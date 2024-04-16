Modified On Apr 16, 2024 04:35 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

This 9-seater version comes with the same 2.2-litre diesel powertrain as the pre-facelift TUV300 Plus

The Bolero Neo Plus is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus.

Available in two variants (P4 and P10) costing Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Exterior changes include a new grille, tweaked bumpers, and Mahindra’s new logo.

Cabin now gets a Bolero Neo-like instrument cluster and steering wheel.

Features on board include a 9-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and dual front airbags.

Gets a single 2.2-litre diesel unit mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

After being introduced as an ambulance in mid-2023, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is now available as a passenger vehicle as well. Mahindra rebranded the TUV300 and TUV300 Plus as part of their facelift and they are now known as the Bolero Neo and Bolero Neo Plus, respectively.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) P4 Rs 11.39 lakh P10 Rs 12.49 lakh

Unlike the regular Bolero Neo which is available in three broad trims, the Bolero Neo Plus is offered in only two variants. That said, this stretched version comes in a 9-seater layout while the Bolero Neo is sold in a 7-seat configuration.

Design Detailed

The Bolero Neo Plus looks a lot like the Bolero Neo in terms of overall design. Its fascia gets a revised grille with chrome slats and Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. You can also notice the tweaked bumper featuring a mesh-like pattern for the air dam, which is flanked by the fog lamps. In profile, you can see the additional length of the Bolero Neo+ over the Bolero Neo, along with the fresh 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The difference in design can be seen at the back, where it has a rounded look compared to the Bolero Neo and the rear bumper has a slightly different design. That said, it gets the same tailgate-mounted spare wheel as the Bolero Neo.

Gets A Few Updates To The Cabin

Mahindra has given a few nips and tucks to the interior of the SUV. It now comes with the Mahindra Thar’s steering wheel and instrument cluster with crisper twin-pod displays. Mahindra has also updated the infotainment unit and climate control dials, and is now offering the SUV with a fresh fabric upholstery.

The Bolero Neo+ packs a 9-inch touchscreen unit with Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity but misses out on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features on board include a 6-speaker music system, all four power windows, manual AC, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Its safety net includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front fog lamps, and rear parking sensors.

A Diesel-only Offering

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ gets a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine (120 PS/280 Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is no choice of an automatic gearbox on offer. It is a rear-wheel-drive SUV.

Who Does It Compete With?

Though it doesn’t have any direct rivals, it can be considered as an affordable alternative to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

