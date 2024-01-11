Modified On Jan 11, 2024 01:26 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The new variants are priced between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Mahindra introduced the XUV400 back in January 2023.

The XUV400 is now only available in the Pro variant lineup making it more affordable by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Cabin updates include a redesigned dual-tone dashboard, and climate control panel.

New features on board include dual-zone AC and dual 10.25-inch displays.

Wireless phone charging, up to six airbags and sunroof have been retained.

Only the top-spec EL Pro variant gets two battery pack options: 34.5 kWh (375 km) and 39.4 kWh (456 km).

The Mahindra XUV400 has just received new variants with a ‘Pro’ suffix. With these new Pro variants, the electric SUV has now become more feature-loaded and gets a much needed refresh on the inside. Bookings for the updated XUV400 will commence on June 12 at 2pm for Rs 21,000, while its deliveries will begin from February 2024. Mahindra is now also offering the XUV400 in a new Nebula Blue shade.

Prices Of New Pro Variants

Variant Price XUV400 EC Pro Rs 15.49 lakh XUV400 EL Pro (34.5 kWh) Rs 16.74 lakh XUV400 EL Pro (39.4 kWh) Rs 17.49 lakh

With this update, the XUV400 has become more affordable by up to Rs 1.5 lakh and is now only available in the Pro variant lineup. These introductory prices will be applicable to deliveries made till the end of May 2024.

What’s New?

With the Pro variant update, Mahindra has addressed one of the most important design elements of the XUV400. Its dated dashboard and climate control panel design has been changed to look and feel more modern. While the passenger side of the dashboard gets a piano black insert instead of the storage area, the climate controls are now more like the ones on the XUV700 and Scorpio N. Its upholstery has also been revised, from an all-black theme to black and beige with the Pro variants.

The XUV400’s central AC vents have also been repositioned to accommodate the bigger infotainment unit. Also, the steering wheel has been lifted off the XUV700 as well. We expect to see the same dashboard design on the upcoming facelifted XUV300.

Equipment And Safety Set

The cabin of the XUV400 has received plentiful new features such as a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, Type-C USB charger for rear passengers, and newly included rear AC vents. It has, however, carried forward features like the wireless phone charging, sunroof, push-button start/stop, and height-adjustable driver's seat.

The safety kit of Mahindra's electric SUV hasn’t been tinkered with. It still includes up to six airbags, a reversing camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic stability program (ESP).

Its Driving Factor

Mahindra has made no changes to the electric powertrain of the XUV400. The EV continues to be provided with two battery pack options – 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh – with claimed ranges of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. Both battery packs are paired with the same 150 PS/310 Nm electric motor. That said, the EL Pro variant gets the option of both the battery packs, while the EC Pro gets just the base pack.

Competition Check

The Mahindra XUV400 continues to go up against the Tata Nexon EV while serving as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

