Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Production Milestone, Two New Colours Added

Published On Jun 28, 2024 03:46 PM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is now offered in an exclusive shade of Burnt Sienna, or can be matched with the Scorpio N in the shade of Deep Forest

Mahindra XUV700 has achieved this production milestone in less than 3 years of launch

The XUV700 now gets 9 total colour options, and some of them with a dual-tone black roof option

It is offered with a 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines of the SUV, with their respective set of transmissions.

Available in 5-, 6-, and 7-seater configurations, depending on the variant

It is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Mahindra XUV700 has reached a new milestone, surpassing the 2 lakh units production mark within just 33 months of its launch. While there is no limited edition variant to celebrate this milestone, Mahindra has introduced two new colour options for its popular mid-size SUV. Here are the complete details:

New Colours For The XUV700

The Indian automaker Mahindra has introduced two new color options for the XUV700: Deep Forest green and Burnt Sienna brown, with the later being exclusive to the XUV700. Meanwhile, the military inspired hue of green can be found on other Mahindra models too like the Thar, Scorpio N, and XUV 3XO.

Here is the complete list of colors available for the Mahindra XUV700:

Everest White Midnight Black Dazzling Silver Red Rage Electric Blue Napoli Black Blaze Red Deep Forest (New) Burnt Sienna (New)

Features and Safety

The XUV700 onboards features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat, 12 speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and built-in Alexa connectivity with connected car technology.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle includes up to seven airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. The top-end variant is further equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, enhancing overall safety and driver convenience.

XUV700 Powertrains

The XUV700 is available with two engine options, both with manual and automatic transmissions. Their details and specifications are as follows:

2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 200 PS 156 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 360 Nm 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive Front- or all-wheel-drive (AT only)

The lower variants of the XUV700 get the lower tune of the diesel engine, and without the comfort of an automatic. Meanwhile, the AWD option is limited to the diesel-automatic powertrain only.

XUV700 Price and Rivals

The Mahindra XUV700 currently retails between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes with the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari. In its 5-seater configuration, it rivals SUVs like the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Creta.

Mahindra is expected to launch the all-electric XUV700, possibly called the XUV e8, by the end of 2024.

