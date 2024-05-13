Modified On May 13, 2024 12:05 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

The lower-spec Smart variants now also get the option of the 1.5-litre diesel engine, starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nexon gets a new entry-level Smart (O) variant priced at Rs 7.99 lakh.

Tata is now offering the diesel powertrain option from the Smart Plus variant of the Nexon.

Nexon diesel is now affordable by up to Rs 1.11 lakh.

The Tata Nexon is already known for its wide range of variants and multiple powertrain and transmission options. Now, the variant lineup of Tata’s subcompact SUV has been expanded further with three new Smart variants: Smart (O) petrol, Smart Plus diesel, and Smart Plus S diesel.

With the introduction of these new variants, not only have the diesel options become more affordable, but the base price of the Nexon has also been reduced to Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the prices of newly introduced variants:

Variant Petrol Diesel Nexon Smart(O) New Rs 7.99 lakh Nexon Smart Rs 8.15 lakh Nexon Smart Plus RS 9.20 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh New Nexon Smart Plus S Rs 9.80 lakh Yet to be revealed

With the addition of a new entry-level Smart (O) petrol variant, the Nexon’s starting price has been reduced by Rs 16,000. Tata has also introduced two new Smart diesel variants, starting from Rs 9.99 lakh. Previously, the Nexon diesel used to start from the Pure variant, priced at Rs 11.10 lakh. With these changes, the diesel variants are now more affordable by up to Rs 1.11 lakh.

Features & Safety

The base-spec Smart variant of the Nexon doesn’t get any infotainment system, however it still comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and tilt adjustable steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the Smart Plus variant of the Nexon comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 4-speaker sound system, and all four power windows. Additionally the Smart Plus S variant also gets a single-pane sunroof, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

The safety kit on the Smart variants include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Here’s the specifications of petrol and diesel engines offered with the Smart variants of the Nexon:

Specifications Nexon Petrol Nexon Diesel Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 115 PS Torque 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Nexon prices now range between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

