Modified On Jun 17, 2024 05:18 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The entry-level Mahindra SUV comes in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, and we have figured out which one is the most value for money

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched earlier this year as the facelifted version of the XUV300, and it offers brand new styling, updated interiors, petrol and diesel powertrains, and a lot of new features. The subcompact SUV is available in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, and after careful consideration, we have figured out which one offers the best combination of features for the listed price.

Our Analysis

MX1: You should only go for this if you are on a strict budget, else extending the budget for the higher variant is better.

MX2: Pick for a diesel-manual option on a tight budget, gets a few features over the base-spec variant.

MX2 Pro: Consider this if you are looking for a petrol automatic option and a sunroof on a budget.

MX3: Starting option for a diesel automatic combination with the 3XO, but does not offer a lot over the MX2 Pro. Going for the MX3 Pro will make more sense.

MX3 Pro: Gets a better looking exterior along with the same features as the MX3, but misses out on a diesel-auto combination.

AX5: This is the best variant of the XUV 3XO in our expert opinion. It gets both petrol and diesel powertrains with options of automatic transmissions, and gets many useful features for the price.

AX5L: Only go for this variant if you value safety tech over all else as it also offers Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite.

AX7: It is essentially the top variant of the 3XO minus the ADAS suite, with all of the SUV’s nicest features with both petrol and diesel engine options. But, for this variant, you’ll have to shell out a lot of money.

AX7L: Just like with the AX5L variant, the AX7L offers ADAS features over the XUV 3XO AX7 package along with a few more safety features.

XUV 3XO AX5: Best Variant?

Variant AX5 Turbo-petrol AX5 Diesel AX5L Turbo-petrol MT Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh AT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT) Rs 13.49 lakh

* All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

We recommend you go for the AX5 variant of the Mahindra subcompact SUV as it comes with a lot of features for its price. It gets a premium looking exterior with LED lighting front and rear, and you get the option of both petrol and diesel engine options. Here is everything the XUV 3XO AX5 variant has to offer.

Powertrain Parametres AX5 AX5L Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol Power 112 PS 117 PS 130 PS Torque 200 Nm 300 Nm 230 Nm Transmission 6MT, 6AT 6MT, 6AMT 6MT, 6AT

With this variant, you get both petrol and diesel engine options, with the choice of automatic transmissions. If you must have the most powerful offering in the segment, you can consider the AX5L variant, which gets the 130 PS TDGi turbo-petrol engine and more safety features for a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Exterior Auto-LED Projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators

Connected LED tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Rear spoiler Interior Dual-tone black and while cabin

Fabric seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Adjustable headrest for 2nd row middle passenger

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Auto dimming IRVM (AX5L) Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control

Rear AC vents

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Push button start stop

Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

One touch up power window for driver

Cooled glovebox (AX5L)

Single pane sunroof

Rear wiper & washer Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (To be added later)

Built-in Alexa (To be added later)

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera

360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5L)

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold (AX5L)

Level 2 ADAS (AX5L) - Adaptive cruise control - Autonomous emergency braking - Forward collision warning - Lane keep assist - Traffic sign recognition

In terms of features, the 3XO AX5 variant offers a good package in all categories. You get the bigger screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, a good safety package even without the ADAS, and creature comfort features like a single pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, and dual-zone climate control.

Verdict

The AX5 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is well equipped for its price range. Not only do you get a stylish design and premium interiors, you also get the option of both petrol and diesel powertrains, each with manual and automatic transmissions. Also, if you want a more powerful engine with a more fun-to-drive experience, you can pick the AX5L variant, which gets the 130 PS TGDi turbo-petrol engine.

Spending a little more and choosing the AX5L variant also gets a couple of additional features, and a better safety package with Level 2 ADAS.

The AX5 variant of the SUV proves to be a more value for money proposition than its top-spec variant, because it gives you all the features you need for your daily drives, and only misses out on a couple of creature comforts, like a panoramic sunroof and leatherette sunroof. So, if you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO, this is the variant which we will recommend.

