a waiting period of 0.5 month.

The latest offering by the Czech carmaker, Skoda Kylaq, can be had in cities like Ghaziabad and Coimbatore in 1.5 months, while residents of most other cities will have to wait for up to 2 months.

Hyundai Venue and the Venue N Line command the highest waiting period in cities such as Mumbai, Noida, Patna and Coimbatore of up to 2 months. Both sub-4m SUVs have an average waiting period of slightly more than 1.5 months.

Kia Sonet is the second most readily available model on this list and can be had immediately in 6 cities. Residents of Chanigradh will have to wait 2 months for the Sonet while residents of Bengaluru can drive home the sub-4m SUV within a week.

Maruti Brezza commands the second highest average waiting period of all cars on this list. Residents of Jaipur will have to wait up to 3 months, while those living in Surat can have the sub-4m with no delay.

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with the highest average waiting period of slightly more than 2 months. It takes 2 months to be delivered in most cities but can be had within 1.5 months in cities such as New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

