Modified On Jan 12, 2024 10:14 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The facelifted Sonet is offered in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line

This is the first major update for the sub-4m SUV since its launch in 2020.

The SUV now sports a redesigned fascia, connected tail lamps and new alloy wheels.

Its cabin design is largely unchanged, except for a revised climate control panel and digital driver's display.

Newly added features include a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Provided with three engine and four transmission options; diesel-MT back in the offing.

Prices range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

We got our first look of the facelifted Kia Sonet back in December 2023 when it was unveiled in India. The carmaker has now launched the updated SUV by revealing its entire variant-wise price list:

Prices Of New Sonet

Variant 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol MT 1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT 1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel iMT 1.5-litre Diesel AT HTE Rs 7.99 lakh – – Rs 9.79 lakh – – HTK Rs 8.79 lakh – – Rs 10.39 lakh – – HTK+ Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 11.39 lakh – – HTX – Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh HTX+ – Rs 13.39 lakh – Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh – GTX+ – – Rs 14.50 lakh – – Rs 15.50 lakh X-Line – – Rs 14.69 lakh – – Rs 15.69 lakh

All prices introductory ex-showroom

With the facelift, the Sonet’s starting price has gone up by just Rs 20,000. Its top-spec variant, on the other hand, has become costlier by up to Rs 80,000.

Design Changes Detailed

Kia has enhanced the Sonet's appearance with crisp styling at the front and rear, particularly through updated lighting elements like the LED DRLs and connected tail lamps. While the cabin modifications are minimal, its dashboard layout remains largely unchanged save for the redesigned climate control panel.

Features In Plenty

The Kia Sonet has undergone a substantial feature upgrade, which has once again positioned it as one of the most well-equipped SUVs in its segment. Notable additions include a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera, six airbags (as standard), and a 4-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Among the big enhancements is the provision of 10 level-1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: Familiar, Better, Pricier.

What Powers It?

It is still one of the four sub-4m SUVs to offer both petrol and diesel engine options. Here all its technical specifications:

1.2-litre Petrol (83 PS/115 Nm): 5-speed MT

1-litre Turbo-petrol (120 PS/172 Nm): 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

1.5-litre Diesel (116 PS/250 Nm): 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

The diesel-manual combo has made a return after it was axed in early 2023 across Kia’s entire product lineup.

New Sonet's Competitors

The facelifted Kia Sonet’s nemeses are the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and also the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV.

Read More on : Kia Sonet Automatic