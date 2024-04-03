Modified On Apr 03, 2024 01:50 PM By Rohit for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is being offered in five variants, gets exterior design changes over the Maruti Fronx

It is based on the Maruti Fronx and is the sixth shared product between Maruti and Toyota.

Gets differently designed grille, LED lighting front and rear, and alloy wheels over the Fronx.

Has the exact same cabin as the Fronx, even the black and maroon themed interior.

Comes with the same set of features too, including the 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

Toyota is offering it with the same 1.2-litre N/A and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines as the Fronx.

Prices of the Urban Cruiser Taisor range from Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched in India. It is essentially Toyota’s rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx and it marks the carmaker’s re-entry into the sub-4m SUV space. Toyota is offering it in five broad variants. Its bookings are now open for Rs 11,000, while its deliveries will begin from May 2024.

Variant-wise Prices

Variants 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol CNG E Rs 7.74 lakh (MT) N.A. Rs 8.72 lakh (MT) S Rs 8.60 lakh (MT)/ Rs 9.13 lakh (AMT) N.A. N.A. S+ Rs 9 lakh (MT)/ Rs 9.53 lakh (AMT) N.A. N.A. G N.A. Rs 10.56 lakh (MT)/ Rs 11.96 lakh (AT) N.A. V N.A. Rs 11.48 lakh (MT)/ Rs 12.88 lakh (AT) N.A.

All prices are ex-showroom

The top-spec V variants are also available with a dual-tone exterior finish for a premium of Rs 16,000.

Exterior Details

While the Taisor has the same body structure as the Fronx, Toyota has given it unique styling elements to differentiate it from the donor vehicle. These revisions comprise a fresh design for the grille, tweaked bumpers, and updated set of LED DRLs and taillights, and differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels.

A Fresh Cabin

The Taisor has the same cabin and dashboard layout as that of the Maruti Fronx except with the Toyota badging, most prominent on the steering wheel. It even has the identical black and maroon cabin theme as the model it’s based on.

Equipment On Offer

Toyota has equipped the Taisor with the same set of features as the Fronx including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and heads-up display.

Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Details

Toyota is using the same powertrains as the Fronx for the Taisor which are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Petrol+CNG Power 90 PS 100 PS 77.5 PS Torque 113 Nm 148 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

Who Does It Compete With?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor takes on the Maruti Fronx while serving as a crossover alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming facelifted Mahindra XUV300.