Modified On Apr 03, 2024 05:18 PM By Ansh for Skoda Superb

Skoda’s flagship sedan returns to India in almost exactly the same avatar in which it left

Gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190 PS and is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

It comes with the same exterior and interior design as the model discontinued in 2023.

Loses sunroof, but adds a driver-knee airbag and dynamic chassis control with drive modes.

New colour options are - Rosso Brunello and Water World Green, as well as Magic Black.

Priced at Rs 54 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

After its discontinuation last year, the Skoda Superb has returned to India in almost the same version in which it left. The Skoda Superb in India is priced at a wopping Rs 54 lakh ex-showroom, and offers the same features, powertrain, and design which was offered before it was discontinued. While we were hoping to get the new-generation Superb, which was globally unveiled last year, we will have to make do with what Skoda is offering. Here is what the Skoda Superb gets.

Price

Variant Ex-showroom Price L&K AT Rs 54 lakh

Same Design

Nothing has changed in terms of design. It gets the same grille, rectangular LED headlamps with L-shaped DLRs, a sleek bumper and a fog lamp setup housed in the bumper connected by a thin chrome strip.

The side profile showcases its length and you can also spot a thin chrome strip across the window line. Skoda now offers the Superb with 18-inch alloy wheels, in contrast to the 17-inch ones in the discontinued version. At the rear end, the sedan gets sleek LED taillights connected by a chrome strip and a slim bumper with chrome garnish.

Familiar Cabin

This version of the Superb has a simple yet elegant interior, although now dated by design, and the cabin can be had in a black and brown theme. The dashboard houses slim AC vents, the centre console is finished in gloss black, and there is a two-spoke steering wheel. The cabin gets chrome elements around the AC vents, on the centre console, on the doors and on the steering wheel. Skoda has upgraded the rear comfort with the Power Nap package that gives the outer rear headrests adjustable wings for head support while sleeping, as well as a blanket.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, a fully digital driver’s display, 12-speaker 610W Canton sound system, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat, ventilated front seats with cooling and heating, and massage function for driver seat. However, the Superb now does not come with a sunroof. It now comes with dynamic chassis control with drive modes.

In terms of safety, it offers 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. It also gets Park Assist for semi-autonomous parking assistance with auto braking.

Powertrain

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG Drivetrain FWD

The Superb continues to come with the same engine option: a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit with a 7-speed DSG transmission. Internationally, this powertrain was also offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, but that’s not on offer with the India-spec Superb.

Rivals

Priced at Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Skoda Superb has only one rival in India, and it is the Toyota Camry hybrid. It can also be considered a value-for-money alternative to luxury sedans from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW. This version of the Superb will also be a lot rarer than any rival or alternative, as Skoda is bringing in only 100 units to the country. Deliveries will begin later this month.