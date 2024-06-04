MG Gloster Snowstorm And Desertstorm Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 41.05 Lakh

Modified On Jun 04, 2024 02:25 PM By Dipan for MG Gloster

Gloster Storm Series now features new Desertstorm and Snowstorm models alongside the existing Blackstorm edition

It gets additional body cladding, blacked-out elements and red accents on the exterior

Interiors are similar, with an all-black theme with white stitching on elements

Feature the same powertrains in a choice of all-wheel-drive (AWD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configurations

The MG Gloster Storm Series has been launched in India, featuring the existing Blackstorm, and a new Snowstorm and Desertstorm. Compared to the standard Gloster, this series receives subtle exterior design updates, while the interiors feature a new blacked-out theme with white stitching. The new MG Gloster Desertstorm and Blackstorm offer 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, while the Snowstorm comes only in a 7-seater option.

More Rugged Exterior

The MG Gloster Storm Series comes in three different shades. The Snowstorm is painted in a dual-tone Pearl White and Black shade, the Desertstorm is painted in a Deep Golden hue, and the Blackstorm comes in a choice of black and grey shades. Furthermore, all three variants have blacked-out grille, alloy wheels, additional door cladding, and red accents on the headlights. However, the Desertstorm and Blackstorm get red accents on the front and rear skid plate and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs). Customers can also choose dealer-fitted accessories such as Desertstorm and Snowstorm badges, seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats, and 12-speaker JBL speakers.

Similar Interiors

The Gloster Storm Series' interiors are blacked out, and the Snowstorm has white stitching on the seats and steering wheel, while the Desertstorm only has white stitching on the steering wheel. The models in this special edition series are based on the top-spec Savvy variant, with no additional features. Hence, it includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated driver's seat, a powered tailgate, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a full-digital driver's display. These special-edition models of the Gloster also have an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, including lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera.

Same Powertrain

The MG Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm Editions share the same powertrain as the regular model. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) models retain the 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 215 PS and 478 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) models use the standard SUV’s 2-litre diesel engine, which produces 161 PS and 373 Nm.

Prices and Rivals

The prices of the MG Gloster Storm Series start at Rs 41.05 lakh. While these special editions don’t have any direct rivals, they serve as an alternative to the standard Gloster’s competitors such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and Jeep Meridian.

