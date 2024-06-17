  • English
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which Is The Best Variant?

Modified On Jun 17, 2024 05:18 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The entry-level Mahindra SUV comes in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, and we have figured out which one is the most value for money

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which Variant Is The Best

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched earlier this year as the facelifted version of the XUV300, and it offers brand new styling, updated interiors, petrol and diesel powertrains, and a lot of new features. The subcompact SUV is available in five broad variants: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7, and after careful consideration, we have figured out which one offers the best combination of features for the listed price.

Our Analysis

MX1: You should only go for this if you are on a strict budget, else extending the budget for the higher variant is better.

MX2: Pick for a diesel-manual option on a tight budget, gets a few features over the base-spec variant.

MX2 Pro: Consider this if you are looking for a petrol automatic option and a sunroof on a budget.

MX3: Starting option for a diesel automatic combination with the 3XO, but does not offer a lot over the MX2 Pro. Going for the MX3 Pro will make more sense.

MX3 Pro: Gets a better looking exterior along with the same features as the MX3, but misses out on a diesel-auto combination.

AX5: This is the best variant of the XUV 3XO in our expert opinion. It gets both petrol and diesel powertrains with options of automatic transmissions, and gets many useful features for the price.

AX5L: Only go for this variant if you value safety tech over all else as it also offers Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite. 

AX7: It is essentially the top variant of the 3XO minus the ADAS suite, with all of the SUV’s nicest features with both petrol and diesel engine options. But, for this variant, you’ll have to shell out a lot of money.

AX7L: Just like with the AX5L variant, the AX7L offers ADAS features over the XUV 3XO AX7 package along with a few more safety features.

XUV 3XO AX5: Best Variant?

Variant

AX5 Turbo-petrol

AX5 Diesel

AX5L Turbo-petrol

MT

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 12.09 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

AT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh (AMT)

Rs 13.49 lakh

* All prices are introductory, ex-showroom

We recommend you go for the AX5 variant of the Mahindra subcompact SUV as it comes with a lot of features for its price. It gets a premium looking exterior with LED lighting front and rear, and you get the option of both petrol and diesel engine options. Here is everything the XUV 3XO AX5 variant has to offer.

Powertrain

Parametres

AX5

AX5L

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Power

112 PS

117 PS

130 PS

Torque

200 Nm

300 Nm

230 Nm

Transmission

6MT, 6AT

6MT, 6AMT

6MT, 6AT

With this variant, you get both petrol and diesel engine options, with the choice of automatic transmissions. If you must have the most powerful offering in the segment, you can consider the AX5L variant, which gets the 130 PS TDGi turbo-petrol engine and more safety features for a premium of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Exterior

  • Auto-LED Projector headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Rear spoiler

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and while cabin

  • Fabric seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Adjustable headrest for 2nd row middle passenger

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Auto dimming IRVM (AX5L)

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • Keyless entry

  • Push button start stop

  • Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • One touch up power window for driver

  • Cooled glovebox (AX5L)

  • Single pane sunroof

  • Rear wiper & washer

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay (To be added later)

  • Built-in Alexa (To be added later)

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 Airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor (AX5L)

  • Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold (AX5L)

  • Level 2 ADAS (AX5L)

- Adaptive cruise control

- Autonomous emergency braking

- Forward collision warning

- Lane keep assist

- Traffic sign recognition 

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Interior

In terms of features, the 3XO AX5 variant offers a good package in all categories. You get the bigger screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, a good safety package even without the ADAS, and creature comfort features like a single pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, and dual-zone climate control.

Verdict

The AX5 variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is well equipped for its price range. Not only do you get a stylish design and premium interiors, you also get the option of both petrol and diesel powertrains, each with manual and automatic transmissions. Also, if you want a more powerful engine with a more fun-to-drive experience, you can pick the AX5L variant, which gets the 130 PS TGDi turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Rear

Spending a little more and choosing the AX5L variant also gets a couple of additional features, and a better safety package with Level 2 ADAS. 

The AX5 variant of the SUV proves to be a more value for money proposition than its top-spec variant, because it gives you all the features you need for your daily drives, and only misses out on a couple of creature comforts, like a panoramic sunroof and leatherette sunroof. So, if you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO, this is the variant which we will recommend.

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 3XO

Read Full News

