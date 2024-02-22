Modified On Feb 23, 2024 10:55 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new Z8 Select variant slots between the mid-spec Z6 and the higher-spec Z8 trims, and is available with both petrol and diesel engine options

The new Z8 Select variant starts from Rs 16.99 lakh.

It’s more affordable by up to Rs 1.66 lakh than the next-in-line Z8 trim.

Mahindra is exclusively offering the Z8 Select in the XUV700’s Midnight Black shade.

It gets the same LED lighting and the black and brown cabin as the Z8 trim.

Equipped with Z8’s features such as sunroof, 7-inch digital driver display and six airbags.

Gets both 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel powertrains with manual and automatic transmissions; no 4WD option though.

Prices of the Scorpio N range from Rs 13.60 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Following a feature reshuffle earlier in the year, the Mahindra Scorpio N has just received a new Z8 Select variant that slots between the mid-spec Z6 and higher-spec Z8 trims. It is priced from Rs 16.99 lakh, and available with all engine and transmission options of the Scorpio N but not with 4WD. Mahindra says the new Z8 Select variant of the SUV will be available from March 1, 2024.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Z8 Select Z8 Difference Petrol MT Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.64 lakh (Rs 1.65 lakh) Petrol AT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh (Rs 1.66 lakh) Diesel MT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.10 lakh (Rs 1.11 lakh) Diesel AT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 20.63 lakh (Rs 1.64 lakh)

The Scorpio N’s Z8 Select variant is up to Rs 1.66 lakh more affordable than the next-in-line Z8 trim.

Design Updates Detailed

It borrows many exterior features from the next-in-line Z8 trim such as dual-barrel LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED projector fog lamps. The carmaker is now also offering the SUV with the XUV700’s Midnight Black exterior shade, which is exclusive to the new Z8 Select variant for now.

Similar Cabin And Features

It also has similarities with the cabin of the regular Scorpio N Z8 as the Z8 Select comes with the same black and brown cabin theme with leatherette upholstery. Like the Z8 trim, the Z8 Select is also available in only the 7-seater layout.

In terms of amenities on offer, the Z8 Select gets the 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital driver’s display, connected car tech, and sunroof. In comparison with the Z8, the Z8 Select misses out on dual-zone AC, push-button start/stop, and auto headlights.

The safety kit of the Z8 Select comprises electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N-based Global Pik Up May Be Called Mahindra Scorpio X

Gets Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

Mahindra is offering the Z8 Select variants with the choice of both petrol and diesel engines with their respective manual and automatic gearbox options. Here’s a look at their technical details for this latest variant:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque 370 Nm/ 380 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Mahindra offers the SUV with 4-wheel-drive (4WD), but only with the top-spec Z8L diesel manual and automatic variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Still Has Pending Orders Over 2 Lakh To Fulfil, Dominated By Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N And Thar

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio N is priced between Rs 13.60 lakh and Rs 24.54 lakh. It takes on monocoque SUVs such as the Tata Harrier/Safari and higher-spec variants of some of the compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Scorpio N is also an off-road-capable alternative to the comfort-oriented Mahindra XUV700 in the carmaker’s lineup.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Scorpio N Automatic