Modified On Apr 10, 2024 02:04 PM By Ansh for MG Hector

After the Gloster and Astor, the Hector becomes the third MG model to get this special edition

The MG Hector Blackstorm has been launched and its prices start from Rs 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the mid-size SUV gets cosmetic changes over the standard version which includes an all-black shade, red inserts on the exterior, and an all-black cabin. Additionally, MG has introduced it on both the 5-seater and 3-row versions of the Hector. Have a look at what the MG Hector Blackstorm has to offer, starting with the prices.

Price

MG Hector Variant Blackstorm Standard Difference Sharp Pro Petrol CVT Rs 21.25 lakh Rs 21 lakh + Rs 25,000 Sharp Pro Diesel MT Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 21.70 lakh + Rs 25,000 MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro Petrol CVT 7 Seater Rs 21.98 lakh Rs 21.73 lakh + Rs 25,000 Sharp Pro Diesel MT 7 Seater Rs 22.55 lakh Rs 22.30 lakh + Rs 25,000 Sharp Pro Diesel MT 6 Seater Rs 22.76 lakh Rs 22.51 lakh + Rs 25,000

The Hector Blackstorm is based on the one-below-top Sharp Pro variant of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, and comes with both petrol-automatic and diesel-manual powertrains.

Exterior Changes

The Hector Blackstorm gets the Starry Black exterior shade with a dark chrome grille up front. It also gets red accents around the headlights and on the ORVMs. Meanwhile, other areas also feature dark chrome for the Blackstorm variants, such as the skid plate inserts, bodyside cladding, and on the tailgate. The Hector Blackstorm also gets all-black 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. MG has also smoked out the tail lamps with this variant.

Cabin Changes

Inside, the Blackstorm edition gets a similar treatment. An all-black cabin with Gunmetal Grey accents, a black dashboard, black upholstery, and hints of chrome on the door handles, steering wheel, centre console, and AC vents. Here, you also get Blackstorm badging on the headrests. With the Blackstorm edition, you don’t get any red accents inside the cabin but it does come with red ambient lighting.

Features & Safety

Since it is based on the one-below-top Sharp Pro variant of the Hector, it gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, this variant is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold, and a 360-degree camera. However, this variant does not get Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain Details

The Blackstorm edition is available with both petrol-CVT and diesel-MT powertrains of the MG Hector and Hector Plus. Both SUVs get the same engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), usually paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) which is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Rivals

The MG Hector Blackstorm is a rival to the Dark edition of the Tata Harrier and the Hector Plus Blackstorm goes up against the Dark edition of the Tata Safari.

