Renault Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025

Renault has decided to raise the price of its offerings amid rising input costs

Renault has announced a price hike applicable across its entire lineup at the start of the new financial year in April 2025. This will be the first hike announced by the carmaker since 2023. Renault currently offers three cars, the Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India. The French carmaker provided a reason for the hike along with an estimate of the price increase, which are as follows:

Reason For The Hike

Renault stated the reason for the hike to be rising input costs, which the company aims to alleviate with a price hike of up to 2 percent. The carmaker also noted that the price increase will be based on the model and variant chosen. For reference, the current price of the three Renault offerings is as follows:

Model Current Price Range Kwid Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh Triber Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh Kiger Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

*all prices are ex-showroom

Renault’s Future Plan

The carmaker recently introduced model year 2025 updates to Kiger and Triber, and is set to launch their facelifted versions later this year as well. The facelifted Triber has now been spotted with heavy camouflage for the first time.

