2024 Mahindra XUV700 Gets 6-seater Variants And More Features, Prices Now Start From Rs 13.99 Lakh

Modified On Jan 15, 2024 06:17 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 finally gets ventilated front seats and a new blacked-out look for the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants

Mahindra XUV700 lineup updated for 2024 with revised pricing and more features.

The SUV now gets ventilated front seats and memory function for ORVMs in the top-spec trims (AX7 and AX7L).

It can now also be had in a new Napoli Black paint; higher variants also available in a dual-tone option.

Mahindra has also updated the connected car tech suite of the SUV by introducing 13 new functions.

Powertrain options unchanged; still available with both petrol and diesel units with an optional AWD with the latter.

Bookings are open for the 2024 XUV700 and units will start reaching dealerships from 25 January.

Like we usually see at the beginning of a new year, carmakers bring out model year (MY) updates for some of their cars without waiting to introduce a proper facelift. Now, the Mahindra XUV700 has undergone a similar revision wherein it has gained some new variants, features, and even a fresh paint option.

Price Check

Mahindra has not revealed the detailed prices for the 2024 XUV700 but here are the starting prices for each variant:

New Variant Ex-showroom Price MX Rs 13.99 lakh AX3 Rs 16.39 lakh AX5 Rs 17.69 lakh AX7 Rs 21.29 lakh AX7L Rs 23.99 lakh

With the introduction of the updated lineup, the SUV’s starting price has gone down by Rs 4,000. Bookings for the MY2024 XUV700 are now open, but it will only start reaching dealerships from January 25.

2024 XUV700 Changes Explained

First and foremost, the XUV700 mid-size SUV finally gets the option of a 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle-row. It is limited to the feature-loaded AX7 and AX7L variants. This cabin layout option has been offered by the XUV700’s rivals since launch, and was long overdue from Mahindra.

One of the biggest and most appreciable feature updates is the provision of ventilated front seats in the Mahindra SUV’s range-topping AX7L variant. Additionally, the connected car technology of the XUV700 has been further enriched with additional features through a software update. Lastly, the driver seat's memory function in the top-spec variant now also lets you save the positioning of the ORVMs, a handy and useful feature when you share your car with others.

The XUV700 is also now available in a new Napoli Black colour. While this paint choice can be had with all variants, selecting this shade for the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants gets you a blacked out finish for the grille and alloy wheels too, thus giving the SUV a stealthy look. Moreover, these variants feature a dark chrome finish around the AC vents and central console. If the black hue isn't your preference, there's an alternative – the higher-end variants now offer a dual-tone colour option with a blacked-out roof, imparting a sportier look.

No Changes Underneath The Hood

Mahindra hasn’t made any changes under the bonnet of the SUV. The XUV700 is still sold with both petrol and diesel engine options as before. Here’s a look:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants are also available with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system but only with the diesel-automatic unit.

A Look At Its Competition

The 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700 go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Its 5-seat version takes on the higher-spec trims of the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

