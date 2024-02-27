English | हिंदी

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh

Modified On Feb 27, 2024 06:49 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar

The Thar Earth Edition is based on the top-spec LX trim and commands a uniform premium of Rs 40,000

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched

  • Special edition gets a beige theme to denote the Thar desert’s dunes.

  • Has the ‘Earth Edition’ badges and dune-inspired decals on the exterior.

  • Gets beige leatherette upholstery and dune-like embossing on the headrests.

  • Cabin features some beige accents too including on the steering wheel and door pads.

  • Gets a choice of both petrol and diesel engines; comes with the 4WD only.

  • Prices range from Rs 15.40 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra Thar has just received a special edition called the ‘Earth Edition,’ inspired by the Thar desert. It’s available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, although only with the LX hard top variants.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Standard Variant

Earth Edition

Difference

LX Hard Top Petrol MT

Rs 15 lakh

Rs 15.40 lakh

+Rs 40,000

LX Hard Top Petrol AT

Rs 16.60 lakh

Rs 17 lakh

+Rs 40,000

LX Hard Top Diesel MT

Rs 15.75 lakh

Rs 16.15 lakh

+Rs 40,000

LX Hard Top Diesel AT

Rs 17.20 lakh

Rs 17.60 lakh

+Rs 40,000

Mahindra has priced the Thar’s special edition at a uniform premium of Rs 40,000 over the top-spec LX trim.

Thar Earth Edition Details

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition badge

The Thar Earth Edition gets a new satin matte beige shade dubbed 'Desert Fury’ and dune-inspired decals on the doors. Mahindra has also provided it with the beige shade inserts in the new silver-finished alloy wheels, on the ORVMs, and in the grille. Another unique touch is the exclusive ‘Earth Edition’ badging on the B-pillars and the matte-black finish for other badges.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition leatherette upholstery

On the inside, the biggest noticeable difference is the dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery with contrast beige stitching. The Thar Earth Edition also gets beige highlights for the AC vent surrounds, in the centre console, and on the door panels and steering wheel. It also has the dune-like embossing on the headrests. Each of the Thar Earth Edition comes with a unique numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number ‘1.’

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door Will Be Launched In This Part Of 2024

Equipment On Board

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition cabin

It doesn’t get any feature differences over the variant it’s based on. Mahindra is offering the special edition with the same 7-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, keyless entry, and height-adjustable driver seat as the LX trim.

The Thar Earth Edition’s safety net includes dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability programme (ESP), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrains On Offer

Mahindra is offering the Thar’s special edition with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s a look at their technical specifications:

Specification

2-litre Turbo-petrol

2.2-litre Diesel

Power

152 PS

132 PS

Torque

300 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition

The Thar Earth Edition is available in a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) version only. Mahindra also offers the regular variants of the SUV with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version. The Thar RWD variants get a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine and the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is an alternative to the Force Gurkha and the Maruti Jimny.

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar

1 comment
1
R
rajesh kumar
Feb 27, 2024, 8:14:30 PM

My favourite Car

