Published On Jun 05, 2024 06:38 PM By Shreyash for Jeep Meridian

The Meridian X comes with additional features like dual camera dashcam and infotainment system for rear passenger

The Jeep Meridian X is based on the entry-level Limited (O) variant.

Exterior highlights include side steps and white under body lighting.

Inside, it also gets footwell illumination, sunshades for all four windows, and an air purifier.

Features on board also include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is taken care of by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Uses the same 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) with the same .

The Jeep Meridian made its debut in India in 2022 as an elongated and 3-row version of the Jeep Compass. Since then, the Meridian has undergone several updates, including special editions such as the Upland and X. Jeep has now reintroduced the Meridian X, with additional features, and has priced it at Rs 34.27 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

What’s New On The 2024 Meridian X

Jeep hasn’t made any changes to the design of the Meridian X, except for a few cosmetic tweaks such as side steps and white underbody lighting. It also gets a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets and side mouldings. Apart from these alterations, it looks exactly the same as the variant it’s based on: Limited (O).

The 2024 version of the Meridian X gets amenities like rear entertainment screen, footwell illumination, premium carpet mats, sunshades for all four windows, and an air purifier. In terms of features, Jeep has provided it with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker Alpine sound system, dual-zone AC, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Meridian X additionally also gets a dual camera dashcam.

Also Check Out: Here's How You Can Convert Your Petrol Or Diesel Car To Electric: Process, Legality, Benefits And Costs

Same Diesel Powertrain

The Jeep Meridian uses the same 2-litre diesel engine as the Jeep Compass. It churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm, and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Meridian also comes with the option of a 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

Price Range & Rivals

The Jeep Meridian is priced between Rs 33.77 lakh and Rs 39.83 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Read More on : Meridian diesel