Mahindra XUV700

The special ‘Blaze’ edition of the XUV700 is based on its top-spec AX7L variant, with choice of petrol and diesel engines

This new special edition of the XUV700 gets the new Matte Blaze Red exterior colour.

Exterior highlights also include blacked-out front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and ORVMs.

Inside, it gets all-black interior with red highlights on the dashboard, lower centre console, and red stitching on the steering wheel.

Customers will need to pay an extra Rs 10,000 for the Blaze edition of the XUV700 over the regular colour options.

The Mahindra XUV700, the flagship SUV in the automaker’s lineup, has received a new 'Blaze' edition. It gets a new matte red exterior shade with blacked-out styling elements on the outside and all-black seat upholstery with red highlights on the inside. Before we delve into more details, let’s take a look at the prices of the Blaze edition of the SUV.

Variant Regular Price Blaze Edition Price Difference AX7L Diesel MT 7S Rs 24.14 lakh Rs 24.24 lakh + Rs 10,000 AX7L Petrol AT 7S Rs 25.44 lakh Rs 25.54 lakh + Rs 10,000 AX7L Diesel AT 7S Rs 25.94 lakh Rs 26.04 lakh + Rs 10,000

All prices are ex-showroom

The Blaze edition of the XUV700 is based on the top-spec AX7L 7-seater variants of the SUV. It is available with petrol automatic, and both automatic and manual variants of the diesel version. It costs a premium of Rs 10,000 over its regular variants. The Blaze Edition is available only with a front-wheel drive option.

XUV700 ‘Blaze’ Edition Changes

While there are no changes made to the design of the SUV, it now features blacked-out styling elements such as the front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs, and a black roof. These styling elements are complemented by the new Matte Blaze Red exterior paint. Additionally, the 'Blaze' moniker has been added to the front door and tailgate for easy identification as a special edition.

On the inside, the special ‘Blaze’ edition of the XUV700 gets all-black interior theme with black leatherette seat upholstery. It also gets red inserts surrounding the AC vents and lower centre console, while the steering wheel and seats get red stitching. .

Same Features

Mahindra hasn’t introduced any new features with the introduction of the ‘Blaze’ edition of the XUV700. That said, it’s based on the top-end variant and comes loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function and welcome feature, and a panoramic sunroof. It also features dual-zone AC, and ventilated front seats.

The safety features on this variant of the XUV700 include seven airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. It also gets a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The XUV700 Blaze edition is available with petrol and diesel powertrain options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Note that the Blaze edition is not available with petrol manual variants of the XUV700. Also, it cannot be had with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain option.

Full Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Alcazar.

