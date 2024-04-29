New Toyota Rumion Mid-spec Automatic Variant Launched, Priced At Rs 13 Lakh

Modified On Apr 29, 2024 04:50 PM By Rohit for Toyota Rumion

The carmaker has also resumed taking bookings for the Rumion CNG variant

Toyota now offers the Rumion in three automatic variants: S AT, G AT (new), and V AT.

The G AT is Rs 73,000 more affordable than the top-spec V AT.

Bookings for the G AT are now open for Rs 11,000; deliveries to begin on May 5, 2024.

The Rumion is available in a single S CNG variant priced at Rs 11.39 lakh.

The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

Prices of the Ertiga-based MPV range from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Back in mid 2023, the Toyota Rumion was introduced in our market as the restyled and rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. Since then, the entry-level Toyota MPV has been available with just two automatic variants: S and V. Now, the carmaker has expanded the automatic lineup of the Rumion and has launched a new mid-spec G AT variant. It can be booked starting today (April 29, 2024) for Rs 11,000, while its deliveries will begin from May 5, 2024.

Here’s how the new automatic variant slots in the lineup:

Variant Price S AT Rs 11.94 lakh G AT (new) Rs 13 lakh V AT Rs 13.73 lakh

The new automatic variant – which is equivalent to the mid-spec Ertiga ZXi AT – costs Rs 1.06 lakh more than the entry-level S AT, but is Rs 73,000 more affordable than the fully loaded V AT.

Engine On Offer

Toyota offers the Rumion with a single 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm) from the Ertiga. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The same unit is also offered with an optional CNG kit, where its output drops down to 88 PS and 121.5 Nm, and is paired with the 5-speed MT only.

Features On Board

Being the mid-spec variant, the Rumion’s G trim is decently equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, push-button start/stop, and a 6-speaker music system. In terms of safety, the Rumion G comes with dual front airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and hill-hold assist.

Rumion CNG Now Available

Toyota has now also reopened bookings for the CNG variant of the Rumion after they were halted in September 2023. The Rumion is available in a single S CNG variant priced at Rs 11.39 lakh.

Price Range And Rivals

The Toyota Rumion is priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 13.73 lakh. It takes on the Maruti Ertiga while serving as an affordable alternative to bigger MPVs like the Kia Carens, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

